'Exercising Article 142 Powers While Sitting As A District Judge': SC On Judicial Officer's Plea Against Critical Remarks By HC
The plea filed by the Delhi-based judicial officer came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : February 11, 2026 at 6:32 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday orally observed that the judicial officer was exercising Article 142 powers while sitting as a district judge, as it agreed to hear a plea filed by the officer against strictures passed by the Delhi High Court directing him to undergo a refresher-training programme in matrimonial laws.
"Why did he invite these strictures?" the bench asked the counsel appearing for the judicial officer. "He is exercising Article 142 powers while sitting as a district judge," the bench observed.
Article 142 of the Constitution empowers the Supreme Court to pass any decree or order as is "necessary for doing complete justice" in a cause or matter pending before it. The petitioner's counsel submitted before the bench that the apex court had earlier held that such strictures should not be passed without hearing the person concerned.
The petitioner’s counsel urged the bench to put on hold the High Court order. The bench said, "We are issuing notice. What more do you want?" "If we will be satisfied, we will expunge the remarks," the bench observed, while declining to put on hold the high court order at this stage.
After hearing submissions, the bench has scheduled the matter for further hearing after four weeks. The High Court in November 2025 had recorded its strong disapproval of the manner in which the judicial officer of a family court here was adjudicating matrimonial matters.
The High Court had directed that the judicial officer shall undergo an "appropriate and comprehensive refresher-training programme in matrimonial laws, under the aegis of the Delhi Judicial Academy, post-haste, before he adjudicates any further matrimonial matters".
The High Court had delivered its verdict on an appeal challenging a judgment passed by the judicial officer in a matrimonial case.
