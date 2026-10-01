Flydubai Cockpit Attack: Experts Flag Concerns Over Cockpit Security, Pilot Screening
Experts have raised cockpit security and pilot screening concerns after the alleged flydubai co-pilot attack, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : October 1, 2026 at 6:41 PM IST
New Delhi: The alleged stabbing of a captain by his co-pilot aboard a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv has raised serious concerns over cockpit security, pilot screening and the challenges of handling emergencies involving members of the flight crew.
The aircraft, carrying more than 170 passengers, reportedly plunged nearly 14,000 feet in less than 30 seconds before passengers and crew members intervened to prevent a possible disaster.
The flight eventually made an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, where the co-pilot was taken into custody. The incident, which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described as an alleged attempt to crash the aircraft, has brought an unusual aviation security threat into focus: what happens when the danger comes from inside the cockpit
Speaking to ETV Bharat, aviation experts shared their perspectives on the sequence of events, the difficulties faced by the captain, the absence of specific emergency protocols and the need to revisit psychological assessments of pilots.
'Unlawful Interference Within The Cockpit'
Captain Sam Thomas, President of ALPA India, described the incident as a case of unlawful interference, commonly referred to as hijacking, but with a significant difference.
"This is what is termed as unlawful interference, commonly called hijacking. However, in this case, it happened within the cockpit and involved the crew. This is not the first time such an incident has happened; there have been instances in the past as well," he told ETV Bharat.
Thomas pointed out that preventing such incidents is particularly challenging because the person responsible has access to the aircraft's controls and is trained to operate them.
"It is extremely difficult to prevent such incidents because once a pilot decides to do something wrong, there is very little that can be done," he said.
He credited the captain, an Indian national, for managing to resist the co-pilot despite sustaining serious injuries. The captain is currently undergoing treatment in Saudi Arabia.
How Passengers And Crew Helped Avert Disaster
Recounting the events, Thomas said the captain managed to partially regain control of the aircraft even as the co-pilot allegedly attempted to force it into a steep descent.
"Despite being stabbed, he managed to open the cockpit door. A woman who was in the washroom raised an alarm, following which other passengers rushed in and restrained the co-pilot until he lost consciousness," Thomas said.
He added that additional crew members who were travelling subsequently took control of the aircraft and diverted it to Saudi Arabia.
Thomas said the captain's ability to open the cockpit door while fighting off his attacker was particularly noteworthy, given that he was simultaneously dealing with a physical assault and trying to maintain control of the aircraft
"It is not very difficult to open the cockpit door from inside under normal circumstances. But when somebody is stabbing you, you are in a struggling position while also having to control the aircraft. You then have to somehow open the door, and in this case, the captain managed to do so successfully," he said.
No Emergency Protocol Exists For Such Situations
Former Indian Air Force fighter pilot Captain Sharath Panicker told ETV Bharat that the incident represents an exceptional situation that commercial aviation is not specifically equipped to handle through standard operating procedures.
Explaining the technical aspects, Panicker noted that aircraft generally operate on autopilot, which follows instructions programmed into the flight management computer. Any attempt to alter the aircraft's flight path through its control panel would ordinarily be noticed by the other pilot, he said.
On the possibility of developing a response mechanism for such incidents, Panicker said, "No emergency protocol exists. Case-by-case analysis will have to be worked out to determine the degree of difficulty of actions described."
He further observed that airlines do not ordinarily plan for a situation in which a crew member turns against a colleague and attempts to compromise the aircraft's safety.
"This is probably a one-off case. No standard operating procedure (SOP) can be made for this eventuality. No airline caters for this sort of event," he said.
Describing the extraordinary nature of the incident, Panicker added, "When your own crew turns rogue, it would resemble a Hollywood crime movie. Opens up too many cans of worms. No comprehensive scenarios can be drawn up catering for these events."
Should Airlines Strengthen Psychological Screening?
The incident has also raised questions about whether existing psychological assessments are sufficient to identify potential risks among pilots. Thomas said that while aviation security procedures are already stringent, there may be a need to introduce an additional layer of screening during recruitment, particularly to assess a pilot's psychological condition.
He stressed that such assessments should be conducted by qualified professionals and based on scientific methods. "It is very difficult to differentiate between a normal person and a religious extremist, and that question is best answered by a psychiatrist or psychologist. From our perspective, we would like psychological screening to be strengthened," Thomas said.
However, he cautioned against introducing sweeping changes without a thorough assessment of their implications. "Whatever measures are introduced must be scientific and carefully thought through. There should be no knee-jerk reaction to this incident or security measures that make life unnecessarily difficult for pilots," he added.
Panicker highlighted another aspect of the issue, pointing out that psychometric evaluations are conducted when pilots are initially inducted, but are not repeated at fixed intervals thereafter.
"At the initial screening at induction as pilots, a psychometric evaluation is done. No periodicity of the test thereafter," he said. His observation raises the question of whether periodic psychological assessments could form part of a broader review of pilot safety and recruitment standards.
What Will The Investigation Examine?
Thomas said the investigation would broadly follow the framework used in aviation accident and incident inquiries, although the alleged criminal nature of the episode would bring law enforcement agencies into the process.
"Everything will be put together before the findings are handed over. The difference in this particular case is that there will be greater involvement of police and law enforcement agencies. Otherwise, it will be a normal investigation," he said.
Investigators are expected to examine the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder, commonly known as the black boxes, to reconstruct the sequence of events. The recordings can provide information about cockpit conversations, aircraft movements and the operation of its systems.
Flight-tracking data reportedly showed the aircraft transmitting emergency code 7700 before switching to code 7500, which indicates unlawful interference, and later reverting to the general emergency code.
Flydubai has said the motive behind the incident remains unknown and is subject of a formal investigation. The airline has urged against premature speculation, confirmed that all passengers were safe, and said it was cooperating with the relevant authorities. Its flights to and from Israel have been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.
While the captain's resistance and the intervention of passengers and crew helped avert a potential tragedy, experts said the episode warrants a careful examination of pilot screening, emergency preparedness and the safeguards needed to protect aircraft when the threat comes from within.
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