Experts Predict Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF's Rout In Kerala, TMC In Bengal And BJP In Assam
Experts cite different reasons like anti-incumbency and populist schemes for upheavals and status quo in the states, reports Santu Das.
Published : April 29, 2026 at 9:25 PM IST
New Delhi: With political parties and their nominees eagerly waiting for the May 4 results of the Assembly polls in different states, experts on Wednesday predicted a rout of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala by the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), incumbent Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) retaining power in West Bengal, and a BJP-led NDA government in Assam.
Polling for the second and final phase of West Bengal concluded this evening. This also lead to the culmination of Assembly polls, in different states including Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.
Kerala
Giving an overview of the political scenario of Kerala, Prof G Gopakumar, former Vice Chancellor of Kerala Central University and senior political scientist has predicted that the UDF would oust the ruling LDF in the state. If the poll outcome comes in favour of UDF, this would be UDF's return to power in the state after a hiatus of 10 years.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, he said, "The UDF would definitely come to power. They will get absolute majority. This is the probable outcome in Kerala given the current political development."
Asserting that two factors which helped the UDF in this Assembly elections, Prof Gopakumar said, "On the 'social engineering' part, the UDF is very comfortably secured. Entire, Muslim and Christian community are in favour of UDF. Secondly, there is 'anti-incumbency'. Ten year regime of the LDF, everybody wants a change for the better." In response to a question on LDF, he said," Left may not be completely eliminated. That is not possible. But a regime change is inevitable."
On Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, he said, " Pinarayi is ruling in a 'unilateral way'. He is not accepting suggestions of his colleagues. He is dominating the party and government. Pinarayi is opening up for corporate development in Kerala. So, the hardcore Left are against it. He is trying to create a cadre for himself. There is another allegation that he promoted his son-in-law. Prominent people who were Ministers in the previous government, were not given any chance in the subsequent government."
Citing BJP, which is leaving no stone unturned to make inroads in the South, he said, "BJP may get a small share of anti-incumbency. They will come up second in around several seats, which is remarkable growth for them. BJP will be able to make inroads in Kerala." Assembly elections to 140 seats in Kerala was held in a single phase on April 9. The voter turnout was recorded at 78.03 per cent.
West Bengal
Referring to the West Bengal Assembly polls, Biren Bhattacharya, senior journalist and political commentator anticipated the TMC would retain power, while the BJP, which is eyeing to oust the TMC would increase its tally and Congress will get a few seats.
"The seats of BJP is expected to increase, but Mamata Banerjee will retain power. Congress will also get few seats, Left will be unable to open its account," he told ETV Bharat. Mentioning women voters, Bhattacharya said, "Women voters are in favour of Mamata Banerjee. In urban areas, some percentage of women votes will go to BJP, but in rural areas women are with the TMC."
He claimed that BJP failed to woo the women voters in the state. "BJP has failed to woo the women voters. They believe that BJP is not pro-women party because they have no women national president. They have only one woman Chief Minister," Bhattacharya said. Predicting the outcome of the elections, he asserted that always there had been a huge difference in tally between the party which had won maximum seats and the other party in the second position.
"West Bengal is not such a state, where one party gets 160, and the other gets 120. In Bengal, the party which wins has a tally of over 200, while the Opposition remains below 100. This time too this will happen," he added.
Elections to 152 seats out of 294 Assembly constituencies was held in the first phase on April 23. The turnout was recorded at 91.78 per cent. In the second and the final phase, elections were held in 142 seats. As per the Election Commission of India, till 5 pm, around 90 per cent voters exercised their franchise in the second phase till 5 pm.
Assam
On the expected outcome in Assam, Abhinav Borbora, political analyst, told ETV Bharat, "The ruling BJP seems to have a clear advantage. In the last Lok Sabha elections (2024), if we look Assembly wise results, the BJP had secured a lead in more than 90 constituencies (out of 126 seats). Since then the situation for the BJP has drastically not deteriorated, it has probably improved."
He said owing to the development push of the ruling dispensation, women voters are largely inclined to the BJP because of the women centric schemes. Referring to the Opposition Congress, Borbora said, " Compared to the Congress, BJP in the last 10 years has become much more powerful. In the previous elections, the BJP was far ahead of the Congress. So, in order for the Opposition to uproot the BJP, it would require much more that what we had seen on the ground. Because of this BJP-led NDA has an advantage."
Referring to Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi, Assam Jatiya Parishad chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi and Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi, he said, "They have an advantage in their own constituencies. The gap between BJP and Opposition is much wide. At, present circumstances, the three Gogoi's would not be able to fill that gap." He asserted that they have not expanded the "social coalition " like BJP-led NDA has across the state.
Assam recorded 85.38 per cent in the single phase Assembly polls to 126 seats, held on April 9.
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