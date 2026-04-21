ETV Bharat / bharat

Middle East Conflict To Have Devastating Impact On Indian Economy; Kerala Among Worst Hit: Experts

A cargo ship sails in the Persian Gulf towards Dubai port as seen from Ajman, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, April 14, 2026. ( AP )

Thiruvananthapuram: A prolonged Israel-US-Iran conflict is expected to have a devastating impact on the Indian economy with Kerala slated to be among the most affected. Experts opine that the Middle East unrest is likely to result in job and salary losses across the Gulf region, where a large number of Malayalis are located.

​As the conflict crosses the 52-day mark, the general consensus is that the economic stability of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries has been compromised. Although mediation efforts by Pakistan are underway, there are no indications of a definitive breakthrough in the war yet.

A leading global economic advisory firm, Oxford Economics, has said the war will lead to a slowdown in the economic growth of GCC nations.

A researcher on migrant labour rights, Rejimon Kuttappan, told ETV Bharat, "This downturn will primarily impact Malayalis working in these regions. The advisory firm projects a dip in growth from 4.6% to 4.4%, resulting in an output loss of approximately $8.5 trillion."

Rejimon highlighted that the temporary suspension of oil production by GCC countries is a primary factor. When oil produced cannot be sold, it must be stored. He said the closure of the Strait of Hormuz has severely hit the oil trade. Storage facilities are at full capacity and exports have come to a complete standstill.

In addition to this, around 45% of the chemical fertilizers used in India are sourced from West Asian countries including Jordan, Lebanon, Israel and six GCC nations. This supply chain is now paralyzed. Oxford Economics has concluded that, combined with a decrease in domestic market spending due to the crisis, the West Asian region is heading towards a full-scale economic crisis.

Beyond oil, tourism, service and construction sectors are also in deep distress. Roughly 60% of flight services remain suspended, preventing people from travelling to GCC countries. Many events have been postponed or canceled leaving the tourism sector in a severe recession.

​It is stated that the halt of cargo ships has slowed the arrival of construction materials leading to delays in project completions and rising costs. Consequently, companies have begun cutting worker benefits. The reduction in flights has directly impacted those employed in the aviation and hospitality sectors with salary cuts and layoffs already being reported.

In certain GCC areas, many banks have temporarily suspended services and stopped issuing loans. This has affected employees of various companies, particularly those from India.

Sources disclosed that many workers received only 15 days' worth of salary for March and the crisis continues into April. Prominent groups are reportedly struggling to pay workers, including the manpower supplied by Malayali labour providers for the major malls.