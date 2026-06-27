Experts Call For Holistic Push To Make India A Global Spiritual Tourism Hub
Industry stakeholders have called for sustainable development, improved connectivity and stronger visitor safety to unlock full potential of India's spiritual tourism | Chanchal Mukherjee reports.
Published : June 27, 2026 at 5:07 PM IST
New Delhi: Tourism industry stakeholders, hospitality professionals and the government are pushing to strengthen India's spiritual tourism ecosystem by developing pilgrimage destinations as drivers of sustainable economic growth.
Experts believe that India's rich network of sacred sites, including Jyotirlingas, Shakti Peeths, renowned pilgrimage centres, and other spiritual destinations, has immense potential to become globally recognised hubs for spiritual tourism.
They say improved infrastructure, better connectivity, enhanced visitor amenities and integrated destination planning can attract both domestic and international pilgrims while generating employment and boosting local economies.
According to industry stakeholders and hospitality professionals, promoting spiritual tourism through a holistic approach will not only preserve the cultural and religious heritage of these sites but also create sustainable livelihood opportunities for communities dependent on the tourism sector.
Focus On Integrated Tourism Circuits
Experts stressed that the next phase of India's spiritual tourism growth should focus on creating integrated tourism circuits that seamlessly connect pilgrimage sites with heritage landmarks, cultural attractions and local experiences, allowing visitors to experience destinations in their entirety.
India's domestic tourism market offers significant opportunities for local communities, entrepreneurs, homestay operators and other tourism stakeholders. By strengthening tourism-linked livelihoods, spiritual destinations can become important engines of inclusive, sustainable economic development.
Technology is expected to play a transformative role in the sector. From virtual tours and live streaming of religious ceremonies to digital booking platforms and seamless travel solutions, technological innovations can make spiritual tourism more accessible, convenient and engaging for pilgrims and tourists alike.
Industry stakeholders said sustainable destination management, including cleanliness, effective crowd management, capacity planning, and robust civic infrastructure, should remain at the core of future development plans to ensure pilgrimage centres retain their spiritual significance amid the growing influx of visitors.
Hospitality industry representatives also said the government's initiatives to improve road, rail and air connectivity have laid a strong foundation for the sector's growth. Going forward, closer collaboration among governments, tourism stakeholders, and local communities will be essential to developing world-class spiritual tourism experiences.
Safety Must Remain A Priority
"While the government's push to develop spiritual tourism infrastructure is expected to give a significant boost to domestic tourism, safety standards must remain a top priority. It is encouraging that the government is investing in infrastructure for spiritual tourism across the country, which will benefit the domestic tourism sector. However, the safety and security of tourists cannot be overlooked. Safety norms and regulations must be strictly enforced at every destination, whether it is hotels, homestays or other tourist facilities," Sanjay Basu, former Senior Vice President of the Adventure Tour Operators Association of India, told ETV Bharat.
Citing the recent Delhi homestay fire in which tourists lost their lives, Basu said such incidents not only result in a tragic loss of life but also damage a destination's reputation and undermine tourists' confidence.
"Even a single major safety lapse can have long-term consequences for a destination's image. As India promotes its spiritual tourism destinations globally, ensuring high standards of safety, emergency preparedness and regulatory compliance will be crucial to sustaining visitor confidence and supporting the sector's long-term growth," he added.
"We held meetings with the Ministry of Tourism, the hospitality industry and other stakeholders last year, and the discussions have continued this year as well, focusing on the development of spiritual tourism. With the Kumbh Mela scheduled for Nashik and Ujjain, these destinations are expected to witness a massive influx of pilgrims and tourists. Comprehensive planning is essential to ensure that visitors have a safe and comfortable experience," Rajan Sehgal, Chairman (Public Relations Council), Travel Agents Association of India, told ETV Bharat.
"Authorities need to put in place robust crowd management systems and ensure the availability of safe and well-regulated homestays, hotels and guest houses. Adequate civic amenities, transport arrangements, sanitation and emergency response mechanisms will also be critical to effectively manage the large number of visitors," he added.
Spiritual Tourism On The Rise
According to official data, India recorded 181.25 million international arrivals between 2014 and 2025, reflecting the country's growing appeal as a global travel destination. During the same period, the country registered 93.35 million foreign tourist arrivals (FTAs).
The data distinguishes between international arrivals, which include both foreign nationals and Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), and foreign tourist arrivals, which refer exclusively to foreign nationals visiting India for tourism and other permitted purposes.
Government's Push Through PRASHAD
Recognising the transformative potential of spiritual tourism, the government has been strengthening pilgrimage infrastructure under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) scheme.
Under the initiative, 54 projects worth over Rs 1,700 crore have been sanctioned across the country to improve infrastructure and visitor amenities at major religious destinations. The integrated development projects have enhanced accessibility, convenience and safety at several high-footfall pilgrimage sites, including Somnath, Srisailam and Govardhan.
According to the Ministry of Tourism, the scheme focuses on improving civic infrastructure, connectivity and public facilities while preserving the cultural and spiritual significance of these destinations and supporting the sustainable growth of religious tourism.
Budget Focus On Tourism Skills
The Union Budget 2026-27 has further strengthened the tourism agenda through proposals to establish a National Institute of Hospitality and upskill 10,000 tourist guides at iconic destinations, signalling that India's tourism ambitions extend beyond attracting visitors to creating a skilled and sustainable tourism ecosystem.
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