ETV Bharat / bharat

Exercise Authority With Humility, Restraint: President Murmu To Income Tax Officers

President Droupadi Murmu and the officer trainees of the 79th batch of the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi, on Tuesday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said that tax officers must exercise authority entrusted to them with humility, restraint and with an unwavering commitment to constitutional values.

Addressing a group of Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax), who had called on the President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here, she said they are expected to take decisions that are just, efficient and based on a deeper understanding of business processes.

"I am confident that your decisions and actions will strike the right balance between facilitating ease of doing business and safeguarding the country’s revenue," Murmu said. As IRS officers, she said, they must strive to exercise prudence in their conduct and decision-making. A prudent officer balances enforcement with facilitation, authority with humility, and technological capability with human sensitivity, the president said.

"Such prudence strengthens both compliance and the trust of citizens in the system. The authority entrusted to you must always be exercised with humility, restraint, and an unwavering commitment to constitutional values," Murmu said. She said the mandate of the revenue service goes beyond tax collection.

"Your ability to analyse complex financial transactions, trace illicit financial flows across borders, and unravel intricate corporate structures, makes you indispensable partners in advancing the nation’s journey towards the goal of Viksit Bharat," the president said. Murmu said a fair and transparent tax system fosters equity and strengthens the foundation of inclusive and sustainable growth.

"As IRS officers, you will play an important role in ensuring that the taxes are collected with fairness, efficiency, and transparency," she said, addressing the officer trainees of the 79th batch of IRS (IT).

Asserting that India is one of the fastest-growing major economies in the world, Murmu said that the ongoing processes of industrialisation, formalisation, digitisation, and urbanisation are transforming the country's economy, presenting significant opportunities as well as new challenges for tax administration.

"With the growing volume of cross-border transactions and deeper international cooperation in taxation, IRS officers today engage increasingly with global institutions and treaty partners. Therefore, you will play an important role in strengthening international tax governance. Your professional competence and integrity will uphold India’s credibility in international tax administration," the president said.