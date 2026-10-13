Exercise Tarang Shakti 2026 Concludes At Jodhpur Airbase In Rajasthan
During the second edition of the military drill, 150 domestic and foreign fighter aircraft demonstrated their capabilities in the skies, reports Manoj Verma.
Published : October 13, 2026 at 3:09 PM IST
Jodhpur: The multilateral Exercise Tarang Shakri concluded at the Jodhpur Airbase in Rajasthan on Monday with eight nations, including India, participating in the second edition of the major military drill.
During the exercise, approximately 150 domestic and foreign fighter aircraft demonstrated their capabilities in the skies. A total of over 600 sorties were flown, and around 800 hours of complex aerial operations were executed.
The highlight of the exercise was the US fifth-generation stealth fighter, the F-35 Lightning II, which flew in Indian airspace for the first time. Additionally, the US KC-135 aerial refueling tanker, UAE's F-16, France's Rafale and A330 MRTT, C-130J aircraft from Bangladesh and Australia, and Germany's A400M Atlas were deployed at Jodhpur Airbase. This exercise is now scheduled to be held again in two years.
Chief Air Chief Marshal Amarpreet Singh flew the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft 'Tejas' at Jodhpur Airbase on Monday marking the final flight as a fighter pilot for the Air Chief Marshal, who is set to retire on October 31.
The Air Force has also released a video of the flight. Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, who was present in Jodhpur for this special occasion, will take over command of the Air Force starting November 1.
Both officers were in Jodhpur on Monday for the official conclusion of the multilateral exercise 'Tarang Shakti 2026'. They arrived to mark the end of the exercise and bid farewell to the foreign delegates.
Read More: