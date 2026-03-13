ETV Bharat / bharat

Buffering… How Iran War Could Put India’s Internet Connectivity At Risk

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: Rising tensions in the Strait of Hormuz are raising fresh concerns, this time about he undersea fibre-optic cables that carry the majority of the world’s Internet traffic. Cybersecurity experts warn that any escalation in the region could damage these submarine cables, potentially slowing Internet connectivity and disrupting global financial systems.

The Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most strategically important maritime chokepoints, sits between the Persian Gulf and the Arabian Sea. While it is widely known as a vital route for oil shipments, fewer people realise that the seabed beneath it hosts a dense network of submarine communication cables connecting Asia, West Asia and Europe.

Global telecom mapping by the telecom market research and consulting firm TeleGeography shows several major cable systems linking India to Europe, including SEA-ME-WE 4, I-ME-WE, and FALCON, which pass through the Persian Gulf region close to the Strait of Hormuz.

Large technology firms and telecom operators are investing in new subsea cable networks to strengthen global connectivity. During a visit to New Delhi, Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced the India-America Connect, aimed at expanding cable links between India and global digital networks.

Research by the Observer Research Foundation indicates that approximately a third of India’s westbound Internet traffic travels through these cables. This makes the Gulf a critical digital corridor for India’s connectivity with Europe and beyond.

Redundancy Exists, But Disruption Will Hurt

Rajesh Pant, Chairman at Cyber Security Association of India and former National Cybersecurity Coordinator, said while the global Internet architecture has built-in redundancies, any damage to cables in a conflict scenario could still affect connectivity.

“Cables has redundancy. If it's cut from one end, the signal get lost so at the other. So there will definitely be an effect. If multiple cables fail, remaining routes become overloaded, increasing latency, slowing speeds and raising the risk of service disruption, as data is rerouted over longer distances,” Pant told ETV Bharat.

“But it depends, as it won't happen immediately. The whole world's Internet servers are kept in reserve. We too have ours. So it won't affect for at least a week. We also have cables coming from the Atlantic Ocean.”

Experts say such redundancy allows Internet traffic to be rerouted temporarily through alternate cable routes. However, prolonged disruption in a critical corridor could eventually slow international data transmission.

Atul K Thakur, Senior Secretary at PHD Chamber of Commerce, said, “An unimaginable crisis is taking place in West Asia with a dangerously escalated war between Iran and the US-Israel. The badly disturbed Strait of Hormuz is causing extreme disturbances in energy supply to major economies including India. The imminent disturbance in connectivity and Internet infrastructure linking Asia and Europe will further complicate economic activities and have severe global impact.”

He added, “As reports suggest, Iran may deploy naval mines in the key shipping route. These are likely to damage the undersea fiber-optic cables. Nearly a third of India’s westward Internet traffic passes through submarine cables in this region. Any major disruption could slow Internet services and affect global banking systems like SWIFT. Industry is viewing it seriously and people are jittery, fearing what’s in store. It is high time these issues are debated and solutions sought. The world is expecting India’s leadership in resolving these issues and bringing peace and sanity back to the world.”