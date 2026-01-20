ETV Bharat / bharat

Experts Identify Factors Driving Delhi-NCR Winter Pollution; Government Seeks Public Suggestions

By Santu Das

New Delhi: The intensification of winter air pollution in Delhi and the surrounding National Capital Region (NCR) arises not from a sudden increase in emissions alone, but from the synergistic effects of sustained emissions, regional transport of pollutants, and unfavourable meteorological conditions of the Indo-Gangetic Plain (IGP), a government report said.

The report has been prepared following series of meetings between air quality experts, coordinated by a full-time independent technical member of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the NCR and adjoining areas. The meetings were held on January 8, 9, 12 and 13, as per a Supreme Court directive. During the meetings, the experts shared, integrated, and analysed existing research and data from various reports, and deliberated on major sources of pollution.

The IGP covers only 18 per cent of India's land but accommodates 40 per cent of its population. This region is estimated to emit 35 per cent of country's total emissions, making it an emission hotspot.

Northern India, which includes the national capital, faces significant air pollution each winter due to multiple factors, which pose serious health hazards, particularly for the elderly and children.

Two-Phase Pollution Hit For Delhi-NCR

According to this report, winter pollution episodes in the Delhi-NCR region can be broadly divided into two phases.

The first phase typically occurs from mid-October to November, and is largely associated with emissions from agricultural residue burning in neighbouring states, along with decreasing wind speed and a low height for the planetary boundary layer (PBL), which is the Earth's lowest atmospheric layer. Pollutants generated from the agricultural residue burning are transported over long distances and contribute substantially to elevated particulate concentrations across the IGP, including Delhi.

"The second phase generally extends from December to January, and is dominated by extremely adverse meteorological conditions. Very low wind speeds, shallow mixing layers, persistent fog, and reduced solar radiation, severely limit atmospheric dispersion and enhanced secondary aerosol formation. Although emission sources remain relatively constant during this period, except for increased biomass burning for heating, the reduced atmospheric dispersion capacity leads to a pronounced buildup of pollutants, resulting in persistently poor air quality," reads the report, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat.

Toxic Cocktail Of Industrial Gases

According to the report, the atmospheric chemistry within the IGP airshed significantly amplifies particulate pollution through secondary aerosol formation. Sulphur dioxide (SO2) emissions, primarily from coal combustion and brick kilns, undergo oxidation on aerosol surfaces and gas-phase reactions, with hydroxyl (OH) radicals, forming sulphuric acid (H2SO4).

Further, NOx emissions undergo photochemical and nocturnal oxidation to form nitric acid (HNO3). Both H2SO4 and HNO3 react with ammonia (NH3) from agricultural activities and human/animal excreta, to form ammonium sulfate and ammonium nitrate aerosols.

Ammonium chloride, which stays in the atmosphere for a longer time, can also form in a similar way. These acids can also react with dust to form a layer of corresponding salts on the dust particles, the report said.