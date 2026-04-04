ETV Bharat / bharat

'Experience Can’t Be Replaced By Exam': Teachers Gather In Delhi As Nationwide Protest Against Mandatory TET Intensifies

Teachers Federation of India members stage a protest rally demanding the strict implementation of TET qualifications for all teaching positions at Ramlila ground, in New Delhi on Saturday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: A sea of protesting teachers from across India gathered at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on Saturday, intensifying a nationwide agitation against the mandatory Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) rule following a recent Supreme Court verdict. Under the banner of Teachers Federation of India, educators demanded immediate government intervention, warning that the order threatens the livelihoods of nearly 20 lakh teachers.

The protest marks the culmination of months of demonstrations across states, now converging in the national capital as teachers seek legislative relief from what they call a “retrospective and unjust” decision.

What Triggered the Protest?

The agitation stems from a September 1, 2025 order by the Supreme Court of India, which made it mandatory for all teachers teaching Classes 1 to 8 to clear the TET exam within two years, by September 2027. The ruling applies even to teachers appointed before 2011, when TET was formally introduced under the Right to Education (RTE) Act.

Failure to qualify could lead to denial of increments and even termination, sparking widespread concern among in-service teachers, particularly those with decades of experience.

Voices from the Ground:

Teachers protesting at Ramlila Maidan shared their concerns and experiences with ETV Bharat:

'Rules Cannot Be Changed After Recruitment'

Among those leading the protest was Rajkumar Singh, District Convenor of the Uttar Pradeshiya Primary Teachers’ Association from Kushinagar, who termed the decision fundamentally flawed.

“Due to an incorrect decision by the Supreme Court, the requirement of the TET has now been imposed even on teachers appointed before 2011,” he said. “Teachers appointed before 2011 had fulfilled all eligibility criteria at the time. TET was meant for those entering the profession after 2011, not for everyone.”

Teachers Gather In Delhi As Nationwide Protest Against Mandatory TET Intensifies (ETV Bharat)

He added that teachers had gathered in Delhi under the leadership of TFI National President Dr. Dinesh Chandra Sharma to demand a law exempting pre-2011 recruits. “Our appeal to the government is to bring a bill and grant relief,” he said.

'How Is This Fair After 20 Years of Service?'

Krishna Kumar Shukla, President of a Sangharsh Samiti from Bihar, highlighted the practical challenges faced by older teachers.

“Experience is more important. At the time of our recruitment, we fulfilled all required standards,” he said. “Now, after 20 years of service, if we are told to pass a new exam, how is that fair?”

Pointing to age and personal responsibilities, he added, “At this stage of life, when our children are grown up, how are we supposed to prepare again? If officials were asked to reappear for exams now, would they pass?”

Shukla also raised broader demands, including restoration of the Old Pension Scheme, calling the current situation “clearly unjust.”

'We Are Capable, Why Question Us Now?'

Shikha, a teacher from Bulandshahr, struck a defiant tone, saying the decision must be rolled back.

“We are completely against the TET being imposed now. It’s not that teachers cannot pass it, but unfair conditions cannot be tolerated indefinitely,” she said.

Highlighting decades of service, she questioned the logic behind the move: “After 20 years, do you think we are not capable? Are we not eligible? All teachers are highly qualified.”

Drawing comparisons, she added, “If TET is being imposed on teachers, then doctors and IAS officers should also be asked to re-qualify. Only then is it fair.”