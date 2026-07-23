ETV Bharat / bharat

Experts Concerned, 81% Of SO₂ Emissions Around Delhi-NCR Come From Exempted Coal Plants

New Delhi: A new analysis by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) has raised concerns over the Centre's decision to exempt a majority of coal-fired power plants from installing sulfur dioxide (SO₂) pollution-control systems, finding that 81 per cent of SO₂ emissions from coal-fired power plants within a 300-km radius of Delhi-NCR originate from plants exempted under the revised July 2025 norms.

The report comes as India remains the world's largest power-sector emitter of sulfur dioxide, releasing more than 6 million tonnes annually, while electricity demand is expected to rise further due to recurring heatwaves and increasing cooling needs.

According to CREA, emission norms issued in 2015 required all coal-fired power plants to install Flue Gas Desulphurisation (FGD) systems by 2017 to curb SO₂ emissions.

Deadlines Extended, Thermal Power Plants Exempted

However, the deadline was extended four times, and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change's notification issued in July 2025 exempted nearly 78 per cent of coal-fired power plant units from mandatory FGD installation. Only about 11 per cent of units continue to face mandatory compliance, while another 11 per cent are assessed on a case-by-case basis.

Analysing publicly available emissions data from 25 of the 37 coal-fired generating units located within 300 km of Delhi-NCR, CREA estimated that these plants emitted around 154 kilotonnes of SO₂ in 2025.

The study found that 90 per cent of these emissions came from plants operating without FGD systems, while 81 per cent originated from Category C plants, which were exempted from installing FGDs under the revised policy.

The report noted that SO₂ is a major precursor of fine particulate matter (PM2.5), one of the most harmful air pollutants linked to respiratory diseases, cardiovascular illnesses, stroke and premature deaths. It cited a recent peer-reviewed study estimating that the power sector contributes up to 16 per cent of particulate pollution in Delhi-NCR, highlighting the regional impact of coal-fired power generation.

CREA's Recommendations For Delhi-NCR

CREA also questioned the current categorisation of power plants based on whether they are located within 10 kilometres of cities, arguing that sulfur dioxide can travel hundreds of kilometres before forming secondary PM2.5. Citing an IIT Delhi study, it said pollution from distant thermal power plants can significantly affect downwind regions, including the National Capital Region.

The report further warned that the issue could intensify as coal-fired electricity generation increases. While coal generation remained relatively subdued in 2025 due to milder weather and lower electricity demand, 2026 has already witnessed record electricity consumption driven by heatwaves, with forecasts suggesting higher temperatures could further increase dependence on coal-fired power.