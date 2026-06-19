PM Protected India’s Interest, Raised Safety Of Seafarers: Expert On Modi's Meeting With Trump
A JNU expert said PM Modi balanced India’s interests while highlighting safety of Indian seafarers in talks with US President Donald Trump, reports Santu Das.
Published : June 19, 2026 at 9:12 PM IST
New Delhi: Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent meeting with United States (US) President Donald Trump "fruitful", an expert on Friday asserted that he has protected the interest of India without jeopardising the forthcoming Bilateral Trade Agreement between both the nations, as well as raised the issue concerning safety of the seafarers in the Strait of Hormuz, in the wake of the killing of three Indian seafarers.
Notably, recently, three Indian seafarers were killed following an attack on the Palau-flagged vessel MT Settebello near the Strait of Hormuz by the US. The Congress slammed the BJP government over the matter and demanded that the Prime Minister raise it with Trump during his meeting with him on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian, France. On June 17, the Prime Minister met Trump and lauded him for his efforts that had resulted in an understanding to end the ongoing conflict in West Asia and restore peace and stability in the region.
During the meeting, he emphasised the importance of maintaining freedom of navigation and unimpeded commerce in the Strait of Hormuz and the need to ensure the safety of seafarers. Earlier, the Prime Minister, while addressing an outreach session of the G7 summit, had called for the security of maritime routes to allow seafarers to perform their duties without fear.
Asserting that disruptions to maritime trade in the Strait of Hormuz have harmed the global economy, he said many Indian citizens have lost their lives in the ongoing conflict.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Himanshu Roy, Professor, Centre for Political Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) while referring to Prime Minister's meeting with Trump, in the wake of killing of three Indian seafarers, said, " Prime Minister at a diplomatic forum, presented two things -- he respected the American military might in the Gulf, and secondly protected the interest of India without jeopardising the forthcoming Bilateral Trade Agreement between both the nations. "
He opined that just for the sake of a social discourse on the different platforms, no Prime Minister can jeopardise the booming economy and Bilateral Trade agreement, when the target is to become 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) by 20247.
"Let's be very realistic, India is not in a position to hit back to retaliate. Its economy is sixth times less then American economy in terms of the GDP. There is simply no comparison between the might of America and India. There is simply no comparison in terms of territorial expansion between the USA and India. The only better position for India is its market, the 150-crore market. You can bargain for the market and labour for the American industries. Yet a prime minister has the guts to raise the issue in front of the American President, which is really brave of him," Roy said.
Asked about Trump having called Prime Minister Modi a tough 'trader' and 'negotiator', he said, "It's really a fact. He is a very hard negotiator. He is a very polite kind of person , but very business acumen and strategist. He plans for the long term. So, it's really a commendable declaration from the American President. "
Recalling the Rafale deal, Roy said, "We had seen it in the case of the purchase of Rafale from France. Even the Supreme Court had upheld the procurement of Rafale. This indicated that very hard bargaining was done. It's a recognised fact that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a hard bargainer." Referring to the Opposition's criticism, Roy said, "It's a liberal democracy, that will go on. The Opposition will be criticising the Prime Minister. "
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