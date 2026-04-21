Middle East Conflict To Have Devastating Impact On Indian Economy; Kerala Among Worst Hit: Experts
The Middle East unrest is likely to result in job and salary losses across the Gulf region, where a large number of Malayalis are located
Published : April 21, 2026 at 7:18 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: A prolonged Israel-US-Iran conflict is expected to have a devastating impact on the Indian economy with Kerala slated to be among the most affected. Experts opine that the Middle East unrest is likely to result in job and salary losses across the Gulf region, where a large number of Malayalis are located.
As the conflict crosses the 52-day mark, the general consensus is that the economic stability of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries has been compromised. Although mediation efforts by Pakistan are underway, there are no indications of a definitive breakthrough in the war yet.
A leading global economic advisory firm, Oxford Economics, has said the war will lead to a slowdown in the economic growth of GCC nations.
A researcher on migrant labour rights, Rejimon Kuttappan, told ETV Bharat, "This downturn will primarily impact Malayalis working in these regions. The advisory firm projects a dip in growth from 4.6% to 4.4%, resulting in an output loss of approximately $8.5 trillion."
Rejimon highlighted that the temporary suspension of oil production by GCC countries is a primary factor. When oil produced cannot be sold, it must be stored. He said the closure of the Strait of Hormuz has severely hit the oil trade. Storage facilities are at full capacity and exports have come to a complete standstill.
In addition to this, around 45% of the chemical fertilizers used in India are sourced from West Asian countries including Jordan, Lebanon, Israel and six GCC nations. This supply chain is now paralyzed. Oxford Economics has concluded that, combined with a decrease in domestic market spending due to the crisis, the West Asian region is heading towards a full-scale economic crisis.
Beyond oil, tourism, service and construction sectors are also in deep distress. Roughly 60% of flight services remain suspended, preventing people from travelling to GCC countries. Many events have been postponed or canceled leaving the tourism sector in a severe recession.
It is stated that the halt of cargo ships has slowed the arrival of construction materials leading to delays in project completions and rising costs. Consequently, companies have begun cutting worker benefits. The reduction in flights has directly impacted those employed in the aviation and hospitality sectors with salary cuts and layoffs already being reported.
In certain GCC areas, many banks have temporarily suspended services and stopped issuing loans. This has affected employees of various companies, particularly those from India.
Sources disclosed that many workers received only 15 days' worth of salary for March and the crisis continues into April. Prominent groups are reportedly struggling to pay workers, including the manpower supplied by Malayali labour providers for the major malls.
Rejimon emphasized, “If the war extends through April, Kerala will face a daunting situation. A disruption in salary payments in the GCC will lead to a significant drop in remittances to Kerala. Out of the 90 lakh Indians working in the Gulf, approximately 30 lakh are Malayalis. Similarly, of the Rs 10 lakh crore sent to India annually from the Gulf, Kerala receives about Rs 2.5 lakh crore.”
This amount accounts for nearly 16% of the state’s budget. Any reduction or delay in these funds could destabilize Kerala's economy as the state's market is heavily dependent on Gulf remittances. Similar trends were observed during the Covid pandemic, the 2014 oil price drop and the 2008 global financial crisis.
Citing World Bank reports, Rejimon stated that there is a high probability of a global economic recession in 2026 due to the war. He said that the World Bank has predicted that the global gross domestic product (GDP) growth will drop from 3.3% to 3.1%, signaling a major impact on the financial landscape.
Meanwhile, the drop in fertilizer exports to India could severely impact the agricultural sector. Rising costs for farmers and the lack of fertilizers will hit productivity and potentially threaten food security. A decrease in production would also affect the public distribution system (PDS) in the country. The war is also expected to indirectly impact other sectors like pharmaceutical and manufacturing.
Assistant Professor at the Department of Islamic and West Asian Studies in University of Kerala, Dr Ashraf Kadakkal, disclosed, “A prolonged crisis would be detrimental to Kerala. New employees face immediate job loss while seasoned workers may see salary cuts.”
He noted that the Arab nations have realized that claims of total American protection lack substance. There is a growing awareness that this crisis cannot continue, with public outcry rising in the US as well. He said that since Iran is also likely to be uninterested in a long-term conflict, there is hope for a resolution. Unlike the Iran-Iraq or Russia-Ukraine wars, this situation has uniquely impacted the global economy due to Iran's strategic maneuvers.
Meanwhile, foreign affairs expert TP Sreenivasan feels the war is unpredictable and is being used as a diplomatic tool by US President Donald Trump. He noted, “Without a clear framework, it is difficult to forecast the war's trajectory, especially since Trump has not specified the criteria for a potential ground war.”
He further observed that the current stalemate is strange as Iran has ignored the US Vice President’s visit to Pakistan for talks. Sreenivasan believes that Iran currently holds the upper hand and may not be eager for peace talks.
He pointed out that for India, the primary concern is the GCC and an attack on GCC countries is akin to an attack on India’s interests. He feels that India must diplomatically demand a ceasefire.
The new government in Kerala after the assembly polls is expected to face a significant challenge. The Kerala International Centre, formed in 2007, has prepared a memorandum to be submitted to the new Chief Minister on April 25. Sreenivasan stressed the need for a specific plan for Malayalis in the GCC, noting that India should avoid the mistakes of the Kuwait war era and ensure that citizens are protected without damaging long-term diplomatic ties.