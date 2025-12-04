Experts Blame IndiGo’s Poor Planning As FDTL Shock Triggers 300 Cancellations And Fares Soar To ₹75,000
Experts say IndiGo’s crisis stems from poor preparation for new FDTL rules, cascading crew shortages and tightly linked night-day operations, driving mass cancellations, airport chaos.
Published : December 4, 2025 at 10:52 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: India’s largest airline, IndiGo, is facing one of its most disruptive operational weeks in recent times, with more than 300 flight cancellations on Thursday, hundreds more delayed, and one-way fares on key routes shooting up to ₹45,000, according to aviation industry trackers. The carrier’s on-time performance plummeted to 19.7% on December 3, triggering widespread passenger distress at airports across the country during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.
While IndiGo has publicly apologised and attributed the crisis to a “combination of operational challenges,” multiple aviation experts say the turmoil was neither sudden nor unpredictable, and assert that the airline failed to prepare for the new Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms despite over a year of advance notice.
“IndiGo Did Not Take This Seriously”: Experts Blame Planning Lapses
Aviation expert Harsh Vardhan said the airline’s ongoing chaos is the outcome of poor manpower planning despite lengthy consultations on new FDTL rules.
He noted, “One year ago, they had a detailed division finalised, and before even coming to that decision, there were discussions for over 18 months with all the operators. So apparently, IndiGo did not take it seriously, or maybe they were too busy with their own expansion.”
Describing the lapse as managerial misjudgment, he added, “They didn't realise they needed to have more people for this kind of function… IndiGo is now clearly suffering because it has been in business for so long. I would personally believe this behaviour on the part of IndiGo management is where they've gone wrong.”
Vardhan believes the airline may have assumed the regulator would grant an extension, “Maybe they felt DGCA would give them further extension. This is where they’ve gone wrong. Somewhere, they have to comply with new guidelines.”
He stressed that while IndiGo bears primary responsibility, the DGCA too cannot be absolved, “DGCA receives all schedules and keeps track of crew adequacy and manpower. Somewhere, DGCA has also not been able to tie up the two ends. They should have pointed out to IndiGo that you're running short of people.”
Why IndiGo Was Hit Harder Than Others
Aviation expert Shakti said the structure of IndiGo’s operations made them uniquely vulnerable when the new FDTL rules kicked in. “IndiGo has been hit harder than other airlines because of their network, in which their high night ops are linked to their day ops. One flight goes down, and with it a number of connecting flights. Aircraft and crew get stuck. There is a cascading effect. The shortage of crew gets further worsened due to crew stuck at the wrong place," explained Shakti.
IndiGo runs more than 2,300 flights daily, with dense rotations, short turnaround times and interlinked crew schedules. Under the new duty-time restrictions, long night operations followed by daytime flying are limited, forcing reassignments at scale.
Shakti added, “IndiGo will need to reduce flights to match crew availability and abandon complex route and crew operating patterns.”
Airfares Skyrocketing To ₹45,000: A Direct Fallout
Fares on some sectors, especially routes in and out of Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and major Tier-2 cities, saw a sharp spike, with last-minute tickets touching ₹75,000 one way.
Vardhan explained the reason, “It’s a kinetic reaction when you suddenly cancel flights. We are in the peak tourist season, the peak business season, the peak festival and marriage season. People have come from international destinations to attend weddings. At the last minute, what option do people have? If they have to travel, they have to travel.”
Shakti linked the spike directly to IndiGo’s reduced capacity, “Reduced capacity means more demand than supply. Other airlines make hay on IndiGo’s misfortunes.”
With IndiGo controlling around 65.5% of the domestic market, its disruption immediately distorts pricing across the industry. As Vardhan said, “When IndiGo sneezes, the whole industry catches a fever.”
Airports Overwhelmed As OTP Collapses
Cancellations accounted for nearly 10% of IndiGo’s daily operations, but delays were even more widespread. The airline’s on-time performance fell below 35% across several major airports, leading to passenger crowding, long queues at boarding counters and chaotic gate changes.
Vardhan painted a stark picture: “Most of the other flights are getting substantially delayed. There’s chaos at the airport, and that is also a reason fares are going up.”
Passenger complaints about misinformation, lack of staff support and cancelled or “no-show” connecting flights have dominated social media trends.
IndiGo CEO: “These Past Few Days Have Been Difficult”
IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers acknowledged the severity of the crisis, saying the airline had failed to match customer expectations, saying, “These past few days have been difficult for many of IndiGo’s customers and colleagues. We serve close to 380,000 customers a day and want each of them to have a good experience. We could not live up to that promise these past days, and we have publicly apologised.”
Elbers said the disruptions were caused by an “accumulation” of factors, not merely the new FDTL rules, saying, “Minor technology glitches, schedule changes, adverse weather conditions, heightened congestion, and the implementation of newly released FDTL norms compounded negatively to create a cascading impact.”
He admitted that due to its size, “Given the size, scale and complexity of our network, these disruptions grow large immediately and require interventions on multiple levels.”
The airline says its immediate priority is to restore punctuality, saying, “Our immediate goal is to normalise operations and bring punctuality back on track in the coming days, which is not an easy target.”
What Can Stabilise The Situation? Experts Suggest Urgent Steps
Shakti listed immediate corrective moves: “IndiGo will need to reduce flights to match crew availability and abandon complex operating patterns.” This means the airline may temporarily cut frequencies on high-density routes, eliminate tight turnarounds, and revise duty schedules.
Vardhan believes regulatory oversight is also essential, “India needs to look at this issue seriously. DGCA must ensure airlines have adequate manpower before approving ambitious schedules.”
Both experts warn that if the airline tries to “power through” the crisis without reducing its schedule load, disruptions may persist.
Impact On Passengers And Industry
The turbulence arrives at one of the busiest travel periods in years:
- Christmas–New Year tourism
- Corporate travel season
- Peak Indian wedding season
- Increased inflow of NRIs from the US, UK, and Europe
Vardhan noted, “Marriages have become big drivers. People can’t leave the groom or bride behind. That’s why they are willing to pay.”
Airfares across airlines have surged broadly, even for non-IndiGo flights, as capacity tightens system-wide.
Other airlines are already increasing frequencies on select sectors “to capture spillover demand,” said a senior aviation official.
Will Fares Normalise Soon?
Experts say fares will soften only when IndiGo restores at least 90% of its regular schedule, something unlikely in the next few days.
The DGCA is closely monitoring the situation, but has not indicated any immediate regulatory intervention on pricing. Shakti warned, "Until capacity returns, prices will stay high. Demand is outstripping supply.”
A Wake-Up Call For The Aviation Ecosystem
The current crisis has exposed the fragility of India’s aviation infrastructure, which heavily relies on a single dominant airline. With IndiGo controlling roughly two-thirds of the domestic market, any internal disruption spills over instantly.
Vardhan said, “You don’t hear these problems in global hubs. India needs to look at issues like aircraft shortages, crew planning and airfield congestion seriously.”
For now, passengers remain caught in the crossfire: long queues, skyrocketing fares, and a lack of clarity about future flight schedules.