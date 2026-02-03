ETV Bharat / bharat

Experts Emphasise Strategic Development Of Wildlife Tourism

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: As Wildlife tourism has ample potential to be tapped for generating employment, increasing tourists’ footfalls visiting from national and international, it is yet to be explored fully. The experts and tourism operators emphasized on strategic development of the sector that will help to grow the country.

Experts highlighted that the lack of promotion, inadequate security, and less basic infrastructure, such as roads, accommodation, and visitor facilities, continue to hold back wildlife tourism, following which the proper benefits of growth and employment for local youths remain largely unrealized.

Expressing the concerning issues, Rajan Sehgal, chairman (Public Relations Council), Travel Agents Association and industry expert, told ETV Bharat, “Wildlife tourism has emerged as one of the most compelling features of modern travel, with states playing a pivotal role in shaping and promoting this sector. Several countries, like Kenya and South Africa, have successfully positioned their wildlife reserves as the best tourism experiences. Through strong government support, strategic marketing, and quality infrastructure, wildlife tourism in these destinations attracts millions of international visitors each year, generating employment, foreign exchange, and regional development.”

“Several wildlife sanctuaries in the country have evolved beyond their traditional conservation roles to become vibrant tourism hubs. These destinations now host event activities, encouraging the growth of the resorts and leading hotel chains in and around protected areas,” he stated.

He further said that for tapping the full opportunity, the government should promote wildlife tourism triangles, linking sanctuaries with nearby cultural, heritage, and adventure destinations. Such integration would create immersive travel circuits, extend visitor stay, and defining feature of India’s tourism landscape.

Expressing concern over the shortage of professionally trained staff and emerging safety challenges in wildlife sanctuaries, Sehgal emphasized the need for immediate attention. “The government must invest in structured professional training for sanctuary personnel and strengthen safety measures to ensure a secure and enriching experience for visitors,” he stated.

Expressing a similar view, Rajiv Mehra, general secretary, Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism & Hospitality (FAITH) told ETV Bharat, “Challenges related to the booking process and high permit charges continue to be major concerns for foreign tourists, often discouraging visitors and impacting the overall growth of the wildlife sanctuary sector. Streamlining reservation systems and rationalizing fees are essential steps toward making wildlife tourism more accessible and globally competitive.”