ETV Bharat / bharat

Exercise Sahayata Setu: Armed Forces, Relief Agencies Demonstrate Joint Disaster Response Capabilities At Jamnagar

The exercise brought together the Indian Armed Forces, national disaster management agencies and representatives from friendly foreign countries to strengthen coordination and improve response capabilities during natural disasters. On Thursday, a multi-agency capability demonstration was organised as part of the exercise, during which the coordinated efforts of the forces in rescue, medical assistance, engineering support and relief operations were showcased. The exercise focused on sharing lessons from previous Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations, using technology for disaster management and improving coordination among agencies.

On the day, several discussions were also organised, which covered AI-based predictive capabilities, technology-enabled decision-making, integrated command and control systems and synchronised operational planning. The objective was to ensure a swift and effective response through a whole-of-nation approach.Just before the demonstration, Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani talked about the whole-of-nation approach to disaster response. He said humanitarian assistance and disaster relief is an expression of India's commitment to human security, both in India and in our wider neighbourhood.

"In today's disaster-prone world, an effective response cannot be the responsibility of one agency alone. It requires a coordinated whole-of-nation approach involving the government, Defence Forces, NDRF, paramilitary forces, civil agencies, industry, technology and our citizens", added Subramani.



He stressed collective preparedness and coordination. "The underlying principle is clear: preparedness must be collective, response must be coordinated, and no effort should be spared in saving precious lives. Exercise Sahayata Setu 2026 is an important step in translating this vision into reality. It brings together the three services, the Indian Coast Guard, NDMA, NDRF, state and civil administrations, along with friendly foreign countries, to strengthen a common approach to disaster response,” Subramani said.

Indian military vehicles on display during Exercise Sahayata Setu (IANS)

According to Subramani, India's approach to humanitarian assistance and disaster response is guided "by our neighbourhood first policy and the vision of Mahasagar". He said, "We are a dependable first responder in the Indian Ocean region and the wider Indo-Pacific. Our experience in Afghanistan, Turkey and Operation Brahma in Myanmar demonstrates our ability to mobilise and deliver assistance across borders in a timely and coordinated manner".Talking about the technology and joint operational preparedness, he said, "Our endeavour must be to build a self-reliant and technology-enabled HADR capability, where jointness is practised before a crisis, coordination is seamless during one, and assistance reaches those in distress without delay. Ultimately, our strength lies in working together, our responsibility lies in reaching out to those in distress, and our strength lies in saving precious lives." Subramani said, whenever a disaster strikes, whether in India or elsewhere in the world, a quick assessment of the affected area is crucial. "The operation often begins with aerial reconnaissance. The Indian Air Force first deploys remotely piloted aircraft to disaster-hit locations to capture visuals and share real-time information with other agencies. This gives the Indian Army, Indian Navy, NDRF and other response teams a clearer picture of the ground situation, helping them plan rescue and relief operations more effectively," he said.The demonstration at Jamnagar Air Force Station showcased how the agencies work together during emergencies and disasters, from aerial assessment and deployment to rescue, evacuation and relief operations. It highlighted the importance of coordination, technology and joint operational preparedness in ensuring that assistance reaches people quickly when they need it most.