'Expedited Trial, Robust Legal Representation': Uttarakhand Police Over Investigation In Ankita Bhandari Murder Case
Holding a presser, ADG (Crime and Law & Order) V. Murugesan said that the police acted with promptness following the murder of the receptionist.
Published : October 15, 2026 at 8:49 PM IST
Dehradun: Amid fresh controversy around the 2022 Uttarakhand resort employee Ankita Bhandari murder case around the appointment of BJP leader Dushyant Kumar Gautam as Sikkim Governor, the Uttarakhand Police on Thursday clarified over the investigation status and judicial proceedings of the case.
The fresh row erupted after parents of Ankita, who was murdered in September 2022, staged a protest in Delhi on Wednesday night to demand justice for their daughter. The couple was joined by Congress leaders including Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi before police took them into custody during the early hours of Thursday.
In light of recent developments in Delhi, the Uttarakhand Police has provided an update on the Ankita Bhandari murder case. V. Murugesan, Additional Director General of Police (Crime and Law & Order), while addressing a press conference at the Police Headquarters in Dehradun, stated that the Uttarakhand Police acted with promptness following the murder of the receptionist employed at the Vanantara Resort near Rishikesh in 2022.
“Through coordinated efforts, police teams arrested all three accused within 24 hours of the incident coming to light,” he said.
The ADG noted that, given the gravity and sensitivity of the case, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was immediately constituted under the directives of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. A female IPS officer of the rank of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) was appointed to head the SIT, ensuring a thorough and effective investigation, he said.
The ADG said that during the course of the investigation, the SIT meticulously gathered digital, technical, forensic, and physical evidence. Furthermore, a comprehensive analysis was conducted of all key evidence, including detailed interrogations of the accused, forensic reports, and witness statements, he said.
He said that the SIT completed its investigation within 88 days and submitted a detailed charge sheet, spanning approximately 500 pages, to the court.
Murugesan added that the Uttarakhand government took necessary measures to ensure an “expedited trial and robust legal representation” in the case.
“As a result of the solid evidence gathered by the SIT and the effective arguments presented by the prosecution, the Additional District and Sessions Court in Kotdwar convicted the three accused—Pulkit Arya, Saurabh Bhaskar, and Ankit Gupta—on May 30, 2025. Subsequently, they were sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment. All three convicts are currently incarcerated, serving their life sentences”.
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