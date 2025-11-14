Exit Polls Vs Actual Results In Bihar: NDA Heads For Record Victory, Outperforms All Predictions
Many exit polls had given clean sweep to NDA but none of the predictions could project that the ruling alliance will have such stunning return.
Published : November 14, 2025 at 7:49 PM IST|
Updated : November 14, 2025 at 8:47 PM IST
Hyderabad: Even though the Bihar Assembly election results are yet to be announced in many seats, trends say that the BJP-led NDA has recorded a landslide victory, a performance which none of the exit polls could predict.
After 10 hours of vote counting, the ruling alliance has a lead in over 200 seats, paving the way for a historic mandate for the alliance. Mahagathbandhan, on the other hand, is ahead in less than 30 seats.
Notably, majority of the exit polls predicted NDA's victory but none could assess it was coming up with such a smashing performance.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) data at 7 pm shows BJP has won in 62 seats and leads in 28 seats, Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) has won in 42 seats and leads in 42 seats and Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV) has won 10 seats and leads in 9.
Coming to the Opposition parties, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has won 14 seats and leads in 11 seats, Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has won in all five seats and Congress could manage only a single seat.
The results have set the stage for NDA's stunning return. Most of the exit poll results had projected a clean sweep for the NDA but the ruling alliance's has outperformed all predictions.
One man predicted the scale of victory which no pollster could!#NDASweepsBihar#IndiaWithModi#ModiHaiTohMumkinHai pic.twitter.com/IKmvIk4wxJ— Kanchan Gupta 🇮🇳 (@KanchanGupta) November 14, 2025
Amid this, an old video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a poll rally, claiming NDA will register its biggest-ever victory, has gone viral. In his speech, PM Modi is heard saying, NDA will secure the biggest-ever victory in Bihar and he asks Bihar residents to prepare for a grand celebration on November 14. It now seems that PM Modi's prediction was the only one that turned out to be true.
Earlier on Tuesday, the IANS-Matrize poll predicted a clean sweep by the NDA, predicting a seat count of a minimum of 147 and maximum of 20 more, while it gave 90-70 seats to the Mahagathbandhan. It projected Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) with two seats. The Peoples Pulse predicted NDA between 159 to 133 and gave 101 to the Grand Alliance. The Dainik Bhaskar said NDA will get a number between 145 to 160 and gave Opposition between 91 to 73.
The People's Insight projected ruling coalition around 148 to 133 seats and restricted the Opposition at 87 to 102. The JVC exit poll predicted between 135 to 150 seats to NDA and 83-100 seats to INDIA bloc while it gave JSP one seat. The Chanakya Strategies predicted NDA 130-138 seats, INDIA Bloc 100-108 seats and JSP zero.
In the 2020 Assembly elections, the RJD had won 75 seats while BJP bagged 74 seats, Janata Dal (United) secured 43 seats and Congress got 12 seats.
