ETV Bharat / bharat

'Expedited Trial, Robust Legal Representation': Uttarakhand Police Over Investigation In Ankita Bhandari Murder Case

Uttarakhand ADG (Crime and Law & Order) V. Murugesan (C) addresses a presser in Dehradun ( ETV Bharat )

Dehradun: Amid fresh controversy around the 2022 Uttarakhand resort employee Ankita Bhandari murder case around the appointment of BJP leader Dushyant Kumar Gautam as Sikkim Governor, the Uttarakhand Police on Thursday clarified over the investigation status and judicial proceedings of the case.

The fresh row erupted after parents of Ankita, who was murdered in September 2022, staged a protest in Delhi on Wednesday night to demand justice for their daughter. The couple was joined by Congress leaders including Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi before police took them into custody during the early hours of Thursday.

In light of recent developments in Delhi, the Uttarakhand Police has provided an update on the Ankita Bhandari murder case. V. Murugesan, Additional Director General of Police (Crime and Law & Order), while addressing a press conference at the Police Headquarters in Dehradun, stated that the Uttarakhand Police acted with promptness following the murder of the receptionist employed at the Vanantara Resort near Rishikesh in 2022. “Through coordinated efforts, police teams arrested all three accused within 24 hours of the incident coming to light,” he said. The ADG noted that, given the gravity and sensitivity of the case, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was immediately constituted under the directives of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. A female IPS officer of the rank of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) was appointed to head the SIT, ensuring a thorough and effective investigation, he said.