ETV Bharat / bharat

Prolonged Exposure To Air Pollution Can Damage Lungs, Warn Experts

Vehicles commute amid a layer of smog around ITO as the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaches severe level. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Experts have warned that prolonged exposure to air pollution can cause more complications than mere temporary breathing difficulties, and continuous inhalation of polluted air can damage lungs and weaken the respiratory immune system.

Experts have said that the impact could be more severe and can accelerate the decline in lung function, with some changes potentially becoming permanent.

A report by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), titled Air Pollution and Health in India: A Review of Epidemiological Evidence, has highlighted the widespread health consequences of pollution, finding that 169 of the 184 epidemiological studies reviewed (91.8 per cent) reported at least one positive association between air pollution exposure and an adverse health outcome.

The report, which reviewed research published between 1975 and 2025, found that respiratory diseases were the most frequently examined health burden, featuring in 86 studies, followed by cardiovascular diseases in 11 studies. Of the 86 respiratory studies, 81 reported at least one positive association between pollution exposure and adverse respiratory outcomes.

The findings indicate association between exposure to particulate matter, household biomass and solid fuels, cooking smoke and traffic-related pollution with reduced lung function, respiratory symptoms, asthma, tuberculosis and respiratory hospital admissions.

Explaining how prolonged exposure affects the respiratory system, Dr Pankul Mangla, Senior Consultant Pulmonologist at BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital, New Delhi, said air pollution can affect several components of lung functioning, including the small airways, alveoli, pulmonary blood vessels and the body’s natural defence mechanisms.

He explained that small-airway dysfunction can reduce the maximum growth potential of the lungs, resulting in lower peak lung function during adulthood. Continued exposure can also accelerate lung-function decline, leading to progressive reductions in forced expiratory volume (FEV1) and forced vital capacity (FVC), he added.

Reduced diffusing capacity can further impair the exchange of oxygen and carbon dioxide across the alveolar-capillary membrane, while persistent epithelial injury and inflammation can cause airway remodelling and structural changes, Mangla said.

He added that prolonged particulate exposure can also contribute to pulmonary vascular dysfunction through endothelial injury, inflammation, oxidative stress and vascular remodelling.

Interstitial injury may also be associated with fibrotic lung disease and disease progression.

AIR POLLUTION CAN WEAKEN LUNGS

Beyond directly damaging lung tissues, chronic exposure to polluted air can interfere with the respiratory system’s ability to defend itself against infections.

According to Mangla, pollution can impair pulmonary immunity through alveolar macrophage dysfunction, reduced mucociliary clearance, damage to the epithelial barrier, and alterations in both innate and adaptive immune responses.

Alveolar macrophages play an important role in identifying and removing harmful particles and microorganisms that enter the lungs. Similarly, the mucociliary clearance mechanism helps trap and remove dust, pollutants, and pathogens from the respiratory tract.

When these protective mechanisms become impaired, the lungs may become more vulnerable to infections and persistent inflammation.

Mangla also highlighted the impact of particulate exposure on the respiratory microbiome, the community of microorganisms present in the airways.

Chronic exposure may alter the composition of airway microbial communities, reduce beneficial microorganisms and increase the relative abundance of potentially harmful organisms. Such changes can disrupt interactions between microbes and the immune system, potentially promoting chronic airway inflammation.

Other respiratory consequences include chronic rhinitis, chronic rhinosinusitis, pulmonary fibrosis, alveolar injury and accelerated biological ageing, he said.

Dr Bharat Gopal, Senior Director, Respiratory and Sleep Medicine at Medanta, said long-term exposure to air pollution should be viewed as a serious public health threat rather than merely an environmental concern.

“Continuous inhalation of polluted air can cause chronic respiratory diseases, impair lung function, accelerate lung damage and increase the risk of premature mortality. The impact is particularly concerning for children, older adults and people with pre-existing respiratory conditions,” he said.

Gopal explained that chronic exposure can cause persistent inflammation of the airways, oxidative stress and damage to the delicate lining of the lungs.

It can also impair the mucociliary clearance mechanism, which normally removes dust, pollutants and microorganisms from the respiratory tract, making individuals more susceptible to respiratory infections.

CAN LUNG DAMAGE BE REVERSED?

While some pollution-related respiratory effects can improve after exposure is reduced, experts caution that established structural damage may not disappear completely.

Mangla said the reversibility of lung damage depends on several factors, including the duration and intensity of exposure, the patient’s age, underlying susceptibility, and whether structural lung injury has already developed.

“Some effects are reversible. Some may be permanent,” he said, adding that established cumulative lung-function deficits may not necessarily disappear even after exposure reduction.

Gopal similarly explained that airway irritation and inflammation may improve when exposure decreases. However, structural damage, loss of lung function and scarring may be irreversible or only partially reversible.

“The extent of recovery depends on the duration and intensity of exposure, the individual’s age, existing health conditions and whether permanent lung damage has occurred,” he said.

He emphasised that air pollution does not merely trigger temporary breathing difficulties but can progressively compromise lung health over several years.