ETV Bharat / bharat

Exit Poll Predictions Vs Ground Reality As Counting Progresses

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party members blow a whistle (party symbol) and hold a cut-out of Indian actor and party president C. Joseph Vijay to celebrate during vote counting for the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections, at the party headquarters in Chennai ( AFP )

Hyderabad: With counting of votes in progress in all states that went to polls, all eyes are now on the results and what the exit polls, conducted by various agencies had predicted.

The biggest upheaval as of now is the defeat of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin in the hands of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's Babu. Most agencies had predicted a return to power for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam but TVK's leads may change the course of politics in the southernmost state of India.

Tamil Nadu

In the 234 seat Assembly of the state, actor and politician C Joseph Vijay's TVK is leading in 106 seats with DMK leading in 55 seats and AIADMK in 45. Except Axis My India, which had predicted 98-120 seats for TVK, the others had it seems undermined the party which in its electoral debut is sure to give a hard time to old timers.

TVK's leads had taken a sharp dive earlier in the day. However, the party retained its position soon after and edged way past rivals Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (ADMK). Vijay, who contested the election from both Perambur and Trichy East, is leading in both the seats with massive margins.

Senior Congress leaders including Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal, state party chief Sunny Joseph, Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan, MPs Shashi Tharoor and K Suresh, and leader Ramesh Chennithala celebrate as early trends indicate the Congress-led UDF is crossing the majority mark in the Kerala Assembly elections 2026, in Thiruvananthapuram (IANS)

Vijay launched the TVK on February 2, 2024 and the party was officially registered by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on September 8, 2024. From the very beginning, Vijay positioned TVK on modern Dravidian principles, saying that only his party has the guts to take on the "evil force" and the "corrupt force".

Vijay had claimed that he would script his success story similar to that of the iconic actor and legendary AIADMK leader MG Ramachandran, by storming to power this year. Vijay had described the DMK as an "evil force” and the BJP as an “ideological opponent.”

Pollsters projected an interesting electoral battle in Tamil Nadu, with the majority predicting another term for the DMK-led alliance. However, TVK was projected to become a surprising X factor in the state, similar to MGR's victory in 1977.

Axis My India projected 98-120 seats for Vijay's TVK, while Matrize predicted merely 10-12 seats for the actor-turned-politician's party. Today's Chanakya gave TVK 63-74 seats, while Peoples Pulse projected just 18-24 seats.

West Bengal

The most talked about state went to elections amid unprecedented security. As the state turned into a fortress for the elections, almost all agencies predicted a win for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ouster of Trinamool Congress (TMC). Today's Chanakya predicted 181-203 seats for the saffron party, closest to the 191 seats from which it is leading.

While the TMC is aiming for a historic fourth term in the state, the BJP is looking to create history by winning in Bengal for the first time. Apart from the main rivals, BJP and TMC, other political parties are also in fray in West Bengal assembly polls, including Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist).