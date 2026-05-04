Exit Poll Predictions Vs Ground Reality As Counting Progresses
While most agencies' predictions seem to have materialised albeit difference in numbers, the biggest surprise may lie in store in Tamil Nadu.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 5:29 PM IST
Hyderabad: With counting of votes in progress in all states that went to polls, all eyes are now on the results and what the exit polls, conducted by various agencies had predicted.
The biggest upheaval as of now is the defeat of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin in the hands of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's Babu. Most agencies had predicted a return to power for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam but TVK's leads may change the course of politics in the southernmost state of India.
Tamil Nadu
In the 234 seat Assembly of the state, actor and politician C Joseph Vijay's TVK is leading in 106 seats with DMK leading in 55 seats and AIADMK in 45. Except Axis My India, which had predicted 98-120 seats for TVK, the others had it seems undermined the party which in its electoral debut is sure to give a hard time to old timers.
TVK's leads had taken a sharp dive earlier in the day. However, the party retained its position soon after and edged way past rivals Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (ADMK). Vijay, who contested the election from both Perambur and Trichy East, is leading in both the seats with massive margins.
Vijay launched the TVK on February 2, 2024 and the party was officially registered by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on September 8, 2024. From the very beginning, Vijay positioned TVK on modern Dravidian principles, saying that only his party has the guts to take on the "evil force" and the "corrupt force".
Vijay had claimed that he would script his success story similar to that of the iconic actor and legendary AIADMK leader MG Ramachandran, by storming to power this year. Vijay had described the DMK as an "evil force” and the BJP as an “ideological opponent.”
Pollsters projected an interesting electoral battle in Tamil Nadu, with the majority predicting another term for the DMK-led alliance. However, TVK was projected to become a surprising X factor in the state, similar to MGR's victory in 1977.
Axis My India projected 98-120 seats for Vijay's TVK, while Matrize predicted merely 10-12 seats for the actor-turned-politician's party. Today's Chanakya gave TVK 63-74 seats, while Peoples Pulse projected just 18-24 seats.
West Bengal
The most talked about state went to elections amid unprecedented security. As the state turned into a fortress for the elections, almost all agencies predicted a win for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ouster of Trinamool Congress (TMC). Today's Chanakya predicted 181-203 seats for the saffron party, closest to the 191 seats from which it is leading.
While the TMC is aiming for a historic fourth term in the state, the BJP is looking to create history by winning in Bengal for the first time. Apart from the main rivals, BJP and TMC, other political parties are also in fray in West Bengal assembly polls, including Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist).
Even as the leads are in favour of the BJP, chief minister Mamata Banerjee maintains a strong lead over BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari. However, she alleged on Monday that the BJP and the Election Commission were “stealing” the election from her party. She visited counting centres in Kolkata to ensure the process was not being unnecessarily halted. Earlier, Banerjee also sent a message to her polling agents, urging them not to leave counting centres and to remain focused on the ongoing trends. "Do not lose hearts, we will win after sundown," she said.
"We are ahead by more than 100 seats, which is not being reported. Everything is being reported wrong. The Election Commission is working entirely as per its own will, and central forces are also with them. The police are also working with the central forces," Banerjee alleged.
With results not yet declared on the majority of seats, all eyes are now on the seats BJP may manage to win to script a historic takeover of the eastern state.
Assam
Exit polls for Assam seemed like a 'no brainer' with almost agencies predicting a handsome win for the BJP. According to the trends from the Election Commission of India (ECI) as of 4 pm, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has begun registering early wins in the state after securing a lead in nearly 100 of 126 seats.
The highest seats for BJP was predicted by Today's Chanakya (93-111) in the exit polls. The Opposition alliance, which was looking to stop a hat-trick for the NDA, is trailing with the Congress leading in 20 seats. The Trinamool Congress was ahead in one seat, while an Independent candidate was also leading.
Counting is being held at 40 centres across all 35 districts, with most districts having a single centre covering all constituencies. However, in Nagaon district, counting is being conducted at three separate centres, while Kokrajhar, Tinsukia and Jorhat have two centres each.
Kerala
The battle in the southern state is between Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF). Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is leading from 77 seats as of 4 pm and the closest prediction was made by Axis My India.
Election Commission data show LDF's Pinarayi Vijayan leading in Dharmadam by 1,090 votes against Congress' VP Abdul Rasheed. All 140 seats have seen a strong, multi-cornered contest this time. The ruling LDF is trying to win a rare third term in a row, while the UDF is hoping that anti-incumbency will work in its favour. Meanwhile, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is not necessarily expected to dominate statewide, but it is strategically working to deepen its footprint in select pockets, turning what was once a largely bipolar contest into a more complex, triangular fight.
A possible victory for Vijayan could script history for the Left Democratic Front (LDF) leader in the state. If he wins again, it would mean three straight victories for the Left, something almost unheard of in Kerala’s modern electoral history.
Puducherry
Counting of votes is underway in Puducherry, with the ruling All India NR Congress (AINRC) winning 9 seats as of 4 pm. The maximum wins for the party which is in alliance with BJP and AIADMK was predicted by the Poll of Polls. The NDA comprising AINRC, BJP, AIADMK and LJK has won three seats and is leading in 19 seats. A total of 16 seats is required for a simple majority in the 30-member House.
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