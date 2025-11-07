ETV Bharat / bharat

Experts Say India’s Naval Edge To Hold Firm Despite Pakistan’s Upcoming Hangor-Class Submarines

New Delhi: Defence experts on Friday said India’s naval superiority in the Indian Ocean Region will remain the same amid neighbouring country Pakistan is likely to enter operational services of Hangor-class submarines under a China-Pakistan Cooperation by 2026.

Expressing his view on Pakistan Navy is likely to enter operational service of first batch of Hangor-class submarines under a China-Pakistan Cooperation, Vice Admiral (Retd) BS Randhawa told ETV Bharat, “It will not have any effect on India as we have modern counter measures of all types because India has the submarines and weapons which can neutralise all the threats. It is not much of a threat for us.”

“There has been a process of decommissioning or replacing the old submarines and ships and commissioning new modern ones. The modern submarines will increase the capability to some extent but in terms of numbers it is not going to increase much,” he added.

Through this move, Pakistan is trying to enhance its naval footprint in the Arabian Sea after India’s Operation Sindoor. These Hangor-class submarines built in collaboration with China will help to boost capabilities into its navy fleet.