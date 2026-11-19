Exercise Sahayata Setu: Armed Forces, Relief Agencies Demonstrate Joint Disaster Response Capabilities At Jamnagar
The exercise focused on coordination among Indian armed forces and agencies during natural disasters, reports Saurabh Shukla.
Published : November 19, 2026 at 8:59 PM IST
Jamnagar: The Indian Air Force conducted a three-day multinational exercise called 'Sahayata Setu 2026', an Annual Joint Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Exercise, at Air Force Station Jamnagar, Gujarat, from November 17 to 19.
The exercise brought together the Indian Armed Forces, national disaster management agencies and representatives from friendly foreign countries to strengthen coordination and improve response capabilities during natural disasters.
On Thursday, a multi-agency capability demonstration was organised as part of the exercise, during which the coordinated efforts of the forces in rescue, medical assistance, engineering support and relief operations were showcased. The exercise focused on sharing lessons from previous Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations, using technology for disaster management and improving coordination among agencies.
The Multi-Agency Capability Demonstration (MACD) under #AJHE26 #SahayataSetu2026 was conducted at Air Force Station Jamnagar, witnessed by General N S Subramani, Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, Chief of the Air Staff, Shri Arjun Modhwadia, Minister for Forest & Environment, Govt of Gujarat, senior military commanders and civil dignitaries. Participating agencies from the Defence Forces, NDRF, SDRF, central ministries, scientific organisations and state administration showcased integrated HADR capabilities in aerial reconnaissance, search & rescue, casualty evacuation, maritime operations and relief & restoration. The demonstration featured coordinated deployment of C-17, C-130, C-295 and AN-32 aircraft, along with helicopters of IA, IN, IAF and ICG, for induction of rescue teams, heavy equipment and essential supplies. A static aircraft display and FICCI exhibition highlighted operational capabilities and industry participation in disaster response. One Disaster, One Nation, One Response. #SahayataSetu2026 #AJHE26 #HADR #IndianAirForce #DisasterResponse #DisasterManagement #Jamnagar #StrongerTogether @HMOIndia @MEAIndia @DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD @Indiametdept @ndmaindia @incoismoes @ISROSpaceflight @DRDO_India @HQ_IDS_India @adgpi @IAF_MCC @indiannavy @IndiaCoastGuard @NDRFHQ @DefencePRO_Guj @PRODefRjsthn— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) November 19, 2026
"In today's disaster-prone world, an effective response cannot be the responsibility of one agency alone. It requires a coordinated whole-of-nation approach involving the government, Defence Forces, NDRF, paramilitary forces, civil agencies, industry, technology and our citizens", added Subramani.
He stressed collective preparedness and coordination. "The underlying principle is clear: preparedness must be collective, response must be coordinated, and no effort should be spared in saving precious lives. Exercise Sahayata Setu 2026 is an important step in translating this vision into reality. It brings together the three services, the Indian Coast Guard, NDMA, NDRF, state and civil administrations, along with friendly foreign countries, to strengthen a common approach to disaster response,” Subramani said.
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