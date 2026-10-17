Wine Hits Bakery, Supermarkets, Malls Shelves In Keralam; 2024 LDF Order Comes Back to Haunt CPM
Horti wine is an alcoholic beverage made of tropical fruits, must be sold in bottles and cannot be consumed on the premises, reveals Biju Gopinath
Published : October 17, 2026 at 8:41 PM IST|
Updated : October 17, 2026 at 8:56 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Wine has begun reaching bakery counters in Keralam for the first time under a policy introduced by the second Pinrayi Vijayan led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in 2024, opening a fresh political front over the state's liquor policy.
The first reported sale took place at a bakery in Chalakudy, Thrissur district, where the establisment purchased seven cases of horti wines from the local Kerala State Beverages Corporation warehouse. The transaction marks the implementation of a policy that had remained largely out of the public spotlight since the government amended the Foreign Liquor Rules.
Horti wine is an alcoholic beverage produced through the fermentation of tropical fruits and agricultural products. Under the rules, it can contain alcohol up to 15.5%, making it substantially stronger than many low-alcohol beverages.
The 2025 GO That Opened Bakery Counters
On January 24, 2024, the then Communist Party of India (Marxists) led LDF government amended the Foreign liquor Rules, 1953, to permit licensed bakeries, hypermarkets, supermarkets and shopping malls with a floor area of at least 100 square metres to sell horti wine in bottles.
The rules provide for an annual licence fee of Rs 10,000. They also stipulate that the wine must be sold in bottles and cannot be consumed on the premises. Licensed outlets are required to procure the product through authorised suppliers.
Although the amendment provided for immediate implementation, the roll out did not translate into widespread retail sales at the time. The reported commencement of sales in Chalakudy has now brought the policy back into focus.
The development comes amid a politically sensitive debate over liquor availability, with the new UDF government led by Chief Minister V D Satheesan of the Congress having deferred a separate proposal concerning the sale of low-alcohol beverages through outlets outside the Beverages Corporation network.
A Political Opening For The UDF
The rollout presents the Congress-led UDF government with an opportunity to question the CPI(M) over a policy introduced during its own tenure.
The opposition can ask why a measure allowing alcoholic beverages to be sold through ordinary retail establishments was approved in the first place, why implementation took so long, and whether consumers were adequately informed about the change.
The controversy also raises questions about the distinction between promoting locally produced fruit-based alcoholic beverages and expanding the accessibility of alcohol through additional retail outlets.
The policy was introduced under the previous LDF government, when M B Rajesh held the Excise portfolio. The political responsibility for the original decision therefore rests with the government that amended the rules, although the implementation of the policy and the present rollout must be examined separately.
A product with alcohol content of around 15% becoming available through retail establishments traditionally associated with bread, cakes and snacks could give the UDF fresh ammunition against the LDF’s approach to alcohol regulation.
The key question is no longer merely whether horti wine can be sold through bakeries. It is why the policy was introduced, how it is being implemented, and whether the government adequately considered the public-health and social implications.
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