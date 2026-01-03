ETV Bharat / bharat

Experts Emphasize On Timely Relief To Victims Of Sexual Harrasment At Workplace

By Santu Das

New Delhi: Experts on Saturday hailed the government's initiative, like the SHe-Box portal, which serves as a unified platform for women across the country to file complaints of sexual harassment at the workplace, and emphasised on timely relief for such victims.

They asserted that justice is crucial, but speedy justice holds even greater significance.

The statement of the experts comes in the wake of recent data provided in the Parliament over the total number of complaints lodged in the newly launched SHe-Box portal (August 2024) and the number of cases disposed of.

According to the data provided by the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development, the total number of complaints received so far in the portal is 265. Out of these, 85 complaints have been disposed of.

To ensure the prompt resolution of complaints, the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development said it has instituted various measures. These measures encompass the display of freeze messages on the dashboard and the dispatch of regular reminders to nodal officers and Internal Committee Presiding officers/Local Committee chairpersons through emails and mobile text messages.

In order to optimize the process of submitting and monitoring sexual harassment complaints on the portal, as well as to improve the portal's user-friendliness and enhance the overall experience for users nationwide, a multilingual support feature has been implemented, it said.

Furthermore, complainants are able to monitor the status of their complaints in real-time, receiving updates regarding the progress and any actions undertaken. This level of transparency is instrumental in ensuring accountability and facilitating swift resolutions, as per the Ministry.

Laws To Ensure Women's Safety In The Workplace

The government has enacted 'The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013', which aims to safeguard women from sexual harassment in the workplace and to facilitate the prevention and resolution of related complaints. This Act applies to all women, regardless of their age, employment status, or the nature of their work, whether they are employed in the public or private sector, or in organised or unorganised sectors.

The Act imposes a duty on employers across all workplaces, both public and private, to ensure a safe and secure working environment that is free from sexual harassment. Consequently, every employer is required to establish an Internal Committee (IC) if the number of employees or workers is more than 10. In addition, the above appropriate Government is empowered to form a Local Committee (LC) in each district to handle complaints from organisations with fewer than ten workers or in cases where the complaint is directed against the employer himself.

The time prescribed for inquiry under the Act is 90 days.

How To File A Complaint On The SHE-Box Portal?

A complaint can be submitted on the portal by an aggrieved woman or by another individual acting on her behalf. If the aggrieved woman is the one filing the complaint, she must log into the portal by providing her basic information, including her work status, name, phone number, and email address. Conversely, if the complaint is being filed by another person, that individual must log into the portal by registering their name, their relationship to the complainant, and an undertaking from the complainant, in addition to the work status, name, phone number, and email of the aggrieved woman or complainant.