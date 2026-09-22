ETV Bharat / bharat

Exercise Tarang Shakti Evolves Into A Key Platform For India's Air-Power Diplomacy

A Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II is flown as part of a display on the opening day of the Farnborough International Airshow 2026 in in Farnborough, south-west of London, on July 20, 2026. ( AFP )

New Delhi: Exercise Tarang Shakti is fast evolving from a multinational air exercise into a significant instrument of India’s expanding air-power diplomacy.

With more than 40 countries expected to participate in its 2026 edition and US F-35 stealth fighters set to join the Indian Air Force for tactical drills for the first time, the exercise reflects a fundamental shift in the way the Indian Air Force (IAF) is approaching international operational cooperation.

The second edition of Exercise Tarang Shakti, scheduled at Jodhpur Air Force Station from September 26 to October 12, represents a significant evolution in India’s approach to international air-force cooperation.

What began in 2024 as the Indian Air Force’s first large-scale multinational air exercise has increasingly become a platform for exposing Indian and foreign air forces to complex, networked and multi-domain air operations.

“For many years, operational engagement with foreign air forces was largely conducted through bilateral exercises,” Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, Vice Chief of Air Staff, said while addressing the media here on Tuesday.

“We learned to operate with one partner at a time. Tarang Shakti changed that approach. In 2024, we brought multiple air forces together for the first time in a large multinational air exercise hosted by the Indian Air Force… We now want to build on that experience, making Tarang Shakti 26 the next logical step.”

The reported participation of US F-35 fifth-generation stealth fighters in the 2026 edition adds another dimension to the exercise. Air Marshal Dixit has confirmed that the IAF will exercise with the F-35, while indicating that operational details may not be disclosed for security reasons. The aircraft had previously appeared at the Aero India show in Bengaluru last year, but its participation in a tactical exercise in India would mark a substantially different level of operational engagement.

The larger significance of Tarang Shakti, however, lies not in any single aircraft. Its importance stems from the opportunity it creates for the IAF to operate alongside a diverse group of foreign air forces, compare operational concepts, practise mission coordination and develop interoperability under increasingly realistic combat conditions.

For decades, much of India’s military aviation engagement with other countries was built around bilateral exercises. These remain important because they permit the participating air forces to develop detailed familiarity with each other’s tactics, procedures and platforms.

Tarang Shakti adds another layer

A multinational air operation is considerably more complicated than a bilateral exercise. Different air forces arrive with different aircraft, weapons, communication systems, operating procedures, command structures and doctrines. Bringing them together requires common procedures for airspace management, mission planning, identification, communications, safety and deconfliction.

That is precisely why the 2024 edition was important. The Ministry of Defence described Tarang Shakti as India’s first multinational air exercise and said its objective was to enhance interoperability and operational coordination among participating friendly foreign countries.

Group Captain Arun Deswal, who gave a presentation on the upcoming exercise during Tuesday’s briefing, said that for the last nearly 20 years, the IAF has been doing bilateral exercises with different countries.

“If you are able to just engage in one country, the calendar doesn’t allow us to engage every country every year,” Gp Capt Deswal told ETV Bharat. “But a multinational setup gives you an opportunity to engage with so many countries. Like we will be interacting with nearly 40 plus countries’ representatives in this year’s exercise.”

He said that no other exercise provides this opportunity.

“On this platform, you can engage with so many countries, talk to them, interact with them, fly together, understand their point of view, and share our point of view with them,” Gp Capt Deswal added.

During his address to the media, Air Marshal Dixit said that there are three objectives of exercise Tarang Shakti: greater interoperability, operational learning, and building partnerships. Modern air warfare is no longer simply a contest between fighter aircraft

A combat air operation can involve fighters, airborne early warning and control aircraft, ground-based air-defence systems, air-to-air refuellers, unmanned systems, electronic-warfare platforms, transport aircraft, satellites and command-and-control networks.