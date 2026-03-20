ETV Bharat / bharat

GoI Wants To Pre-Install Aadhaar App, Smartphone Makers Unsure, Experts Say It Adds Little Value

New Delhi: A quiet but significant disagreement is emerging between the Indian government and global smartphone manufacturers over a proposal to pre-install the Aadhaar app, which was launched in January this year, on mobile devices. The suggestion, put forward earlier this year, has met resistance from major tech firms, setting off renewed debate about the role of state-backed digital services on personal devices.

The proposal arose from the conversations of officials from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) as well as with various businesses, who have been informally encouraged to consider how they could embed the Aadhaar application into smartphones prior to selling them. The government’s position is that such a move would improve accessibility, allowing users to easily access identity-related services without needing to download the application separately.

Cyber law expert Karnika A Seth defended Aadhaar’s framework, saying it is “encrypted and compliant with India’s legal framework”. She also said, “Since Aadhaar is encrypted, it is secure and as Aadhaar is one of the most accepted means of verification, it is both secure and convenient for users. KYC verification through Aadhaar is a secure method of authentication, even prescribed under extant IT laws in India under the Second Schedule of the IT Act, 2000.”

Others remain unconvinced about the need for pre-installation. Saakshar Duggal, an expert in AI governance and law, noted that India already has a highly mature app ecosystem. “At a conceptual level, preloading the Aadhaar app may appear to enhance convenience. But in reality, it adds very limited incremental value for Indian users. India already has one of the highest app adoption ecosystems in the world. Citizens who need Aadhaar services are already downloading and using it voluntarily. Forcing pre-installation does not meaningfully improve access, as it merely shifts control from user choice to system design," he said.

Aadhaar, the country’s biometric identification system, is already widely used across India for services ranging from banking verification to telecom connections. According to those supporting the deeper integration of the Aadhaar app into smartphones, this would help streamline these processes and further enable the government’s broader goal to implement digital public infrastructure throughout India.