Exit Polls Vs Actual Results In Bihar: NDA Heads For Record Victory, Outperforms All Predictions

Representational Picture ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: Even though the Bihar Assembly election results are yet to be announced in many seats, trends say that the BJP-led NDA has recorded a landslide victory, a performance which none of the exit polls could predict. After 10 hours of vote counting, the ruling alliance has a lead in over 200 seats, paving the way for a historic mandate for the alliance. Mahagathbandhan, on the other hand, is ahead in less than 30 seats. Notably, majority of the exit polls predicted NDA's victory but none could assess it was coming up with such a smashing performance. Infograophic for Exit Polls versus Results Analysis (ETV Bharat) The Election Commission of India (ECI) data at 7 pm shows BJP has won in 62 seats and leads in 28 seats, Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) has won in 42 seats and leads in 42 seats and Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV) has won 10 seats and leads in 9.