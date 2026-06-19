ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Protected India’s Interest, Raised Safety Of Seafarers: Expert On Modi's Meeting With Trump

New Delhi: Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent meeting with United States (US) President Donald Trump "fruitful", an expert on Friday asserted that he has protected the interest of India without jeopardising the forthcoming Bilateral Trade Agreement between both the nations, as well as raised the issue concerning safety of the seafarers in the Strait of Hormuz, in the wake of the killing of three Indian seafarers.

Notably, recently, three Indian seafarers were killed following an attack on the Palau-flagged vessel MT Settebello near the Strait of Hormuz by the US. The Congress slammed the BJP government over the matter and demanded that the Prime Minister raise it with Trump during his meeting with him on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian, France. On June 17, the Prime Minister met Trump and lauded him for his efforts that had resulted in an understanding to end the ongoing conflict in West Asia and restore peace and stability in the region.

During the meeting, he emphasised the importance of maintaining freedom of navigation and unimpeded commerce in the Strait of Hormuz and the need to ensure the safety of seafarers. Earlier, the Prime Minister, while addressing an outreach session of the G7 summit, had called for the security of maritime routes to allow seafarers to perform their duties without fear.

Asserting that disruptions to maritime trade in the Strait of Hormuz have harmed the global economy, he said many Indian citizens have lost their lives in the ongoing conflict.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Himanshu Roy, Professor, Centre for Political Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) while referring to Prime Minister's meeting with Trump, in the wake of killing of three Indian seafarers, said, " Prime Minister at a diplomatic forum, presented two things -- he respected the American military might in the Gulf, and secondly protected the interest of India without jeopardising the forthcoming Bilateral Trade Agreement between both the nations. "