ETV Bharat / bharat

Exercise To Carry Out Delimitation Of Hill Development Council Constituencies Begins In Ladakh

Srinagar: The exercise to carry out the delimitation of constituencies for Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (LAHDCs) has begun with the creation of six new districts in the Union Territory.

State Election Commissioner (SEC) Sudhanshu Pandey has sought suggestions and objections within 10 days from people for determining the boundaries of each constituency of the newly created councils. The last date for the exercise has been fixed on November 2.

The Ladakh administration has carved out new districts from the erstwhile two Kargil and Leh districts. The poll panel has opened the exercise for all the districts, including Nubra, Sham, Changthang, Zanskar, Drass and Sankoo.

The delimitation exercise is among a series of key decisions that have been taken amid the ongoing stalemate in talks between Ladakh groups and the Central government.

On October 21, the Ladakh poll body announced elections for Panchayat bodies on November 21. Ladakh Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena recently dissolved LAHDC Kargil. With expansion of eight districts in the region, the constituencies of councils have been doubled to 100 against 52.

Until now, Ladakh had only two councils, the LAHDC in Kargil and Leh. While Kargil council was dissolved recently, the term of Leh council had expired in October 2025.

The first hill council was set up in Leh in 1995, followed by Kargil in 2003. The polls to the two elected bodies are held every five years, and each council is led by a chairperson and executive councilors.

The chairperson holds the rank of cabinet minister, and the executive councilors are equivalent to a minister of state.