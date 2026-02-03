Experts Emphasise Strategic Development Of Wildlife Tourism
Tourism experts stressed that the government should promote wildlife tourism triangles, linking sanctuaries with nearby cultural, heritage, and adventure destinations.
By Chanchal Mukherjee
New Delhi: As Wildlife tourism has ample potential to be tapped for generating employment, increasing tourists’ footfalls visiting from national and international, it is yet to be explored fully. The experts and tourism operators emphasized on strategic development of the sector that will help to grow the country.
Experts highlighted that the lack of promotion, inadequate security, and less basic infrastructure, such as roads, accommodation, and visitor facilities, continue to hold back wildlife tourism, following which the proper benefits of growth and employment for local youths remain largely unrealized.
Expressing the concerning issues, Rajan Sehgal, chairman (Public Relations Council), Travel Agents Association and industry expert, told ETV Bharat, “Wildlife tourism has emerged as one of the most compelling features of modern travel, with states playing a pivotal role in shaping and promoting this sector. Several countries, like Kenya and South Africa, have successfully positioned their wildlife reserves as the best tourism experiences. Through strong government support, strategic marketing, and quality infrastructure, wildlife tourism in these destinations attracts millions of international visitors each year, generating employment, foreign exchange, and regional development.”
“Several wildlife sanctuaries in the country have evolved beyond their traditional conservation roles to become vibrant tourism hubs. These destinations now host event activities, encouraging the growth of the resorts and leading hotel chains in and around protected areas,” he stated.
He further said that for tapping the full opportunity, the government should promote wildlife tourism triangles, linking sanctuaries with nearby cultural, heritage, and adventure destinations. Such integration would create immersive travel circuits, extend visitor stay, and defining feature of India’s tourism landscape.
Expressing concern over the shortage of professionally trained staff and emerging safety challenges in wildlife sanctuaries, Sehgal emphasized the need for immediate attention. “The government must invest in structured professional training for sanctuary personnel and strengthen safety measures to ensure a secure and enriching experience for visitors,” he stated.
Expressing a similar view, Rajiv Mehra, general secretary, Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism & Hospitality (FAITH) told ETV Bharat, “Challenges related to the booking process and high permit charges continue to be major concerns for foreign tourists, often discouraging visitors and impacting the overall growth of the wildlife sanctuary sector. Streamlining reservation systems and rationalizing fees are essential steps toward making wildlife tourism more accessible and globally competitive.”
“Visitor safety also remains a critical priority. The vehicles operating within sanctuaries need to be modernized as many destinations still rely on outdated jeeps. In addition, a review of weather patterns over the past five years suggests the need for a more dynamic approach to sanctuary operations. The government, in consultation with the meteorological department, should reassess and revise reopening schedules to align with changing climatic conditions, ensuring both visitor safety and sustainable tourism development,” he stated.
Tourism expert and industry professional Deepak Kumarr Bhatnagar told ETV Bharat, “The budget lacks a clear focus on international promotion and publicity without targeted global marketing efforts, attracting international tourists to India’s diverse destinations would remain a challenge.”
According to the government, the development and promotion of tourist destinations and tourism products, including wildlife tourism, are primarily undertaken by the respective State Governments and Union Territory (UT) Administrations. Supporting these efforts, the Ministry of Tourism plays a facilitative role through its central sector schemes such as Swadesh Darshan, Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD), and Assistance to Central Agencies for Tourism Infrastructure Development. Through these initiatives, the Ministry extends financial assistance to States and UTs for strengthening tourism infrastructure, enhancing visitor amenities, and improving destination competitiveness across the country.
“The central financial assistance is being extended accordingly and based on proposals and detailed project reports received from the States and UT governments. In line with the strategy, the Travel for LiFE programme was initiated to encourage tourists and tourism businesses to adopt sustainable tourism practices,” Union Minister of Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat informed Rajya Sabha.
The Union Budget 2026-27 has mentioned major points:
- Mountain Trails in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu & Kashmir
- Eco & Nature Trails in Araku Valley (Eastern Ghats) and Podhigai Malai (Western Ghats)
- Turtle Trails along key nesting sites in Odisha, Karnataka, and Kerala
- Bird Watching Trails at Pulicat Lake in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Skill Development
The government has mentioned in the budget that skill development in the tourism sector is set to receive a major boost with a proposed pilot project aimed at delivering world-class training to 10,000 tour guides across 20 major destinations. Implemented in collaboration with the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), the initiative will combine online and offline learning modules to enhance professional skills, service quality, and global competitiveness. The program is expected to elevate visitor experiences while strengthening India’s position as a high-quality, knowledge-driven tourism destination.
Sanctioned Projects
As per Rajya Sabha data, the following have been sanctioned:
- Swadesh Darshan 1.0 scheme, development of Jashpur- Kunkuri- Mainpat- Kamleshpur - Maheshpur -Kurdar - Sarodhadadar- Gangrel- Kondagaon– Nathiyanawagaon- Jagdalpur- Chitrakoot- Tirthgarh, of Rs 96.10 crore.
- Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme-Bhoramdev Corridor Development, Kawardha of Rs 145.99 crore.
- Challenge-Based Destination Development (CBDD) scheme for the development of Mayali Bagicha as an Eco Tourism Destination of Rs 9.96 crore.
- PRASHAD scheme-development of Maa Bamleshwari Devi Temple, Dongargarh, Rajnandgaon District, Chhattisgarh, of Rs 48.44 crore.
- Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme, development of Chitrotpala Film City of Rs 95.79 crore.