'Exercising Article 142 Powers While Sitting As A District Judge': SC On Judicial Officer's Plea Against Critical Remarks By HC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday orally observed that the judicial officer was exercising Article 142 powers while sitting as a district judge, as it agreed to hear a plea filed by the officer against strictures passed by the Delhi High Court directing him to undergo a refresher-training programme in matrimonial laws.

The plea filed by the Delhi-based judicial officer came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta.

"Why did he invite these strictures?" the bench asked the counsel appearing for the judicial officer. "He is exercising Article 142 powers while sitting as a district judge," the bench observed.

Article 142 of the Constitution empowers the Supreme Court to pass any decree or order as is "necessary for doing complete justice" in a cause or matter pending before it. The petitioner's counsel submitted before the bench that the apex court had earlier held that such strictures should not be passed without hearing the person concerned.