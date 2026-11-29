ETV Bharat / bharat

Expansion Of Lok Sabha Could Leave MPs ‘Doing Nothing But Clapping’: Shashi Tharoor

Jamshedpur: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor of Kerala has questioned the need to expand the Lok Sabha, saying a larger House would reduce many lawmakers to “doing nothing but clapping.”

Speaking to the media during a visit to Jamshedpur, Jharkhand on Saturday, the Thiruvananthapuram MP reacted to speculation over a special session of Parliament on delimitation.

“I am not able to understand what the government’s thinking is. Is this short-term thinking, or are they working on their political interests, or are they thinking about the welfare of the country? For the welfare of the country, will a Lok Sabha with 815 MPs work? Will people get a chance to talk? Will there be a discussion? I don't know. But I feel that even with 540 MPs, it is very difficult for us to work,” he said.

The Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, seeks to raise the Lok Sabha's maximum strength from 543 to 850, with up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union Territories. It also proposes to raise the ceiling on the size of a state Assembly from 500 to 650.

“People are not getting a chance to ask questions to the ministers, to discuss the issues of their constituencies, to speak in zero hour. When 815 will happen, many members may end up doing nothing more than clapping,” he said.

Stressing the importance of a parliamentary democracy to question the government and hold it accountable, Tharoor said expanding the House significantly would undermine meaningful debate rather than strengthen representation.

“But this is not going to happen with this kind of expansion. So what is their intention? What do they want with this expansion? They want to draw lines in every constituency so that they can do whatever benefits their party,” he added.