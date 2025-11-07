Experts Say India’s Naval Edge To Hold Firm Despite Pakistan’s Upcoming Hangor-Class Submarines
Vice Admiral (Retd) BS Randhawa said India has the submarines and weapons which can neutralise all the threats from Pakistan.
Published : November 7, 2025 at 9:43 PM IST
New Delhi: Defence experts on Friday said India’s naval superiority in the Indian Ocean Region will remain the same amid neighbouring country Pakistan is likely to enter operational services of Hangor-class submarines under a China-Pakistan Cooperation by 2026.
Expressing his view on Pakistan Navy is likely to enter operational service of first batch of Hangor-class submarines under a China-Pakistan Cooperation, Vice Admiral (Retd) BS Randhawa told ETV Bharat, “It will not have any effect on India as we have modern counter measures of all types because India has the submarines and weapons which can neutralise all the threats. It is not much of a threat for us.”
“There has been a process of decommissioning or replacing the old submarines and ships and commissioning new modern ones. The modern submarines will increase the capability to some extent but in terms of numbers it is not going to increase much,” he added.
Through this move, Pakistan is trying to enhance its naval footprint in the Arabian Sea after India’s Operation Sindoor. These Hangor-class submarines built in collaboration with China will help to boost capabilities into its navy fleet.
“India has to speed up its capacity building as it has already taken up it seriously. As per information, they (China-Pakistan) operate eight submarines which will have cruise missiles capable. India is also taking steps to increase its capability,” Captain DK Sharma (Retd) told ETV Bharat.
Meanwhile taking to social media X, Navy spokesperson said, “INS Ikshak, the Indian Navy’s third indigenously designed and built Survey Vessel (Large), was commissioned in the presence of Adm Dinesh K Tripathi yesterday at Naval Base Kochi.”
“CNS underscored the transformation in the maritime domain driven by geopolitics, technology, and tactics, emphasizing the Indian Navy’s role as a steady and reliable force amidst these shifting tides. CNS stated that the Indian Navy stands committed to contribute to the GoI’s vision of being a “steady lighthouse with strength and stability” with her blue-water footprint, expanding capabilities, and cooperative maritime initiatives. Highlighting the capabilities of the Survey Vessels, CNS spoke about how they serve to enable India to serve not only its national interests but also those of the region through hydrographic cooperation, supporting maritime safety, connectivity, and partnership with friendly foreign countries,” it stated.
