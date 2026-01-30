ETV Bharat / bharat

Experts Say SC's Menstrual Health Ruling Advances Dignity And Inclusion

New Delhi: Experts on Friday hailed the Supreme Court’s directive on menstrual health and stated that this would bring openness to this issue.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Dr Maya Vohra said, "This is a positive step from the Court. Mensuration cycle has two aspects - one is biological and the second is physiological. Biologically, we know every girl should go through this phase. The physiological aspect is hiding."

She continued, "In the wake of this order, I hope the school will take some action. They should sensitise the students, whether boy or girl. This will help in bringing openness and acceptance," she said.

Dr Vohra added, “Every school should fully implement this." Echoing similar sentiments, child rights expert Paroma Bhattacharya told ETV Bharat, "I welcome the Supreme Court’s historic judgement on menstrual health." She noted that the Apex Court has taken a positive step toward challenging deep-rooted taboos.

Students’ reactions

Sharing her perspective, undergraduate student, Navya Malhotra told ETV Bharat, "I welcome the Apex Court’s directive, stressing that sanitary napkins should be made available free of cost to girls."