ETV Bharat / bharat

Experts Call For National Climate Cooling Strategy As Heat, Glacier Loss And Monsoon Risks Mount

Experts speak at the India Climate Cooling Summit 2026 in New Delhi ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: India needs a coordinated national strategy to prepare for escalating climate risks, including extreme heat, Himalayan glacier loss, unpredictable monsoons, floods, food and water insecurity and growing public-health and security challenges, experts said at the India Climate Cooling Summit 2026 held in New Delhi.

Around 100 policymakers, scientists, industry leaders, philanthropists, civil-society representatives, international experts and other stakeholders participated in the summit convened by the Healthy Climate Initiative.

The summit, held recently, examined how India could reduce near-term climate risks while continuing its efforts on emissions reduction, climate adaptation, ecosystem restoration, disaster preparedness and carbon removal.

“India is already experiencing the human, economic, environmental, and national-security consequences of a rapidly warming world,” said Dr Soumitra Das, Chairman and Executive Director of the Healthy Climate Initiative and Chair of the Summit.

He said rapid emissions reduction and stronger adaptation remained essential, but the scale and speed of the climate crisis required India to examine every credible, science-based option that could help protect lives, livelihoods, food and water systems and ecosystems.

A key concern raised at the summit was India’s limited domestic capacity to assess emerging climate-cooling approaches. Participants highlighted that without stronger research and institutional capabilities, India could become dependent on technologies and governance frameworks developed elsewhere and have limited influence over future international decisions on interventions with possible cross-border consequences.

The summit consequently called for greater investment in scientific research, independent assessment, national research priorities and responsible safeguards.