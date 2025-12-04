ETV Bharat / bharat

Experts Blame IndiGo’s Poor Planning As FDTL Shock Triggers 300 Cancellations And Fares Soar To ₹75,000

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: India’s largest airline, IndiGo, is facing one of its most disruptive operational weeks in recent times, with more than 300 flight cancellations on Thursday, hundreds more delayed, and one-way fares on key routes shooting up to ₹45,000, according to aviation industry trackers. The carrier’s on-time performance plummeted to 19.7% on December 3, triggering widespread passenger distress at airports across the country during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

While IndiGo has publicly apologised and attributed the crisis to a “combination of operational challenges,” multiple aviation experts say the turmoil was neither sudden nor unpredictable, and assert that the airline failed to prepare for the new Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms despite over a year of advance notice.

“IndiGo Did Not Take This Seriously”: Experts Blame Planning Lapses

Aviation expert Harsh Vardhan said the airline’s ongoing chaos is the outcome of poor manpower planning despite lengthy consultations on new FDTL rules.

He noted, “One year ago, they had a detailed division finalised, and before even coming to that decision, there were discussions for over 18 months with all the operators. So apparently, IndiGo did not take it seriously, or maybe they were too busy with their own expansion.”

Describing the lapse as managerial misjudgment, he added, “They didn't realise they needed to have more people for this kind of function… IndiGo is now clearly suffering because it has been in business for so long. I would personally believe this behaviour on the part of IndiGo management is where they've gone wrong.”

Vardhan believes the airline may have assumed the regulator would grant an extension, “Maybe they felt DGCA would give them further extension. This is where they’ve gone wrong. Somewhere, they have to comply with new guidelines.”

He stressed that while IndiGo bears primary responsibility, the DGCA too cannot be absolved, “DGCA receives all schedules and keeps track of crew adequacy and manpower. Somewhere, DGCA has also not been able to tie up the two ends. They should have pointed out to IndiGo that you're running short of people.”

Why IndiGo Was Hit Harder Than Others

Aviation expert Shakti said the structure of IndiGo’s operations made them uniquely vulnerable when the new FDTL rules kicked in. “IndiGo has been hit harder than other airlines because of their network, in which their high night ops are linked to their day ops. One flight goes down, and with it a number of connecting flights. Aircraft and crew get stuck. There is a cascading effect. The shortage of crew gets further worsened due to crew stuck at the wrong place," explained Shakti.

IndiGo runs more than 2,300 flights daily, with dense rotations, short turnaround times and interlinked crew schedules. Under the new duty-time restrictions, long night operations followed by daytime flying are limited, forcing reassignments at scale.

Shakti added, “IndiGo will need to reduce flights to match crew availability and abandon complex route and crew operating patterns.”

Airfares Skyrocketing To ₹45,000: A Direct Fallout

Fares on some sectors, especially routes in and out of Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and major Tier-2 cities, saw a sharp spike, with last-minute tickets touching ₹75,000 one way.

Vardhan explained the reason, “It’s a kinetic reaction when you suddenly cancel flights. We are in the peak tourist season, the peak business season, the peak festival and marriage season. People have come from international destinations to attend weddings. At the last minute, what option do people have? If they have to travel, they have to travel.”

Shakti linked the spike directly to IndiGo’s reduced capacity, “Reduced capacity means more demand than supply. Other airlines make hay on IndiGo’s misfortunes.”

With IndiGo controlling around 65.5% of the domestic market, its disruption immediately distorts pricing across the industry. As Vardhan said, “When IndiGo sneezes, the whole industry catches a fever.”

Airports Overwhelmed As OTP Collapses

Cancellations accounted for nearly 10% of IndiGo’s daily operations, but delays were even more widespread. The airline’s on-time performance fell below 35% across several major airports, leading to passenger crowding, long queues at boarding counters and chaotic gate changes.

Vardhan painted a stark picture: “Most of the other flights are getting substantially delayed. There’s chaos at the airport, and that is also a reason fares are going up.”