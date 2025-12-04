ETV Bharat / bharat

Experts Say Global Powers On Edge As India Welcomes Putin Amid Shifting Geopolitics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes Russian President Vladimir Putin upon his arrival at 7 LKM, the official residence of the Prime Minister, in New Delhi on Thursday, December 4. ( IANS )

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in New Delhi on Thursday evening for a two-day state visit that has drawn intense global scrutiny. Landing at Palam Airport, he was personally received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had reached earlier to welcome him before hosting a private dinner at his residence.

The visit, Putin’s first to India since the Ukraine war began in February 2022, comes at a moment of heightened geopolitical flux, sharpened U.S.-Russia tensions, and growing Western unease over India’s deepening engagement with Moscow.

Putin is in India for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, accompanied by a senior delegation that will hold wide-ranging discussions on defence partnerships, energy trade, technology cooperation, financial mechanisms, and cultural exchanges. On Friday, he will receive a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan, pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, participate in delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House, address a business conclave organised by FICCI, and later attend a state banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu.

But beyond the protocol and the photo opportunities, the world is watching closely.

A Visit Loaded With Geopolitical Signals

India’s relationship with Russia has long been under Western scrutiny, but this visit comes with added layers. Western capitals see New Delhi’s steadfast engagement with Moscow, especially its refusal to halt purchases of discounted Russian crude, as a challenge to their sanctions architecture.

For the Biden administration, the EU and the UK, the India-Russia equation increasingly intersects with broader anxieties about multipolarity, supply chains, BRICS expansion and de-dollarisation dynamics.

Major General Dr Rajan Kochhar, Senior Adviser at Defence Research and Studies and MP-IDSA, captured the mood succinctly, commenting, “Western responses are likely to be calibrated, diplomatic reminders, commercial shading (tariffs, export controls), and messaging to New Delhi about the risks of transactional closeness. But outright coercion is unlikely: India remains a strategic partner for the U.S., and Washington also needs New Delhi on Indo-Pacific and supply-chain issues.”

Kochhar added that what makes the visit consequential is the possibility of concrete deliverables, and said, "If India shows even tacit support for BRICS financial measures (or agrees to deepen rupee/third-currency arrangements), it would strengthen alternatives to Western financial architecture, a potential strategic win for Russia and China, and a headache for U.S./EU policy aimed at isolating Moscow economically.”

The visit, he said, blends “symbolic signalling” with hard geopolitical stakes: “For the U.S. and EU, the concerns are real, erosion of sanctions pressure, strategic signalling, and the strengthening of alternative financial/strategic architectures. For China and BRICS, the visit is an opportunity to deepen multipolar initiatives. For India, it is the latest demonstration of strategic autonomy, but one that requires deft balancing to avoid strategic costs with Western partners.”

Former Indian diplomat, Manju Seth told ETV Bharat, “Global attention is fixed on President Putin’s India visit amid a highly complex geopolitical moment. While the U.S. and EU continue to pressure Russia to end the Ukraine war, Washington is simultaneously pushing peace mediation, even as several European countries encourage President Zelenskyy to hold firm and resist a proposed peace deal. This contradictory Western approach underscores the uncertainty surrounding the conflict.”

“At the same time, both the U.S. and EU are uneasy about India’s close ties with Russia, viewing the partnership as strategically inconvenient. What they must recognise, however, is that India and Russia share a long-standing, trusted relationship dating back to the Soviet era, one that continues despite India’s diversification of partnerships.

“Since independence, India has consistently pursued non-alignment and now strategic autonomy, enabling it to balance major-power relationships without joining any bloc. Despite periodic Western pressure to fall in line with their positions, India has largely held firm, prioritising its national interests and maintaining an independent foreign policy that remains central to its global approach.”

Two Elephants In The Room: Trump And Europe

Veteran diplomat K. P. Fabian described the geopolitical backdrop using a striking metaphor. “There are two elephants in the room when the Prime Minister and President Putin meet. Trump is the big elephant, and the EU plus the UK form the smaller elephant. The two elephants do not have a common focus,” said Fabian.

Fabian argued that while Donald Trump, now again a dominant force in U.S. politics, is primarily concerned with American defence exports, Europe’s anxieties are rooted in the ongoing Ukraine conflict, and said, "For Trump, what matters is to what extent the defence purchases from Russia go up. Trump himself wants to reopen economic relations with Russia and have it join the G7, making it G8. But if India buys more arms and equipment from Russia, Trump considers it a loss to America.

Europe’s expectations, he said, are entirely different, as according to him, “Europe, sidelined by Trump in the matter of the Ukraine war, naively expects India to put pressure on Putin to stop the war. Putin has made it clear that Russia will take the whole of Donbass militarily if needed.”

Fabian suggested that the future of India-Russia trade is also a key concern for many in the West. “Russia wants to increase trade with India. So does India want to trade more with Russia? The two countries should form companies that will take care only of their bilateral trade. Such a company will not be vulnerable to Washington's sanctions,” he explained.

India Defied Western Pressure, And the West Is Watching

Diplomat Achal Malhotra emphasised that the intense Western attention stems from a perception that their pressure campaign on India did not succeed, saying, “The visit is taking place in the backdrop of India defying sustained pressure from the U.S. and Europe that India should distance itself from Russia, particularly stop buying crude oil from Russia. India is not willing to make any compromises with its strategic autonomy, as visibly demonstrated by India.”

This has led some Western observers to worry whether their approach may have backfired, as Malhotra explained, “They are now eager to watch the outcome of the visit and assess whether they have pushed India too far towards Russia, which in turn may even lead to the revival of the India-Russia-China trilateral.”