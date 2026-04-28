ETV Bharat / bharat

Experts Say Sudden Rise In Uttarakhand Temperatures A Cause Of Concern

Dehradun: Of late, the hill state of Uttarakhand has been experiencing conditions that signal a shock heat pattern, where temperatures rise sharply and suddenly. Sometimes, within just 48 to 72 hours, the weather changes so drastically that people suddenly start sweating in the midst of otherwise normal weather. Experts say that this is a matter of concern that needs prompt redressal.

The rapid rise in temperatures by the last week of April has made people feel the intense heat before it's time. Instead of increasing gradually, the heat has been coming in spurts which experts feel is a sign of shock heat pattern.

The pattern is defined as a rapid, unexpected rise in temperatures indicating environmental shifts and a ‘shock’ to the ecosystem. It acts as a precursor to severe heatwaves, causing dehydration, health risks, and crop damage, often requiring protection between 12 noon to 3 pm.

Although the Meteorological Department has not formally classified it as a heat wave, the rapid increase in temperatures has certainly raised concerns. For a state with a balanced weather pattern, such fluctuations could signal major changes in the future.

The temperatures in many districts in the plains touched close to 40°C in the last few days. Dehradun recorded a maximum of 39°C, while Roorkee surpassed 40°C. This situation indicates that despite being a hilly state, Uttarakhand is also experiencing the heat typical to the plains.

The mountainous districts have also seen an unexpected rise in temperatures. In areas like Uttarkashi, Tehri and Pithoragarh, temperatures soared up to 29-30°C, which is above normal. While occasional light rains provide relief in these areas, the overall heat is still evident.

There have been instances where cool or normal temperatures have suddenly been followed by intense heat in two or three days. However, experts say that not every sharp increase can be considered a shock heat wave as there are many local and regional factors also responsible.

“A short-term increase in temperature is definitely being observed, but it cannot be directly associated with a shock heat pattern. The state's weather is influenced by the position of surrounding states, wind direction and local geographical conditions,” said C S Tomar, the director of the Uttarakhand Meteorological Centre.