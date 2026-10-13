ETV Bharat / bharat

Exercise Tarang Shakti 2026 Concludes At Jodhpur Airbase In Rajasthan

Jodhpur: The multilateral Exercise Tarang Shakri concluded at the Jodhpur Airbase in Rajasthan on Monday with eight nations, including India, participating in the second edition of the major military drill.

During the exercise, approximately 150 domestic and foreign fighter aircraft demonstrated their capabilities in the skies. A total of over 600 sorties were flown, and around 800 hours of complex aerial operations were executed.

Exercise Tarang Shakti 2026 Concludes At Jodhpur Airbase In Rajasthan (Special Arrangement)

The highlight of the exercise was the US fifth-generation stealth fighter, the F-35 Lightning II, which flew in Indian airspace for the first time. Additionally, the US KC-135 aerial refueling tanker, UAE's F-16, France's Rafale and A330 MRTT, C-130J aircraft from Bangladesh and Australia, and Germany's A400M Atlas were deployed at Jodhpur Airbase. This exercise is now scheduled to be held again in two years.

Chief Air Chief Marshal Amarpreet Singh flew the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft 'Tejas' at Jodhpur Airbase on Monday marking the final flight as a fighter pilot for the Air Chief Marshal, who is set to retire on October 31.