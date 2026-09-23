'Expect Decision From Lok Sabha Speaker Within Reasonable Time': SC On Abhishek Banerjee Plea Against Rebel MPs
The apex court was hearing a plea against the 20 rebel TMC MPs who broke away from the party founded by Mamata Banerjee.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 23, 2026 at 3:40 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday orally observed that it would like to keep Abhishek Banerjee’s petition alive and monitor the progress made on the issues raised, indicating that it expects Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to decide the disqualification pleas against 20 rebel Trinamool Congress MPs within a reasonable time.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The apex court was hearing a plea by Trinamool Congress General Secretary and Lok Sabha leader Abhishek Banerjee against the 20 rebel TMC MPs who broke away from the party.
The petition named the Lok Sabha Speaker and Secretary General, along with 20 rebel MPs, as respondents in the matter. Senior advocate Kalyan Banerjee represented Abhishek, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta represented the Lok Sabha Speaker and senior advocates Neeraj Kishan and Maninder Singh represented the rebel MPs. In his plea, Banerjee sought a time-bound decision by the Lok Sabha Speaker.
Kalyan Banerjee contended that although the Lok Sabha Speaker issued notices to the rebel MPs in August, they had not filed their replies within the initial 14-day period. The bench was informed that the Speaker subsequently extended the time for filing replies until September 22; however, the MPs have again sought an extension.
The bench observed that Mehta and the Attorney General are constitutional authorities to help the court work out the Constitution. The bench said the court would have to hear both sides.
Banerjee contended that the matter should be decided. Justice Bagchi said, "We are in the business of deciding cases… the Speaker is head of the legislative wing of the Constitution. We are the adjudicatory head of the Constitution…there are cases and cases. Three months have lapsed, so the Speaker needs to apply to the Constitutional assigned role.”
The bench said it needs to give that elbow room to the Speaker and added, "what we intend to do is keep this petition alive and get a view of its progress…," and orally indicated that it expects the Speaker to decide the matter within a reasonable time.
Mehta urged the bench to allow him time to consider this suggestion, stating he would have to consult. "From the Speaker, a proposed timeline when the Speaker proposes to…," said the bench.
Mehta said he cannot make any commitment. The rebels MPs counsel said, "As your lordships said these matters need to be decided and need to be decided at the earliest. Petitions were filed in June."
Referring to the case, Kaul argued that a notice was not issued for seven months, and in another case notice was not issued for one year. Kaul said there is no delay, and his clients have asked for an extension and are filing their reply.
"We asked for one extension and the Speaker is considering it…”, said Kaul. The bench asked Mehta to return to the court with a timeline. Mehta said he personally objects that one files a petition and get a time limit and court’s supervising or monitoring may perhaps not be justified.
Kaul said the court had monitored cases where there was complete inaction, and his clients are in the process of filing their replies.
"I would urge lordships not to fix the Speaker’s schedule. Let me come back…,” said Mehta. "Already 6 weeks have passed to file their replies. Again, they have sought 4 weeks,” argued Banerjee. The bench adjourned the hearing, recording the rebel MPs' statement that they will file a reply within four weeks, without passing any directions.
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