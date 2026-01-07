ETV Bharat / bharat

Exoneration In Disciplinary Proceedings Can't Lead To Quashing Of Criminal Case, Observes SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that the exoneration in a disciplinary proceeding cannot result in quashing of a criminal case. A bench comprising justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and K Vinod Chandran made this observation in a judgment delivered on January 6.

The bench said in a disciplinary enquiry the employer satisfies itself as to whether the misconduct alleged is proved and if proved, decides on the proportionate punishment that should be imposed; both of which are in the exclusive domain of the employer, to be determined on the standard of preponderance of probabilities.

The bench emphasised that in a criminal prosecution, what assumes significance is the criminality of the act complained of or detected, which has to be proved beyond reasonable doubt. “Both are independent of each other not only for reason of the nature of the proceedings and the standard of proof, but also for reason of the adjudication being carried on by two different entities, regulated by a different set of rules and more importantly decided on the basis of the evidence led in the independent proceedings”, said the bench.

The apex court said if evidence is not led properly in one case, it cannot govern the decision in the other case where evidence is led separately and independently.

The bench said despite this court having consistently held that disciplinary proceedings and criminal prosecution, even on an identical allegation, are parallel proceedings, the relevance of the conclusion in one is often contended to be binding on the other. “Trite is the principle that in a disciplinary proceeding, the proof is of preponderance of probabilities while in a criminal proceeding, it has the higher standard of proof beyond reasonable doubt”, it said.

The court emphasised that the disciplinary proceedings and the criminal prosecution of an employee in a bribery case are independent of each other, and the decision in one case cannot govern the outcome in the other.