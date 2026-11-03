ETV Bharat / bharat

Expert Committee To Supreme Court: Instead Of Percentile, NEET-PG To Adopt Rank-Based System

New Delhi: The Supreme Court was informed on Tuesday that the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has proposed replacing the existing percentile-based evaluation system for NEET-PG and NEET-SS with a rank-based merit framework.

The Centre’s expert committee made this proposal. A bench led by Justice P S Narasimha has adjourned the matter to study the report and allow the parties to file a response to the committee's suggestions.

The written response was filed in a writ petition challenging the reduction in the cut-off percentile for NEET-PG 2025-26.

National Board of Examination (NBE) has proposed that in future the result will be rank-based and no percentile will be declared for any candidate. National Medical Commission (NMC) has yet to finalise the regulation for this proposal.

A draft regulation would be issued after comments from the concerned stakeholders. A letter was written by the Secretary, NMC, to the Directorate General of Health Services informing about this proposal.

It has been suggested that the time gap between Round-2 and Round-3 of PG counselling, due to percentile reduction, will be reduced when a rank-based merit system will be followed instead of percentile-based system which is currently under consideration by NMC.

It was suggested that the percentile is reduced by competent authorities in consonance with the stakeholders depending on the number of seats lying vacant.

"However, the sanctity of NEET examinations should be maintained, and minimum qualifying standards in postgraduate medical education is not diluted to the extent of permitting candidates with grossly inadequate or negative performance to become eligible for admission the significance of competitive examinations should not be reduced to an administrative formality”, it added.