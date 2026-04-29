ETV Bharat / bharat

Exit Polls 2026: Setback Projected For TMC In Bengal, DMK Ahead In Tamil Nadu, BJP In Assam; UDF Set To Comeback In Kerala

Hyderabad: Several exit polls released Wednesday projected a decisive victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam and an edge for the saffron party over the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal.

The polls also forecast a return of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government in Tamil Nadu, a Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) comeback in Kerala after a decade, and the All India N.R. Congress (AINRC)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government’s return to power in Puducherry.

Assam

Assam witnessed a direct contest between the BJP, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and the Congress, headed by Gaurav Gogoi, son of the late former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi.

According to the Axis-My India Exit Poll, the BJP-led alliance is projected to win 88-100 seats in the 126-seat Assembly, where the majority mark is 61. The Congress is expected to secure 24-36 seats.

The Matrize Exit Poll predicts the BJP-led alliance will secure 85-95 seats, with the Congress expected to win 25-32 seats and others and independents projected to claim 6-12 seats.

Similarly, the CNN-News18 Exit Poll forecasts 90-100 seats for the BJP-led alliance in Assam. It anticipates the Congress will obtain 23-33 seats, while the AUDF could win between 0 and 6 seats.

The Peoples Pulse Exit Poll gave the ruling BJP 68-72 seats in Assam, with the opposition Congress expected to secure 22-26 seats, and others and independents predicted to claim 11-15 seats.

Voting for all 126 constituencies was held on April 9, recording a record voter turnout of 85.38 per cent. The vote counting is scheduled for May 4, 2026.

West Bengal

Among the first agencies to release their exit poll predictions for West Bengal, Peoples Pulse projects a thumping win for the ruling TMC, with seats between 177 and 197. The same poll allocates 95 to 110 seats for the BJP and just one seat for others.

In contrast, Matrize offers a different outlook, predicting a closer contest with TMC winning 125 to 140 seats, BJP slightly ahead with 146 to 161 seats, and others capturing 6 to 10 seats.

Meanwhile, P-MARQ forecasts an impressive show for the BJP with 150 to 175 seats, while the TMC trails with 118 to 138 seats, and the Congress manages 2 to 6 seats.

According to Praja Poll Analytics, however, the BJP is poised to form the government in the state for the first time, winning a decisive 193 seats, while the TMC is expected to come in a distant second with only 100 seats. This poll also predicts that others will secure just one seat.