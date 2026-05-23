Experts, Stakeholders Stress Modern Scientific Practices To Transform Rose Farming
Industry representatives nudge scientists to develop techniques to keep roses fresh for longer durations.
Published : May 23, 2026 at 4:59 PM IST
New Delhi: The fragrance of fresh roses and the spirit of innovation filled the air at the Rose Stakeholder Meet held by ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute on Friday, where growers, scientists, and industry experts came together to explore the future of rose cultivation, highlighting how modern scientific practices will transform traditional rose farming into a more productive and profitable enterprise for growers.
Ch. Srinivasa Rao, Director, ICAR-IARI, said that the stakeholders’ meet focused on expanding the cultivation area of roses to help farmers enhance their income.
“Industry representatives encouraged scientists to develop more advanced rose cultivation techniques and improve the longevity of roses so that they can be stored and supplied for longer durations without losing quality,” he noted.
Entrepreneurs at the meet raised concerns regarding market-related challenges and the procedures involved in accessing government support systems. Farmers also emphasised the need for scientists to develop effective solutions and improved technologies to manage diseases and pest infestations affecting rose cultivation.
Experts shared valuable insights on advanced techniques in fertilizer application, efficient irrigation management, and effective disease control methods. These scientific approaches, they explained, are helping farmers improve the quality and yield of roses while reducing losses and cultivation costs. Participants showed keen interest in learning how technology and research can support sustainable growth in the floriculture sector.
The discussions created a vibrant platform for exchanging ideas, addressing challenges faced by growers, and sharing practical solutions. The session encouraged active participation and strengthened collaboration among all those involved in the rose industry. By bringing together experience, science, and innovation under one roof, the programme inspired growers to adopt new techniques and work towards a brighter future for rose farming.
RS Paroda, former Secretary, DARE and DG ICAR, emphasised the importance of stakeholder collaboration in promoting sustainable development and achieving the long-term goals of rose production in India.
“The need for conservation and preservation of rose varieties developed by ICAR-IARI, highlighting the importance of promoting these valuable genetic resources through advanced tissue culture techniques,” he stressed.
Experts outlined strategic approaches to address major challenges in rose cultivation. They emphasised the importance of crop diversification through floriculture, development of climate-resilient varieties, and training and capacity-building programmes for entrepreneurs.
They highlighted the need for adopting scientific cultivation practices for roses and other flowers, promoting value addition through essential oils, ensuring effective post-harvest management of loose rose flowers, and strengthening market linkages to improve opportunities for growers and the floriculture industry.
Kuldeep Saddy, president, The Rose Society of India, emphasised that landscaping and floriculture are no longer regarded merely as traditional hobbies, but have emerged as promising commercial enterprises with immense potential to generate sustainable income and prosperity for urban, peri-urban, and rural India.
Stakeholders from Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi NCR participated to deliberate on the future prospects of rose cultivation in India.
The meet provided a strong platform for dialogue, knowledge exchange, and partnership building, reaffirming the commitment of ICAR-IARI to work closely with stakeholders in delivering sustainable, scalable, and farmer-centric solutions for the rose industry.
Dr RN Padaria, Joint Director (Extension) at ICAR-IARI, said that the meet witnessed positive and constructive discussions among stakeholders associated with the rose development sector.
“The deliberations focused on the adoption of modern scientific technologies, improving productivity, and promoting market-oriented cultivation practices. The several challenges and concerns raised during the discussions would be taken up by scientists for further research, to develop practical solutions to support farmers and strengthen the rose industry,” he noted.
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