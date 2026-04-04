'Experience Can’t Be Replaced By Exam': Teachers Gather In Delhi As Nationwide Protest Against Mandatory TET Intensifies
Protesting teachers said experience matters more than exams, calling the Supreme Court of India’s TET mandate for pre-2011 recruits “unfair” reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : April 4, 2026 at 6:26 PM IST
New Delhi: A sea of protesting teachers from across India gathered at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on Saturday, intensifying a nationwide agitation against the mandatory Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) rule following a recent Supreme Court verdict. Under the banner of Teachers Federation of India, educators demanded immediate government intervention, warning that the order threatens the livelihoods of nearly 20 lakh teachers.
The protest marks the culmination of months of demonstrations across states, now converging in the national capital as teachers seek legislative relief from what they call a “retrospective and unjust” decision.
What Triggered the Protest?
The agitation stems from a September 1, 2025 order by the Supreme Court of India, which made it mandatory for all teachers teaching Classes 1 to 8 to clear the TET exam within two years, by September 2027. The ruling applies even to teachers appointed before 2011, when TET was formally introduced under the Right to Education (RTE) Act.
Failure to qualify could lead to denial of increments and even termination, sparking widespread concern among in-service teachers, particularly those with decades of experience.
Voices from the Ground:
Teachers protesting at Ramlila Maidan shared their concerns and experiences with ETV Bharat:
'Rules Cannot Be Changed After Recruitment'
Among those leading the protest was Rajkumar Singh, District Convenor of the Uttar Pradeshiya Primary Teachers’ Association from Kushinagar, who termed the decision fundamentally flawed.
“Due to an incorrect decision by the Supreme Court, the requirement of the TET has now been imposed even on teachers appointed before 2011,” he said. “Teachers appointed before 2011 had fulfilled all eligibility criteria at the time. TET was meant for those entering the profession after 2011, not for everyone.”
He added that teachers had gathered in Delhi under the leadership of TFI National President Dr. Dinesh Chandra Sharma to demand a law exempting pre-2011 recruits. “Our appeal to the government is to bring a bill and grant relief,” he said.
'How Is This Fair After 20 Years of Service?'
Krishna Kumar Shukla, President of a Sangharsh Samiti from Bihar, highlighted the practical challenges faced by older teachers.
“Experience is more important. At the time of our recruitment, we fulfilled all required standards,” he said. “Now, after 20 years of service, if we are told to pass a new exam, how is that fair?”
Pointing to age and personal responsibilities, he added, “At this stage of life, when our children are grown up, how are we supposed to prepare again? If officials were asked to reappear for exams now, would they pass?”
Shukla also raised broader demands, including restoration of the Old Pension Scheme, calling the current situation “clearly unjust.”
'We Are Capable, Why Question Us Now?'
Shikha, a teacher from Bulandshahr, struck a defiant tone, saying the decision must be rolled back.
“We are completely against the TET being imposed now. It’s not that teachers cannot pass it, but unfair conditions cannot be tolerated indefinitely,” she said.
Highlighting decades of service, she questioned the logic behind the move: “After 20 years, do you think we are not capable? Are we not eligible? All teachers are highly qualified.”
Drawing comparisons, she added, “If TET is being imposed on teachers, then doctors and IAS officers should also be asked to re-qualify. Only then is it fair.”
'Can a Law Be Applied Retrospectively?'
Muzammil Hussain, another teacher from Bulandshahr, raised legal concerns over the retrospective application of the rule.
“At the time of our appointment, there was no concept of TET. The law came later,” he said. “So should a law apply retrospectively or only from the time it is introduced?”
His question echoed a broader sentiment among protesters, that service conditions cannot be altered after appointment. “Nothing Is More Valuable Than Experience.”
Aditya Gaurav Shah, a teacher from Chhattisgarh, emphasized the central role of experience in teaching.
“Teachers are the ones who educate everyone, from IAS and IPS officers to professionals across fields,” he said. “Nothing can be more important than experience.”
'Apply It to Everyone, Not Just Teachers'
Vinod Kumar from Muzaffarnagar criticized what he called “selective enforcement.”
“This order is illogical. If it must be implemented, apply it to everyone equally,” he said. “Why not ask top officials, from Cabinet Secretary to District Magistrates, to clear exams again?”
He pointed out that while bureaucrats receive multiple promotions without exams, teachers often retire at the same position. “We are not afraid of exams, we study and teach. But the system should be fair for all,” he added.
'This Is an Attempt to Harass Teachers'
Sutikshan Pandey, a teachers’ union representative from Ambedkar Nagar, called the decision arbitrary and damaging.
“Teachers appointed earlier fulfilled all service conditions applicable at the time. Imposing new rules now appears to be a deliberate attempt to harass them,” he said.
He urged the government to introduce legislation in Parliament to nullify the court’s decision. “There have been instances where laws were passed to override Supreme Court judgments. A similar step is needed now to ensure justice for teachers.”
Pandey also highlighted the broader role teachers play in governance, from election duties to public health drives, warning that distress among educators could have wider societal consequences.
“If those who guide society are themselves troubled, the impact will be serious,” he said.
'We Are Not Against TET, But Against Its Misuse'
Anurag Kumar Mishra from Fatehpur clarified that teachers are not opposed to TET as a concept.
“We are not against TET. But when it was introduced around 2010–11, it should be considered in that context,” he said, stressing that rules must apply prospectively, not retrospectively.
Demand for Legislative Intervention
The central demand of the protest remains clear: the government must step in. Teachers are urging Parliament to enact a law that exempts pre-2011 recruits from the TET requirement and protects their service conditions.
With lakhs of teachers mobilising in Delhi, the protest has turned into one of the largest coordinated movements by educators in recent years.
As the demonstration unfolds in the capital, pressure is mounting on the Centre to respond. Whether through legislative action, policy clarification, or legal review, the coming weeks could determine the future of millions of teachers.