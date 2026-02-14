We Are Determined, Committed To Taking India To Next Level In Defence Tech: DRDO DG Binay Kumar Das
"Our goal is to develop technologies that no country in the world possesses. Only then will India’s security, sovereignty and economic strength truly become unmatched.”
Published : February 14, 2026 at 1:30 PM IST
Berhampur: At a time when national security and technological sovereignty lead in global discourse, Binay Kumar Das, Director General (Electronics & Communication Systems), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), stands at the forefront of India’s strategic innovation drive. A scientist with decades of experience in defence electronics and air defence systems, Dr. Das is spearheading next-generation indigenous technologies aimed at strengthening India’s military preparedness and self-reliance. In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat's Samir Kumar Acharya during his visit to Berhampur for the International Conference on Air Defence and Security (ICADS-2026) at NIST University, Das spoke on air defence capabilities, Aatmanirbhar Bharat, defence production growth and India’s 20-year technology roadmap.
Q: Given the global political scenario, how are such conferences on national security important for all?
Das: I would say these meets are extremely relevant. During Operation Sindoor, we saw how critical security and sovereignty are for our nation. India is a peaceful country and does not opt or choose aggression. But that does not mean we do not strengthen our technology must be so strong that no country dares to challenge us.
Today’s focus on air defence systems is significant because experts have gathered to discuss emerging technologies that can strengthen our security framework. I was happy to see students actively participating and showcasing innovative projects. This reflects the strength of our youngsters.
I am sure, the discussions held here will lead to a blueprint and action plan. Across India, scientists and technologists will work together to create a modern 'Sudarshan Chakra,'' a robust and self-reliant defence shield for the nation.
Q: India is becoming stronger globally and DRDO has a big role to play. Please tell us something about how the organisation has been fueling India's defence interests?
Das: DRDO is a key pillar of India’s defence strength. Our goal is clear. We develop technologies that no one else in the world has and can. We are aligned with the Prime Minister’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Over the last five years, India’s defence production has doubled. This is a major achievement. But increasing production alone is not enough, technological advancement must go hand in hand.
DRDO has prepared a 20-year technology roadmap identifying priority sectors and industries. Through our Technology Development Fund, we support innovators and industries with funding up to Rs 50 crore. Anyone with strong, new ideas will receive our support.
I must tell you that we are determined and committed to taking India to the next level in defence technology.
Q: A 'Developed India' has been a constant theme in global forums, let alone discourses in the country. How do you explain the concept?
Das: A developed India is one where every citizen proudly says, 'I am an Indian,' and believes that anything can be achieved within the country.
We must build technologies and defence systems that are not only strong for domestic use but also globally competitive. In the future, foreign countries should want to buy Indian defence technology. That will strengthen our economy and expand our export market. When technology, security and economic growth move together, India will truly become a developed nation. With the kind of programmes we are undertaking, I believe we are firmly on that path.
Also Read: