Experts Say SC's Menstrual Health Ruling Advances Dignity And Inclusion
The SC bench said all schools, irrespective of whether they are state-run or controlled, will have to provide disabled-friendly toilets.
Published : January 30, 2026 at 11:22 PM IST
New Delhi: Experts on Friday hailed the Supreme Court’s directive on menstrual health and stated that this would bring openness to this issue.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Dr Maya Vohra said, "This is a positive step from the Court. Mensuration cycle has two aspects - one is biological and the second is physiological. Biologically, we know every girl should go through this phase. The physiological aspect is hiding."
She continued, "In the wake of this order, I hope the school will take some action. They should sensitise the students, whether boy or girl. This will help in bringing openness and acceptance," she said.
Dr Vohra added, “Every school should fully implement this." Echoing similar sentiments, child rights expert Paroma Bhattacharya told ETV Bharat, "I welcome the Supreme Court’s historic judgement on menstrual health." She noted that the Apex Court has taken a positive step toward challenging deep-rooted taboos.
Students’ reactions
Sharing her perspective, undergraduate student, Navya Malhotra told ETV Bharat, "I welcome the Apex Court’s directive, stressing that sanitary napkins should be made available free of cost to girls."
She pointed out that while menstrual products may appear affordable to many, they remain out of reach for families with limited financial means.
The Supreme Court on Friday directed all the state governments and union territories to ensure that girl students in private and government schools are provided biodegradable menstrual sanitary pads for free.
A bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan held that the right to menstrual health is a part of the fundamental right to life enshrined in the Constitution. "The right to menstrual health is part of the right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution," said the bench.
The top court asked the states to ensure separate toilets for female and male students in all schools. The bench also said that it would hold governments accountable if they too fail to provide for toilets and free sanitary pads to girls.
The bench also said all schools, irrespective of whether they are state-run or controlled, will have to provide disabled-friendly toilets.