ETV Bharat / bharat

Execution Of Proclamation Orders Against Hafiz Saeed, Five Other 26/11 Accused Still Awaited

Mumbai: While the trial in the 26/11 terror attacks is on against Zabiuddin Ansari alias Abu Jundal, the handler who taught the 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists Hindi, steps to execute the proclamation orders against six other perpetrators, including Lashkar operatives Hafiz Saeed and Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, have yet to be taken.

A special court issued proclamation orders against the six absconding accused in July this year. The court is currently conducting the trial against Jundal.

In August and September this year, the prosecution told the court that it had requested the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to serve the proclamation orders against the six absconding accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks case. However, the MHA has not responded to the request yet.

Special Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam said that while there has been no development regarding the execution of the proclamation orders issued against the wanted accused, he assured that the perpetrators of the attacks would be punished in India.

"The prosecution will ensure that all those persons who facilitated the dastardly attacks would be punished on Indian soil," Nikam told PTI.

He said as per procedure, non-bailable warrants and Interpol Red Corner notices were issued through diplomatic channels against the absconding accused, who are the main perpetrators and conspirators behind the attacks.

"But I am sure that the Pakistan government will not respond as that country continues to be a haven for terrorists," Nikam said.

The prosecution had in August and September told the court that the MHA was requested to take necessary steps to serve the proclamation orders, through Interpol, against the accused believed to be residing in Pakistan.