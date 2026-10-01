ETV Bharat / bharat

Flydubai Cockpit Attack: Experts Flag Concerns Over Cockpit Security, Pilot Screening

New Delhi: The alleged stabbing of a captain by his co-pilot aboard a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv has raised serious concerns over cockpit security, pilot screening and the challenges of handling emergencies involving members of the flight crew.

The aircraft, carrying more than 170 passengers, reportedly plunged nearly 14,000 feet in less than 30 seconds before passengers and crew members intervened to prevent a possible disaster.

The flight eventually made an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, where the co-pilot was taken into custody. The incident, which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described as an alleged attempt to crash the aircraft, has brought an unusual aviation security threat into focus: what happens when the danger comes from inside the cockpit

Speaking to ETV Bharat, aviation experts shared their perspectives on the sequence of events, the difficulties faced by the captain, the absence of specific emergency protocols and the need to revisit psychological assessments of pilots.



'Unlawful Interference Within The Cockpit'

Captain Sam Thomas, President of ALPA India, described the incident as a case of unlawful interference, commonly referred to as hijacking, but with a significant difference.

"This is what is termed as unlawful interference, commonly called hijacking. However, in this case, it happened within the cockpit and involved the crew. This is not the first time such an incident has happened; there have been instances in the past as well," he told ETV Bharat.

Thomas pointed out that preventing such incidents is particularly challenging because the person responsible has access to the aircraft's controls and is trained to operate them.

"It is extremely difficult to prevent such incidents because once a pilot decides to do something wrong, there is very little that can be done," he said.

He credited the captain, an Indian national, for managing to resist the co-pilot despite sustaining serious injuries. The captain is currently undergoing treatment in Saudi Arabia.



How Passengers And Crew Helped Avert Disaster

Recounting the events, Thomas said the captain managed to partially regain control of the aircraft even as the co-pilot allegedly attempted to force it into a steep descent.

"Despite being stabbed, he managed to open the cockpit door. A woman who was in the washroom raised an alarm, following which other passengers rushed in and restrained the co-pilot until he lost consciousness," Thomas said.

He added that additional crew members who were travelling subsequently took control of the aircraft and diverted it to Saudi Arabia.

Thomas said the captain's ability to open the cockpit door while fighting off his attacker was particularly noteworthy, given that he was simultaneously dealing with a physical assault and trying to maintain control of the aircraft

"It is not very difficult to open the cockpit door from inside under normal circumstances. But when somebody is stabbing you, you are in a struggling position while also having to control the aircraft. You then have to somehow open the door, and in this case, the captain managed to do so successfully," he said.



No Emergency Protocol Exists For Such Situations

Former Indian Air Force fighter pilot Captain Sharath Panicker told ETV Bharat that the incident represents an exceptional situation that commercial aviation is not specifically equipped to handle through standard operating procedures.

Explaining the technical aspects, Panicker noted that aircraft generally operate on autopilot, which follows instructions programmed into the flight management computer. Any attempt to alter the aircraft's flight path through its control panel would ordinarily be noticed by the other pilot, he said.