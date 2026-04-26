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'Liable For Disqualification': AAP Submits Petition To RS Chairman Seeking Termination Of 7 MPs Who Quit Party

BJP National President Nitin Nabin (C) offers sweets to Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha (R) at the party headquarters, in New Delhi on Friday. Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal also present. ( ANI )

Addressing a press conference, Singh claimed the move by the seven Rajya Sabha MPs amounted to defection as it was against the provisions of the anti-defection law.

On Friday, the AAP suffered a jolt when Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal, Sandeep Pathak, Harbhajan Singh, Rajendra Gupta, Vikram Sahni and Swati Maliwal quit and merged with the BJP, alleging that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party had strayed from its principles, values and core morals. Incidentally, six of the seven MPs who quit the party were Rajya Sabha MPs from Punjab.

Singh said the AAP has filed a petition under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution and requested Rajya Sabha Chairman C. P. Radhakrishnan to conduct an early hearing and deliver a fair decision.

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh on Sunday said that the membership of the seven MPs who recently left the party and are set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) "will be cancelled" under constitutional provisions.

"A petition has been submitted requesting that, under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution of India, the memberships of these seven members be completely terminated and cancelled. It has been urged that action be taken on this matter. A request has also been made to the Chairman to conduct a hearing at the earliest and deliver a fair decision on it," he said.

Singh termed the move a "necessary" step, alleging that the MPs were elected on an AAP mandate but later defected due to pressure.

"After this, the Bharatiya Janata Party, which is said to be adept at this, includes you in their party. This is a betrayal of democracy, a betrayal of the people of Punjab, and also a betrayal of the country's Constitution, an attempt to undermine it," he said.

He further argued that elected representatives should resign before switching parties."If you are elected from a party and have differences, you should resign from that party and then go where your views align. You are elected on the mandate of a party, and now, you are speaking against it?... This is why it is expected that the Chairman will soon decide on this petition and cancel their membership. I hope and believe this will happen," Singh added.

He said that AAP consulted Constitution experts, including senior advocate Kapil Sibal and a former Lok Sabha secretary general, on the matter, and it had been made clear that “the MPs were liable for disqualification under the law”.

“These members were elected by the AAP and later chose to leave and join another party. This is a betrayal of the people of Punjab and also of the Constitution of India,” Singh said.