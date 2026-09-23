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'Expect Decision From Lok Sabha Speaker Within Reasonable Time': SC On Abhishek Banerjee Plea Against Rebel MPs

Former West Bengal chief minister and TMC President Mamata Banerjee addresses a press conference with party leader Saugata Roy and others at her residence, in Kolkata, Friday, September 18, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday orally observed that it would like to keep Abhishek Banerjee’s petition alive and monitor the progress made on the issues raised, indicating that it expects Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to decide the disqualification pleas against 20 rebel Trinamool Congress MPs within a reasonable time.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The apex court was hearing a plea by Trinamool Congress General Secretary and Lok Sabha leader Abhishek Banerjee against the 20 rebel TMC MPs who broke away from the party.

The petition named the Lok Sabha Speaker and Secretary General, along with 20 rebel MPs, as respondents in the matter. Senior advocate Kalyan Banerjee represented Abhishek, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta represented the Lok Sabha Speaker and senior advocates Neeraj Kishan and Maninder Singh represented the rebel MPs. In his plea, Banerjee sought a time-bound decision by the Lok Sabha Speaker.

Kalyan Banerjee contended that although the Lok Sabha Speaker issued notices to the rebel MPs in August, they had not filed their replies within the initial 14-day period. The bench was informed that the Speaker subsequently extended the time for filing replies until September 22; however, the MPs have again sought an extension.

The bench observed that Mehta and the Attorney General are constitutional authorities to help the court work out the Constitution. The bench said the court would have to hear both sides.

Banerjee contended that the matter should be decided. Justice Bagchi said, "We are in the business of deciding cases… the Speaker is head of the legislative wing of the Constitution. We are the adjudicatory head of the Constitution…there are cases and cases. Three months have lapsed, so the Speaker needs to apply to the Constitutional assigned role.”

The bench said it needs to give that elbow room to the Speaker and added, "what we intend to do is keep this petition alive and get a view of its progress…," and orally indicated that it expects the Speaker to decide the matter within a reasonable time.