ETV Bharat / bharat

Exercise Garuda 25 Ends | Indo-French Air Forces complete 8th edition of Bilateral Air Exercise

An Indian Air Force aircraft in action during Exercise Garuda 25, which was held in France ( ETV Bharat via Press Information Bureau )

Indian Air Force aircrafts in action during Exercise Garuda 25, which was held in France (ETV Bharat via Press Information Bureau)

According to an official release, the IAF contingent returned to India on December 2, 2025, after the successful culmination of the exercise.

New Delhi: The eighth edition of Exercise Garuda, a bilateral Indo–French air exercise between the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the French Air and Space Force (FASF), concluded at Air Base 118, Mont-de-Marsan, France, on 27 November 2025.

"During the exercise, the IAF participated with Su-30MKI fighters, supported by IL-78 air-to-air refuelling aircraft and C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft and both air forces conducted a range of complex air operations in a realistic operational environment," the release said.

The release said the training involved joint mission planning, coordinated execution of strike and escort missions and familiarisation with each other's operational procedures, thereby enhancing interoperability.

"The IAF maintenance crew ensured high serviceability throughout, enabling smooth conduct of all planned missions. Senior officials from both nations interacted with the participants during the closing ceremony, commending the professionalism, discipline, and commitment displayed by both participating forces," the release said.

An Indian Air Force aircraft in action during Exercise Garuda 25, which was held in France (ETV Bharat via Press Information Bureau)

Exercise Garuda 25 was one of the largest international air training engagements undertaken by the IAF this year. "The exercise reaffirmed the strong strategic partnership between India and France and provided valuable operational insights to the participating forces. The lessons learnt will further enhance the IAF's war-fighting capabilities and strengthen jointmanship with friendly foreign air forces," the official release said.