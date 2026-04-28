Experts Say Sudden Rise In Uttarakhand Temperatures A Cause Of Concern
While the situation is currently under control and hasn't reached the severe heat wave category, the signs certainly serve as a warning for the future
Published : April 28, 2026 at 5:21 PM IST
Dehradun: Of late, the hill state of Uttarakhand has been experiencing conditions that signal a shock heat pattern, where temperatures rise sharply and suddenly. Sometimes, within just 48 to 72 hours, the weather changes so drastically that people suddenly start sweating in the midst of otherwise normal weather. Experts say that this is a matter of concern that needs prompt redressal.
The rapid rise in temperatures by the last week of April has made people feel the intense heat before it's time. Instead of increasing gradually, the heat has been coming in spurts which experts feel is a sign of shock heat pattern.
The pattern is defined as a rapid, unexpected rise in temperatures indicating environmental shifts and a ‘shock’ to the ecosystem. It acts as a precursor to severe heatwaves, causing dehydration, health risks, and crop damage, often requiring protection between 12 noon to 3 pm.
Although the Meteorological Department has not formally classified it as a heat wave, the rapid increase in temperatures has certainly raised concerns. For a state with a balanced weather pattern, such fluctuations could signal major changes in the future.
The temperatures in many districts in the plains touched close to 40°C in the last few days. Dehradun recorded a maximum of 39°C, while Roorkee surpassed 40°C. This situation indicates that despite being a hilly state, Uttarakhand is also experiencing the heat typical to the plains.
The mountainous districts have also seen an unexpected rise in temperatures. In areas like Uttarkashi, Tehri and Pithoragarh, temperatures soared up to 29-30°C, which is above normal. While occasional light rains provide relief in these areas, the overall heat is still evident.
There have been instances where cool or normal temperatures have suddenly been followed by intense heat in two or three days. However, experts say that not every sharp increase can be considered a shock heat wave as there are many local and regional factors also responsible.
“A short-term increase in temperature is definitely being observed, but it cannot be directly associated with a shock heat pattern. The state's weather is influenced by the position of surrounding states, wind direction and local geographical conditions,” said C S Tomar, the director of the Uttarakhand Meteorological Centre.
Uttarakhand's geographical diversity makes it unique where different parts of the state experience completely different weather conditions at the same time. While the heat in Dehradun, Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar is troubling people, rain and cool breezes in the hilly areas a short distance away maintain pleasant weather. This difference is often visible within a radius of just 100 km to 150 km.
However, temperature records of previous years indicate that the summer heat is gradually increasing. Experts link this entire shift to climate change. They believe that human activities such as deforestation, urbanization, pollution and industrial development have affected the natural weather cycle. Data from recent decades also confirms this.
Between 1980 and 1990, extreme heat or heat waves were recorded for approximately 400 days but this number increased to 600 days between 2011 and 2020. These figures show that not only is the number of hot days increasing, but their impact area is also expanding.
Another important event that takes place during the summer is Heat Dome where a strong, high-pressure system acts as a lid, trapping a mass of hot air over a specific region for an extended period. It forces air downwards, causing it to compress and heat up further, resulting in extreme, stagnant heat, high temperatures,
Heat waves are rampant between April and June. “There are some areas in Uttarakhand which are gradually developing into a heat wave zone. These include the patch between Vikasnagar to Dehradun, Doiwala, Kotdwar, Ramnagar, Kashipur and Khatima. Under the greater influence of the plains, the temperature increases rapidly and the heat persists for a long time,” said HP Bhatt, a Geologist.
The Meteorological Department has predicted light rain in some places over the next 24 to 48 hours, which will bring a slight drop in temperatures, temporarily. As soon as the weather clears and dry conditions prevail, temperatures may rise sharply again.
Shock heat patterns along with increasing heat can have many serious effects including the risk of heat stroke and dehydration, health risks for the elderly and children, impact on crops, water shortages and increased electricity demand. Experts advise avoiding outdoor activities between 12 noon to 3 pm. Additionally, they advise drinking plenty of water, wearing light and loose clothing, covering head when exposed to the sun and taking special care of children and the elderly.
Experts say that conditions like shock heat patterns indicate that temperature behaviour is no longer as stable as it once was. While the situation is currently under control and hasn't reached the severe category of heat wave, its signs certainly serve as a warning for the future. If timely steps toward environmental protection and climate balance are not taken, this problem could become more serious in the coming years.