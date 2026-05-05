ETV Bharat / bharat

Experts Flag Pilot Fatigue As Major Safety Risk; Call For Strict Enforcement Of Duty Norms

New Delhi: Two Indian airline pilots have died within days, prompting discussions about pilot stress levels, regulations concerning work hours, and the unknown effects of the long flying hours on pilot health.

An Air India pilot died in Bali, Indonesia, while the Akasa Air pilot died in Bengaluru, India. Both pilots were under 45 years old and died of heart attacks but we do not yet know if any physical problems existed prior to their deaths.

There are now calls for an immediate examination of how airlines manage pilot workloads to ensure their well-being. What has created great concern in the aviation industry is that both pilots received a Class 1 Certificate after passing their latest medical exams. Thus, there are questions on whether routine medical checks can detect all possibilities of the pilots being fatigued or experiencing extreme stress.

A Shock To The System

The death of a 40-year-old first officer from Air India on April 29 in Bali has become a focal point of concern. According to airline officials, the pilot had completed an eight-hour flight well within prescribed duty limits and had no known pre-existing medical condition. After checking into a hotel during a routine layover, he complained of discomfort, suffered a heart attack, and could not be revived.

Just a day later, on April 30, an Akasa Air captain, around 44 years old, collapsed during a training session in Bengaluru and died of a suspected cardiac event. Due to the clustering of these episodes, it has raised troubling questions surrounding the potential for isolated instances of aviation-related fatalities, or a symptom of a greater systemic complication.

DGCA Faces Scrutiny

The occurrence of these episodes has increased scrutiny on the Directorate-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) as pilot associations continue to push for the regulation of Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) based on pilot working hours with adequate time off for rest; however, delays continue in implementing those regulations.

In an open letter to the DGCA from the Airline Pilots Association of India (ALPA India), the association has characterized fatigue as a "critical safety issue" and has requested immediate action on updated regulations. The updated FDTL framework increases weekly rest from 36 to 48 hours, but airlines have sought exemptions citing operational challenges.

Pilot representatives argue that these “temporary variations” have effectively become the norm, allowing airlines to operate close to maximum permissible duty limits without sufficient safety buffers.

Experts Weigh In

Aviation expert Ajay Jasra emphasised that the debate is not about whether fatigue rules should exist, but how they are implemented.

“The issue is not whether FDTL norms should be implemented, they must be, because pilot fatigue is a critical safety concern. The question is how they are enforced. A sudden, rigid roll-out without accounting for current operational realities, higher fuel costs, longer flight routes and pilot shortages can strain airline systems and lead to unintended disruptions,” Jasra said.

He said that a calibrated enforcement: a clear, time-bound roadmap that upholds safety while giving airlines the ability to build pilot capacity and adjust operations is needed. “Safety cannot be compromised, but implementation must be practical and sustainable,” he said.

Offering a more direct critique, veteran aviator Naresh Kumar Beri warned against any dilution of fatigue norms.

“DGCA should not ease FDTL rules at all. Earlier we didn’t have so much work pressure. But now pilots have been given many flights like A, B, C, D then even E continuously,” he said, highlighting the increasing intensity of flight schedules.

Meanwhile, aviation expert Sanjay Lazar said that the dilution of DGCA’s Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms itself reflects the mounting stress and fatigue among pilots.