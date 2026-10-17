ETV Bharat / bharat

Wine Hits Bakery, Supermarkets, Malls Shelves In Keralam; 2024 LDF Order Comes Back to Haunt CPM

Horti wine contain alcohol up to 15.5%, making it substantially stronger than many low-alcohol beverages. ( ETV Bharat )

Thiruvananthapuram: Wine has begun reaching bakery counters in Keralam for the first time under a policy introduced by the second Pinrayi Vijayan led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in 2024, opening a fresh political front over the state's liquor policy.

The first reported sale took place at a bakery in Chalakudy, Thrissur district, where the establisment purchased seven cases of horti wines from the local Kerala State Beverages Corporation warehouse. The transaction marks the implementation of a policy that had remained largely out of the public spotlight since the government amended the Foreign Liquor Rules.

Horti wine is an alcoholic beverage produced through the fermentation of tropical fruits and agricultural products. Under the rules, it can contain alcohol up to 15.5%, making it substantially stronger than many low-alcohol beverages.

The 2025 GO That Opened Bakery Counters

On January 24, 2024, the then Communist Party of India (Marxists) led LDF government amended the Foreign liquor Rules, 1953, to permit licensed bakeries, hypermarkets, supermarkets and shopping malls with a floor area of at least 100 square metres to sell horti wine in bottles.

The rules provide for an annual licence fee of Rs 10,000. They also stipulate that the wine must be sold in bottles and cannot be consumed on the premises. Licensed outlets are required to procure the product through authorised suppliers.

Although the amendment provided for immediate implementation, the roll out did not translate into widespread retail sales at the time. The reported commencement of sales in Chalakudy has now brought the policy back into focus.