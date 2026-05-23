ETV Bharat / bharat

Experts, Stakeholders Stress Modern Scientific Practices To Transform Rose Farming

New Delhi: The fragrance of fresh roses and the spirit of innovation filled the air at the Rose Stakeholder Meet held by ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute on Friday, where growers, scientists, and industry experts came together to explore the future of rose cultivation, highlighting how modern scientific practices will transform traditional rose farming into a more productive and profitable enterprise for growers.

Ch. Srinivasa Rao, Director, ICAR-IARI, said that the stakeholders’ meet focused on expanding the cultivation area of roses to help farmers enhance their income.

“Industry representatives encouraged scientists to develop more advanced rose cultivation techniques and improve the longevity of roses so that they can be stored and supplied for longer durations without losing quality,” he noted.

Entrepreneurs at the meet raised concerns regarding market-related challenges and the procedures involved in accessing government support systems. Farmers also emphasised the need for scientists to develop effective solutions and improved technologies to manage diseases and pest infestations affecting rose cultivation.

Experts shared valuable insights on advanced techniques in fertilizer application, efficient irrigation management, and effective disease control methods. These scientific approaches, they explained, are helping farmers improve the quality and yield of roses while reducing losses and cultivation costs. Participants showed keen interest in learning how technology and research can support sustainable growth in the floriculture sector.

The discussions created a vibrant platform for exchanging ideas, addressing challenges faced by growers, and sharing practical solutions. The session encouraged active participation and strengthened collaboration among all those involved in the rose industry. By bringing together experience, science, and innovation under one roof, the programme inspired growers to adopt new techniques and work towards a brighter future for rose farming.

RS Paroda, former Secretary, DARE and DG ICAR, emphasised the importance of stakeholder collaboration in promoting sustainable development and achieving the long-term goals of rose production in India.

“The need for conservation and preservation of rose varieties developed by ICAR-IARI, highlighting the importance of promoting these valuable genetic resources through advanced tissue culture techniques,” he stressed.