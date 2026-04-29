ETV Bharat / bharat

Experts Predict Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF's Rout In Kerala, TMC In Bengal And BJP In Assam

New Delhi: With political parties and their nominees eagerly waiting for the May 4 results of the Assembly polls in different states, experts on Wednesday predicted a rout of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala by the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), incumbent Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) retaining power in West Bengal, and a BJP-led NDA government in Assam.

Polling for the second and final phase of West Bengal concluded this evening. This also lead to the culmination of Assembly polls, in different states including Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

Kerala

Giving an overview of the political scenario of Kerala, Prof G Gopakumar, former Vice Chancellor of Kerala Central University and senior political scientist has predicted that the UDF would oust the ruling LDF in the state. If the poll outcome comes in favour of UDF, this would be UDF's return to power in the state after a hiatus of 10 years.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, he said, "The UDF would definitely come to power. They will get absolute majority. This is the probable outcome in Kerala given the current political development."

Asserting that two factors which helped the UDF in this Assembly elections, Prof Gopakumar said, "On the 'social engineering' part, the UDF is very comfortably secured. Entire, Muslim and Christian community are in favour of UDF. Secondly, there is 'anti-incumbency'. Ten year regime of the LDF, everybody wants a change for the better." In response to a question on LDF, he said," Left may not be completely eliminated. That is not possible. But a regime change is inevitable."

On Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, he said, " Pinarayi is ruling in a 'unilateral way'. He is not accepting suggestions of his colleagues. He is dominating the party and government. Pinarayi is opening up for corporate development in Kerala. So, the hardcore Left are against it. He is trying to create a cadre for himself. There is another allegation that he promoted his son-in-law. Prominent people who were Ministers in the previous government, were not given any chance in the subsequent government."



Citing BJP, which is leaving no stone unturned to make inroads in the South, he said, "BJP may get a small share of anti-incumbency. They will come up second in around several seats, which is remarkable growth for them. BJP will be able to make inroads in Kerala." Assembly elections to 140 seats in Kerala was held in a single phase on April 9. The voter turnout was recorded at 78.03 per cent.

West Bengal

Referring to the West Bengal Assembly polls, Biren Bhattacharya, senior journalist and political commentator anticipated the TMC would retain power, while the BJP, which is eyeing to oust the TMC would increase its tally and Congress will get a few seats.