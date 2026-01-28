ETV Bharat / bharat

Exclusive: Sustainable GDP Growth Impossible Without Boosting Consumption Among Lower Middle Class, Says Former RBI Governor D Subbarao

Former RBI Governor D Subbarao ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman prepares to present the Union Budget 2026-27, former Reserve Bank Governor Duvvuri Subbarao has said that India cannot achieve sustainable growth in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) without an increase in consumption among the lower middle class. In an exclusive interview with Eenadu, Subbarao opined that although India's growth rate is currently good, the quality of growth and productivity are not encouraging, and due to insufficient private investment, the manufacturing sector is not creating enough employment opportunities. Subbarao spoke at length about the results of the previous budget and the factors that will influence the upcoming financial year's budget. Here are a few excerpts of the conversation: Eenadu: In the 2025 budget, the central government announced that it was boosting the country's economy by encouraging the middle class to spend more. What actually happened? D Subbarao(DS): In the last budget, changes were made to income tax keeping the middle class in mind. Due to the impact of Trump's tariffs and other reasons, changes were also made to the GST slabs. It was hoped that these changes would increase consumption among the middle class. Consumption is key to economic growth. For the country to achieve sustainable growth, consumption must increase. The impact of the changes made in the last budget reached the upper middle class. However, it did not reach the lower middle class to the expected extent. It appears that the budget has not yielded the desired benefits due to the instability of people's incomes. The reason for this is that the salaries of the lower middle class have not increased significantly. However, their expenses on everything, including health and education, continue to rise. GDP growth will not be sustainable in the long run unless consumption among the lower middle class increases. Eenadu: To what extent have Trump's tariffs affected India? Have they impacted GDP growth? DS: The US is a major trading partner for India. The US accounts for 20% of our exports. When the tariffs were increased to 50%, economists estimated that it could impact GDP by 0.5% to 0.8%. We have been able to withstand this impact to some extent because importers and exporters bore some of the burden.