ETV Bharat / bharat

Experts Call For Holistic Push To Make India A Global Spiritual Tourism Hub

New Delhi: Tourism industry stakeholders, hospitality professionals and the government are pushing to strengthen India's spiritual tourism ecosystem by developing pilgrimage destinations as drivers of sustainable economic growth.

Experts believe that India's rich network of sacred sites, including Jyotirlingas, Shakti Peeths, renowned pilgrimage centres, and other spiritual destinations, has immense potential to become globally recognised hubs for spiritual tourism.

They say improved infrastructure, better connectivity, enhanced visitor amenities and integrated destination planning can attract both domestic and international pilgrims while generating employment and boosting local economies.

According to industry stakeholders and hospitality professionals, promoting spiritual tourism through a holistic approach will not only preserve the cultural and religious heritage of these sites but also create sustainable livelihood opportunities for communities dependent on the tourism sector.

Focus On Integrated Tourism Circuits

Experts stressed that the next phase of India's spiritual tourism growth should focus on creating integrated tourism circuits that seamlessly connect pilgrimage sites with heritage landmarks, cultural attractions and local experiences, allowing visitors to experience destinations in their entirety.

India's domestic tourism market offers significant opportunities for local communities, entrepreneurs, homestay operators and other tourism stakeholders. By strengthening tourism-linked livelihoods, spiritual destinations can become important engines of inclusive, sustainable economic development.

Technology is expected to play a transformative role in the sector. From virtual tours and live streaming of religious ceremonies to digital booking platforms and seamless travel solutions, technological innovations can make spiritual tourism more accessible, convenient and engaging for pilgrims and tourists alike.

Industry stakeholders said sustainable destination management, including cleanliness, effective crowd management, capacity planning, and robust civic infrastructure, should remain at the core of future development plans to ensure pilgrimage centres retain their spiritual significance amid the growing influx of visitors.

Hospitality industry representatives also said the government's initiatives to improve road, rail and air connectivity have laid a strong foundation for the sector's growth. Going forward, closer collaboration among governments, tourism stakeholders, and local communities will be essential to developing world-class spiritual tourism experiences.

Safety Must Remain A Priority

"While the government's push to develop spiritual tourism infrastructure is expected to give a significant boost to domestic tourism, safety standards must remain a top priority. It is encouraging that the government is investing in infrastructure for spiritual tourism across the country, which will benefit the domestic tourism sector. However, the safety and security of tourists cannot be overlooked. Safety norms and regulations must be strictly enforced at every destination, whether it is hotels, homestays or other tourist facilities," Sanjay Basu, former Senior Vice President of the Adventure Tour Operators Association of India, told ETV Bharat.

Citing the recent Delhi homestay fire in which tourists lost their lives, Basu said such incidents not only result in a tragic loss of life but also damage a destination's reputation and undermine tourists' confidence.