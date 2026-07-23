Experts Concerned, 81% Of SO₂ Emissions Around Delhi-NCR Come From Exempted Coal Plants
Cleaner coal and mandatory pollution-control technology at all coal plants are key to reducing SO₂ emissions, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : July 23, 2026 at 8:11 PM IST
New Delhi: A new analysis by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) has raised concerns over the Centre's decision to exempt a majority of coal-fired power plants from installing sulfur dioxide (SO₂) pollution-control systems, finding that 81 per cent of SO₂ emissions from coal-fired power plants within a 300-km radius of Delhi-NCR originate from plants exempted under the revised July 2025 norms.
The report comes as India remains the world's largest power-sector emitter of sulfur dioxide, releasing more than 6 million tonnes annually, while electricity demand is expected to rise further due to recurring heatwaves and increasing cooling needs.
According to CREA, emission norms issued in 2015 required all coal-fired power plants to install Flue Gas Desulphurisation (FGD) systems by 2017 to curb SO₂ emissions.
Deadlines Extended, Thermal Power Plants Exempted
However, the deadline was extended four times, and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change's notification issued in July 2025 exempted nearly 78 per cent of coal-fired power plant units from mandatory FGD installation. Only about 11 per cent of units continue to face mandatory compliance, while another 11 per cent are assessed on a case-by-case basis.
Analysing publicly available emissions data from 25 of the 37 coal-fired generating units located within 300 km of Delhi-NCR, CREA estimated that these plants emitted around 154 kilotonnes of SO₂ in 2025.
The study found that 90 per cent of these emissions came from plants operating without FGD systems, while 81 per cent originated from Category C plants, which were exempted from installing FGDs under the revised policy.
The report noted that SO₂ is a major precursor of fine particulate matter (PM2.5), one of the most harmful air pollutants linked to respiratory diseases, cardiovascular illnesses, stroke and premature deaths. It cited a recent peer-reviewed study estimating that the power sector contributes up to 16 per cent of particulate pollution in Delhi-NCR, highlighting the regional impact of coal-fired power generation.
CREA's Recommendations For Delhi-NCR
CREA also questioned the current categorisation of power plants based on whether they are located within 10 kilometres of cities, arguing that sulfur dioxide can travel hundreds of kilometres before forming secondary PM2.5. Citing an IIT Delhi study, it said pollution from distant thermal power plants can significantly affect downwind regions, including the National Capital Region.
The report further warned that the issue could intensify as coal-fired electricity generation increases. While coal generation remained relatively subdued in 2025 due to milder weather and lower electricity demand, 2026 has already witnessed record electricity consumption driven by heatwaves, with forecasts suggesting higher temperatures could further increase dependence on coal-fired power.
Former Delhi Chief Secretary Omesh Saigal said coal will continue to remain India's primary source of electricity, making pollution-control technologies essential rather than eliminating coal-based generation altogether. "India is among the few countries where the bulk of electricity comes from coal-based power stations. The quality of our coal is not uniformly good, and many varieties have very high ash content. Most pollutants therefore come from coal-based power stations," Saigal told ETV Bharat.
India's Dependence On Coal
He said successive governments have issued directions over the years to reduce emissions from thermal power plants, but replacing coal entirely is not a practical option at present. "You cannot eliminate coal-based power plants because coal remains the basic source of power in India. The solution is to use technology to control pollution. Delhi has already shut down its coal-fired plants, but pollution from surrounding regions continues to affect the city," he said.
Referring to the CREA findings, Saigal said the study underlines the need for stronger pollution controls. "The obvious solution is to improve the quality of coal and install anti-pollution systems in all thermal power plants.
However, these technologies increase the cost of power generation, and electricity prices are a sensitive issue," he said. Calling for continued research, Saigal said India should invest in technologies capable of reducing sulfur emissions from coal.
"We need more research and technological innovation. IITs and other scientific institutions should continue working on solutions that reduce pollution from coal-fired power plants while ensuring reliable electricity supply," he added.
Delhi-NCR Power Plants In The Spotlight
The CREA analysis also highlighted the effectiveness of FGD technology. It found that Units 1 and 2 of the Mahatma Gandhi Thermal Power Plant in Jhajjar, equipped with FGDs, emitted only about 1,775 tonnes and 2,154 tonnes of SO₂, respectively, despite generating nearly 3,400-4,000 million units of electricity annually.
In comparison, Rajpura Thermal Power Plant Units 1 and 2, producing similar levels of electricity but operating without effective SO₂ controls, emitted an estimated 20,851 tonnes and 22,690 tonnes of SO₂, making them the highest emitters among the plants assessed.
CREA has recommended that the government reinstate mandatory FGD installation for all coal-fired power plants, irrespective of category, and make real-time Continuous Emission Monitoring System (CEMS) data publicly available to improve transparency and ensure compliance with emission standards.
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