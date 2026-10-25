ETV Bharat / bharat

Experts Divided Over Justice Kaul's Criticism Of Ex-CJI Chandrachud's Approach To Judicial Appointments

New Delhi: Legal experts have expressed sharply differing views on former Supreme Court judge Sanjay Kishan Kaul's criticism of ex-Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud's approach to judicial appointments, with one defending Chandrachud's tenure and the other endorsing Kaul's concerns.

Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, a constitutional law expert, described Chandrachud's tenure as a “glorious golden period” for the Indian judiciary and rejected the allegation that he was overly deferential to the government in matters relating to judicial appointments.

Vikas Singh, a senior advocate and former president of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), backed Kaul's criticism and alleged that Chandrachud's conduct towards the government and his handling of the allocation of sensitive cases raised questions about his approach to judicial independence.

The contrasting assessments follow Kaul's remarks in an interview with ‘The Wire’ ahead of the release of his memoir, ‘Without Fear or Favour’. Kaul alleged that Chandrachud was more deferential to the government than necessary, particularly in administrative matters and judicial appointments.

“CJI Chandrachud's tenure as a judge and the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of India was a glorious golden period for the Indian judiciary. There is hardly any sphere of litigation where he has not ruled for the future. Ever since he stepped into the court, it was disciplined judicial business, appropriate hearing, courtesy to all lawyers – even juniors – and quick, sound judgements,” Dwivedi told PTI.

He said that Chandrachud-led benches dealt with cases ranging from entry tax, Aadhaar privacy, mines and minerals, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, arbitration, federal issues pertaining to industrial alcohol, minority, Ayodhya, Article 370 and many others.

“His pen flowed with magnificent soundness, brilliance and statesmanship. As the CJI, he introduced digitisation and AI, and systematised mentioning. He enabled the Mitti cafe, which showed empathy for the specially-abled.

“I do not think he was deferential to the government. He struck down the electoral bonds law. He ruled against the prestigious Aadhaar law. However, for a judge, who was second to say that Chandrachud, as the CJI, did not live up to his expectations, post-retirement, is unbecoming, to say the least,” the senior lawyer said.

“We all expect many things from judges, but it doesn't turn out the way we want, and this can be said against any judge,” Dwivedi said in response to Kaul's statement in the book that many good things were expected of the former CJI.

“And if some case was taken away from his bench, it must have been for reasons the master of roster thought good. This is small bickering, and if it is for buttressing book sales, it is saddening,” he said.

Singh, however, endorsed Kaul's criticism, alleging that Chandrachud projected an image of independence that did not always correspond with his conduct.