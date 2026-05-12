Experts Anticipate Significant Boost In Inbound Tourism After PM Modi’s Appeal To Avoid Foreign Travel

New Delhi: The Indian tourism industry is anticipating a boost in inbound tourism after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to conserve foreign exchange reserves by cutting down on unnecessary foreign travel, overseas vacations and destination weddings abroad. Industry stakeholders believe the appeal could lead to a significant shift in travel preferences, encouraging Indians to explore domestic destinations instead of opting for international tours and weddings. Travel operators and hospitality players said the move may particularly benefit domestic tourism hotspots, heritage circuits and luxury wedding destinations across India. Experts noted that affluent travellers, who often choose foreign locations for trips and weddings, may now increasingly look at destinations that offer comparable experiences. Tourism and hospitality operators are now hopeful that the Prime Minister’s appeal will translate into higher bookings, increased footfall at Indian destinations and renewed interest in destination weddings within the country. Sharing his views, Rajnish Kaistha, tourism expert and senior vice president of the Indian Association of Tour Operators, told ETV Bharat, “The industry is expecting this appeal will help reduce at least 10 per cent of outbound tourists who often choose foreign countries for destination weddings. This, in turn, will help boost Indian hotels and the economy.” He further said the government should now focus on increasing inbound foreign tourist arrivals, as international visitors bring valuable foreign exchange that can strengthen the Indian economy. “Foreign tourists contribute significantly to the country’s foreign exchange reserves, and increasing inbound tourism will help improve our economy further,” he added. Expressing similar views, Ravi Gosain, president of the IATO, told ETV Bharat, “Outbound tourism has already been under pressure due to the ongoing West Asia conflict over the past several months. Many tourists are avoiding foreign travel as airfares have increased significantly, affecting middle-class travellers the most.” He said the industry has been consistently urging the government to focus on boosting inbound tourism to strengthen the country’s foreign exchange reserves. “For increasing inbound tourism, the government needs to undertake aggressive publicity and promotion of Indian tourist destinations and attractions at the international level,” he stated. Another tourism expert, Garish Oberoi, Honorary Treasurer of the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India, told ETV Bharat, “This is positive news for Indian hotels as it is expected to generate more business for the domestic hospitality sector. If outbound tourism declines by 20 to 30 per cent, it will provide a significant boost to the domestic tourism and hotel industry.” According to Ministry of Tourism data, a strong recovery began as restrictions eased, with departures rising sharply by 152.62 per cent in 2022 and surpassing pre-pandemic levels in 2023, reaching 27.88 million, a 29.05 per cent year-on-year increase. In 2024, outbound travel from India continued its upward trajectory, recording 30.89 million departures, a 10.79 per cent increase over the previous year. This sustained recovery underscores the resilience of India’s outbound travel market, supported by rising consumer confidence, expanding aviation networks, and growing demand for international leisure and business travel. According to official data, outbound travel by Indian nationals in 2024 was largely driven by leisure and recreational purposes, which accounted for 42.52 per cent of total departures. Visits related to the Indian diaspora followed closely at 34.69 per cent. Business and professional travel contributed 14.92 per cent to the total outbound movement, while pilgrimage travel accounted for 3.99 per cent. Education-related travel made up 2.45 per cent, and the remaining 1.43 per cent was attributed to other purposes, the data showed. Read more West Asia Conflict, A Boon For Tourism Sector In Northeast