Experts Call For National Climate Cooling Strategy As Heat, Glacier Loss And Monsoon Risks Mount
A recent climate summit has urged stronger research, governance and global cooperation to assess emerging cooling technologies alongside mitigation and adaptation, reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : August 8, 2026 at 5:49 PM IST
New Delhi: India needs a coordinated national strategy to prepare for escalating climate risks, including extreme heat, Himalayan glacier loss, unpredictable monsoons, floods, food and water insecurity and growing public-health and security challenges, experts said at the India Climate Cooling Summit 2026 held in New Delhi.
Around 100 policymakers, scientists, industry leaders, philanthropists, civil-society representatives, international experts and other stakeholders participated in the summit convened by the Healthy Climate Initiative.
The summit, held recently, examined how India could reduce near-term climate risks while continuing its efforts on emissions reduction, climate adaptation, ecosystem restoration, disaster preparedness and carbon removal.
“India is already experiencing the human, economic, environmental, and national-security consequences of a rapidly warming world,” said Dr Soumitra Das, Chairman and Executive Director of the Healthy Climate Initiative and Chair of the Summit.
He said rapid emissions reduction and stronger adaptation remained essential, but the scale and speed of the climate crisis required India to examine every credible, science-based option that could help protect lives, livelihoods, food and water systems and ecosystems.
A key concern raised at the summit was India’s limited domestic capacity to assess emerging climate-cooling approaches. Participants highlighted that without stronger research and institutional capabilities, India could become dependent on technologies and governance frameworks developed elsewhere and have limited influence over future international decisions on interventions with possible cross-border consequences.
The summit consequently called for greater investment in scientific research, independent assessment, national research priorities and responsible safeguards.
Dr Ajay Mathur, Professor at IIT Delhi and former Director General of the International Solar Alliance, called for an updated national climate policy framework that could include responsible research into sunlight-reflection approaches.
Four expert panels examined India’s vulnerabilities, including Himalayan glacier loss and water security, heat and human survivability, climate-related national security risks, and monsoon disruption and agricultural vulnerability.
The summit also discussed emerging approaches such as localized cooling, Marine Cloud Brightening and Stratospheric Aerosol Injection. Experts examined their scientific basis, potential benefits, uncertainties, environmental and societal risks, monitoring requirements and governance challenges.
A major proposal emerging from the discussions was a National Climate Cooling Policy 2.0, envisaged as an integrated climate cooling and risk-reduction framework covering mitigation, adaptation, disaster preparedness, ecosystem protection, carbon removal, localized cooling, cryosphere preservation and emerging climate research.
The summit also proposed a continuing coalition of scientists, policymakers, businesses, research institutions, philanthropies and civil-society organisations, along with greater cooperation among climate-vulnerable countries of the Global South.
The Healthy Climate Initiative said the summit marked the beginning of a sustained national and international process aimed at strengthening India’s climate resilience and ensuring that future decisions are based on scientific evidence, transparency, accountability and international cooperation.
The programme was also attended by Dr Pema Gyamtsho, Director General of the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development; Sir David King, former Chief Scientific Adviser to the UK Government, Dr Ashok Khosla, Chairman of Development Alternatives among others.
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