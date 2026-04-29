ETV Bharat / bharat

Polls Of Polls: Exit Polls Predict NDA Edge In Puducherry Assembly Elections

Bhubaneswar: With voting in Puducherry concluding on April 9 and polling in West Bengal ending on April 29, attention has now shifted to the exit poll predictions for the 2026 Assembly elections. Along with West Bengal and Puducherry, exit poll projections are also expected for Tamil Nadu, Assam and Kerala.

According to various exit poll agencies, the NDA is expected to secure a majority or emerge as the single largest alliance in the 30-member Assembly.

As per the People's Pulse exit poll for the Puducherry assembly elections 2026, the All India NR Congress (AINRC) is projected to emerge as the leading party with 10-12 seats. And its NDA partner Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to secure 5-6 seats. The DMK could win between 6 and 8 seats, it says. The Congress is projected to get 1-3 seats.

Smaller parties are likely to have limited impact, with LJK and Others expected to win 1–2 seats each, and AIADMK and TVK projected to secure 0-1 seat each.