ETV Bharat / bharat

Interview | 'Iran's Calculated Move Is To Pressure The US Through Regional Economic Leverage': Expert On U

Hyderabad: In this exclusive interview with Eenadu-ETV Bharat, Raja Karthikeya Gundu, a former political affairs officer in the Department of Peacebuilding and Political Affairs, United Nations System Staff College, argues that the US-Israel war on Iran is the culmination of a decades-long strategic clash rooted in regime change ambitions, Israeli security concerns, and Iran's existential fight to preserve its system and territorial integrity.

While dismissing the possibility of a Third World War, Raja Karthikeya Gundu warns of severe regional instability, economic disruption, and heightened political risk, particularly affecting oil-dependent economies such as India. He decodes India's delicate balancing act between its strategic partnership with Israel and historic ties with Iran, examines the resilience and internal challenges of Iran's political system amid leadership losses and public discontent, and explains Iran's strikes on Gulf countries as a calculated attempt to pressure the US through regional economic leverage.

Excerpts from the Interview

Question: What are the main reasons behind the ongoing US-Israel war on Iran?

Raja Karthikeya Gundu: In my view, the crisis in West Asia has been in the making for a long time, almost 46 years. There is a clear clash of interests between the US and Israel on one side and Iran on the other.

The US and Israel have made it clear, as President Trump has said, that they seek a change of the entire system in Iran. They call it regime change. Israel says it sees a security threat from Iran and therefore all possible threats, whether from missiles or from groups that Iran supports in the region, must be eliminated. For the US, protection of Israel is a core security interest in the region.

For Iran, this is almost an existential war. Iran is also concerned about preserving its geography. The map of Iran has remained unchanged for about 150 years, and there is a desire to keep the country together.

The interests of the US, Israel, and Iran are completely incompatible. Sadly, there is very little middle ground. We cannot even say there was a breakdown of talks, because negotiations were still going on in Geneva last week, and another round was possible in Vienna this week. But suddenly, airstrikes were launched, and now the possibility of talks seems very remote.

Question: Will this war lead to a Third World War?

I do not believe so, and I certainly hope not.

However, there is a possibility that this war will create extreme challenges within West Asia. The region has prospered due to oil wealth and economic policies. For example, the UAE has done very well. But now, political risk in the region has increased significantly. Insurance premiums will go up. There will be disruptions to airlines and shipping traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.

This will impact not just regional economies but particularly Asian economies, certainly India, which depends heavily on oil supplies from the region. India's economy could be affected if the war continues for a long time.

Question: Iran is a friendly country to India, and Israel also has good relations with India. In this scenario, what should India's stand be?

No manual tells you exactly what position to take in a conflict. Ideally, you should maintain cordial relations with all countries at all times. But in reality, this is not always possible.

India has tried to balance its relationships with Israel and Iran, particularly in the last 10 years. India has a strong defence relationship with Israel and is moving toward a comprehensive strategic partnership. On the other hand, India has age-old historic ties with Iran.