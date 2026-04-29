Polls Of Polls: Exit Polls Predict NDA Edge In Puducherry Assembly Elections
Exit polls project NDA ahead in Puducherry, though a close contest with the opposition is indicated.
Published : April 29, 2026 at 7:40 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: With voting in Puducherry concluding on April 9 and polling in West Bengal ending on April 29, attention has now shifted to the exit poll predictions for the 2026 Assembly elections. Along with West Bengal and Puducherry, exit poll projections are also expected for Tamil Nadu, Assam and Kerala.
According to various exit poll agencies, the NDA is expected to secure a majority or emerge as the single largest alliance in the 30-member Assembly.
As per the People's Pulse exit poll for the Puducherry assembly elections 2026, the All India NR Congress (AINRC) is projected to emerge as the leading party with 10-12 seats. And its NDA partner Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to secure 5-6 seats. The DMK could win between 6 and 8 seats, it says. The Congress is projected to get 1-3 seats.
Smaller parties are likely to have limited impact, with LJK and Others expected to win 1–2 seats each, and AIADMK and TVK projected to secure 0-1 seat each.
According to exit poll predictions by Axis My India, the NDA is projected to secure between 16 and 20 seats. The DMK–Congress-led alliance is expected to win 6 to 8 seats, while actor Vijay’s TVK could emerge with 2 to 4 seats.
Post 9 of 9 - Puducherry - Exit Poll - Overall Seat Share (30 Seats) & Vote Share (%)#Puducherryelections2026#ExitPoll#AxisMyIndia— Axis My India (@AxisMyIndia) April 29, 2026
@pradeepgupta_ami pic.twitter.com/a3m3v0Q1g2
The Union Territory of Puducherry had approximately 9.5 lakh voters, including over five lakh women and over 4.4 lakh men, who will determine the fate of a total of 294 candidates. The constituencies are spread across Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam regions.
Voting for all 30 seats in the union territory took place on April 9, and the counting of votes will take place on May 4, 2026.
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