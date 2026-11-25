ETV Bharat / bharat

Experts Call US Section 301 Tariffs A Pressure Tactic For One-sided Trade Deals

By Saurabh Shukla New Delhi: Washington’s new Section 301 tariffs appear to bring back the reciprocal tariff system under a different name, according to experts. They also believe that the US is using duties of up to 40 per cent to push trading partners into signing trade deals on its terms.

Reciprocal Tariffs Reborn According to the report, the new tariffs proposed on Wednesday by US President Donald Trump under Section 301 excess capacity investigations recreate the reciprocal tariff regime under a new name, engineered to bait trading partners into signing one-sided, expensive trade deals rather than genuinely addressing structural industrial overproduction.

This makes the offer look more like a bargaining tool than a genuine effort to address excess capacity. With the threat of tariffs of up to 100 per cent still looming, GTRI suggested that India should reject a one-sided deal and defend its industrial expansion as necessary to meet domestic demand, boost exports and prepare for future growth.

Reports suggest that for India, the proposed 17 per cent tariff under a deal offers only a small advantage over the 25 per cent rate without one. The difference with competitors such as Bangladesh, Vietnam and China could be just 1–3 per cent.

Initiated by the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) on March 11, 2026, against 16 economies, the proposed duties target 14 trading partners while excluding Mexico and Norway for now.

It further writes that by deploying a dual rate structure threatening steep baseline tariffs against countries that refuse a pact while offering lower rates to those that sign Washington reclaims the bargaining power to impose duties at will and extract unilateral concessions, allowing a government to secure tariff relief even if the industrial capacity that prompted the investigation remains unchanged.

The proposed baseline and trade deal rates across the 14 targeted economies expose this coercive framework:

-- India faces up to 25% (or 17% if a deal is finalised)

-- China faces up to 40% (or a 20% deal rate stacked on 2018 Section 301 tariffs)

-- Vietnam faces up to 35% (or 20% with a deal)

-- Bangladesh faces up to 20% (or an 18% deal rate)

-- Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand face up to 25% (or an 18% deal rate)

-- South Korea and Taiwan face up to 25% (or 15% net of MFN)

-- The European Union, Japan, and Switzerland face up to 20% (or 15% net of MFN)

-- Singapore faces up to 20% (or a 10% deal rate)



Existing agreements also shape these rates...the EU, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan retain their negotiated 15 per cent ceiling (with ordinary duties counting toward it), and the new duties will not stack on top of certain earlier levies, including the 10 per cent or 12.5 per cent duties imposed in July on 60 economies over forced labour enforcement.



GTRI Founder Ajay Srivastava analysed that for India, the Section 301 investigation flags potential excess capacity or export surpluses across seven sectors such as solar modules (where capacity is nearly triple domestic demand), petrochemicals, steel, textiles, health-related goods, construction materials and automotive products.



He said under the proposal, Indian imports face a 17 per cent tariff if a trade pact is finalised, offering a calculated 1 per cent edge over Bangladesh, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand (18 per cent deal rate) and a 3 per cent edge over Vietnam and China (20 per cent deal rate)—while rising up to 25 per cent without a deal, alongside the risk that an adverse USTR ruling could bring further duties or import quotas.



India Should Reject the Pact



He also added that because these manipulated rates are a deliberate bait to extract one-sided concessions and with the threat of Graham tariffs of up to 100 per cent still hanging over it, India must reject the trade deal and instead answer the allegations sector by sector, showing that its investment serves domestic buyers, overseas customers and future demand rather than letting exports alone be treated as proof of excess capacity.