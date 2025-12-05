ETV Bharat / bharat

CPI-M Member Seeks To Exempt Cooperative Sector From GST

New Delhi: CPI-M member V Sivadasan on Friday urged the Central Government to exempt cooperatives from GST. He said the sector encourages equitable growth and community-based enterprises.

"I urge the government to look into it and demand GST exemption for cooperative sector products," he said during the special mention in the Rajya Sabha. The cooperative sector has long played a decisive role in promoting economic equality, social welfare and inclusive development in India.

"This is especially true in states like Kerala, where thousands of cooperatives and societies operate across agricultural, dairy, handloom, banking, housing and small-scale production," Sivadasan said.

These units function not only as profit-driven enterprises, but as community-oriented institutions that ensure fair wages, stable markets and livelihood protection for ordinary people.

"Most cooperatives operate with very low profit margins, often focusing merely on covering operational costs and sustaining member incomes," he said, adding that "the imposition of goods and service tax (GST) on their products places a disproportionate burden on these small entities".

GST increases their production costs, reduces their competitiveness and directly impacts the livelihood of farmers, artisans, women, self-help groups, care workers and other vulnerable communities who depend on these societies.

"Exempting cooperative sector products from GST will significantly strengthen local economies. It will help maintain price stability, ensure better returns for members and support sustainable community-based production systems," he said. Sandosh Kumar P of CPI raised the issue for the development of Sabarimala, which is facing a massive pilgrim influx.

Despite the efforts of the Kerala government and Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) and associated agencies, the existing infrastructure and available land within the permissible boundaries remain insufficient to ensure the safety, comfort and orderly movement of millions of pilgrims.