We Are Determined, Committed To Taking India To Next Level In Defence Tech: DRDO DG Binay Kumar Das

Exclusive: We Will Develop Technologies No One Else in the World Has: DRDO DG Binay Kumar Das

Berhampur: At a time when national security and technological sovereignty lead in global discourse, Binay Kumar Das, Director General (Electronics & Communication Systems), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), stands at the forefront of India’s strategic innovation drive. A scientist with decades of experience in defence electronics and air defence systems, Dr. Das is spearheading next-generation indigenous technologies aimed at strengthening India’s military preparedness and self-reliance. In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat's Samir Kumar Acharya during his visit to Berhampur for the International Conference on Air Defence and Security (ICADS-2026) at NIST University, Das spoke on air defence capabilities, Aatmanirbhar Bharat, defence production growth and India’s 20-year technology roadmap.

Q: Given the global political scenario, how are such conferences on national security important for all?

Das: I would say these meets are extremely relevant. During Operation Sindoor, we saw how critical security and sovereignty are for our nation. India is a peaceful country and does not opt or choose aggression. But that does not mean we do not strengthen our technology must be so strong that no country dares to challenge us.

Das looking at the demonstrations put up by the young innovators at NIST (ETV Bharat)

Today’s focus on air defence systems is significant because experts have gathered to discuss emerging technologies that can strengthen our security framework. I was happy to see students actively participating and showcasing innovative projects. This reflects the strength of our youngsters.

I am sure, the discussions held here will lead to a blueprint and action plan. Across India, scientists and technologists will work together to create a modern 'Sudarshan Chakra,'' a robust and self-reliant defence shield for the nation.