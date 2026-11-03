Expert Committee To Supreme Court: Instead Of Percentile, NEET-PG To Adopt Rank-Based System
The written response was filed in a writ petition challenging the reduction in the cut-off percentile for NEET-PG 2025-26.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 3, 2026 at 9:00 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court was informed on Tuesday that the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has proposed replacing the existing percentile-based evaluation system for NEET-PG and NEET-SS with a rank-based merit framework.
The Centre’s expert committee made this proposal. A bench led by Justice P S Narasimha has adjourned the matter to study the report and allow the parties to file a response to the committee's suggestions.
The written response was filed in a writ petition challenging the reduction in the cut-off percentile for NEET-PG 2025-26.
National Board of Examination (NBE) has proposed that in future the result will be rank-based and no percentile will be declared for any candidate. National Medical Commission (NMC) has yet to finalise the regulation for this proposal.
A draft regulation would be issued after comments from the concerned stakeholders. A letter was written by the Secretary, NMC, to the Directorate General of Health Services informing about this proposal.
It has been suggested that the time gap between Round-2 and Round-3 of PG counselling, due to percentile reduction, will be reduced when a rank-based merit system will be followed instead of percentile-based system which is currently under consideration by NMC.
It was suggested that the percentile is reduced by competent authorities in consonance with the stakeholders depending on the number of seats lying vacant.
"However, the sanctity of NEET examinations should be maintained, and minimum qualifying standards in postgraduate medical education is not diluted to the extent of permitting candidates with grossly inadequate or negative performance to become eligible for admission the significance of competitive examinations should not be reduced to an administrative formality”, it added.
NMC has informed that the commission has in-principle decided to move from percentile-based qualifying thresholds towards a rank-based merit system for NEET-PG & NEET SS. A draft regulation in this regard will be issued by NMC shortly for stakeholder comments.
Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is working towards digitalising the whole counselling process with minimum human intervention to ensure transparency and accountability.
The committee also suggested several measures to address the recurring problem of vacant postgraduate medical seats, including reducing fees for non-clinical courses and exempting candidates taking pre-clinical and para-clinical seats from service bonds.
The committee suggested direct online seat matrix contributions by the NMC to eliminate duplication errors, and the implementation of digital "freeze" and "float" mechanisms with single-point fee payments to minimise travel and reporting hurdles.
Furthermore, the committee recommends state-level fee rationalisation for private and deemed universities and biometric/KYC verification protocols to curb candidate seat-blocking.
The report was submitted pursuant to the apex court’s directions to the Centre to conduct a comprehensive audit of the existing NEET admission system, identify gaps and recommend practical solutions. The issue arose from the Union Health Ministry’s decision to drastically reduce the qualifying cut-off percentiles for NEET-PG 2025.
The qualifying score, under the revised criteria, for the general category was reduced from 276 to 103, while that for the SC/ST/OBC categories was brought down from 235 to minus 40. The response came on a plea filed by Harisharan Devgan and others through advocate Satyam Singh.
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