Exhibition Opened In Delhi To Mark 7 Decades Of India-Mongolia Diplomatic Ties

New Delhi: A special exhibition showcasing visual representations of the Mongolian culture has been opened here to mark over 70 years of the diplomatic relations between India and Mongolia, culture ministry officials said on Thursday. The second of a two-day conference was also held at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) to mark the occasion.

At the opening event, Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said the conference reflects the shared spiritual and cultural traditions between India and Mongolia. The exhibition will be on display till February 25, officials said.

Shekhawat said exchanges between the two nations have extended beyond religion to fields such as astronomy, calendrical sciences, medicine, literature, and philosophy. He also referred to the Mongolian Kanjur, the Buddhist canonical text in 108 volumes, considered to be the most important religious text in Mongolia.

In the Mongolian language, Kanjur means 'Concise Orders' -- the words of Lord Buddha in particular. It is held in high esteem by Mongolian Buddhists, and they worship the Kanjur at temples and recite its lines as a sacred ritual.