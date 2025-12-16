ETV Bharat / bharat

Expedite Kothagudem Airport Clearances, Renuka Chowdhury Urges Centre In RS

INC MP Renuka Chowdhury speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury on Tuesday pressed the government to fast-track clearances for the proposed Kothagudem greenfield airport in Telangana, highlighting the project's significance for industrial connectivity, tourism, and border security. Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, the Telangana MP pointed to delays that have plagued the project since 2016, when the initial project report received clearance and recommendations.

"A year has passed, nothing has happened on the ground," Chowdhury said, urging the Centre to expedite approvals and keep cost overruns in mind. The Telangana government has repeatedly approached the Centre seeking progress on the airport.

In 2024, the state identified 950 acres at Palwancha for the project and requested the Airports Authority of India to conduct a pre-feasibility study, which was completed in 2025. Despite this, Chowdhury said, there has been no movement on implementation.

The Congress MP underscored the strategic importance of the proposed airport, noting that Kothagudem is home to major industrial establishments, including Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL), Kothagudem Thermal Power Station (KTPS), and the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), which collectively employ approximately 23,000 people.