Exclusive: Sustainable GDP Growth Impossible Without Boosting Consumption Among Lower Middle Class, Says Former RBI Governor D Subbarao
In an exclusive conversation with 'Eenadu', Subbarao also opposed freebies during election time saying the money comes by taking on debt.
Published : January 28, 2026 at 2:02 PM IST
Hyderabad: As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman prepares to present the Union Budget 2026-27, former Reserve Bank Governor Duvvuri Subbarao has said that India cannot achieve sustainable growth in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) without an increase in consumption among the lower middle class.
In an exclusive interview with Eenadu, Subbarao opined that although India's growth rate is currently good, the quality of growth and productivity are not encouraging, and due to insufficient private investment, the manufacturing sector is not creating enough employment opportunities.
Subbarao spoke at length about the results of the previous budget and the factors that will influence the upcoming financial year's budget.
Here are a few excerpts of the conversation:
Eenadu: In the 2025 budget, the central government announced that it was boosting the country's economy by encouraging the middle class to spend more. What actually happened?
D Subbarao(DS): In the last budget, changes were made to income tax keeping the middle class in mind. Due to the impact of Trump's tariffs and other reasons, changes were also made to the GST slabs. It was hoped that these changes would increase consumption among the middle class.
Consumption is key to economic growth. For the country to achieve sustainable growth, consumption must increase. The impact of the changes made in the last budget reached the upper middle class. However, it did not reach the lower middle class to the expected extent.
It appears that the budget has not yielded the desired benefits due to the instability of people's incomes. The reason for this is that the salaries of the lower middle class have not increased significantly. However, their expenses on everything, including health and education, continue to rise. GDP growth will not be sustainable in the long run unless consumption among the lower middle class increases.
Eenadu: To what extent have Trump's tariffs affected India? Have they impacted GDP growth?
DS: The US is a major trading partner for India. The US accounts for 20% of our exports. When the tariffs were increased to 50%, economists estimated that it could impact GDP by 0.5% to 0.8%. We have been able to withstand this impact to some extent because importers and exporters bore some of the burden.
Exports did not decrease significantly. We were also able to divert some of the trade to other countries. Since we are a large country, the impact is not very visible at the moment. However, we cannot be complacent about this. There is a risk of exports declining in the long run.
Since Trump also imposed tariffs on China, they are flooding other countries with their goods. This means that China has become a competitor for us in those markets. We expected that industries would shift from China to India due to the US tariffs. That too is likely to be negatively affected. Because with 50% tariffs, our chances of integrating into the global value chain are reduced. This will decrease the likelihood of investments coming to us.
Eenadu: The value of rupee against dollar has fallen significantly this year. The situation is similar when compared to other countries' currencies. What is the reason for this? Will this have any impact on the upcoming budget?
DS: The rupee has fallen to 92 against the dollar. Until a year ago, the RBI intervened in the foreign exchange market to prevent the rupee's value from falling. For the past year, that intervention has been reduced. They are tolerating the depreciation up to a certain level.
There are many reasons for the fall in value. Primarily, more money is going out of the country than coming in. Investments are leaving because the prospects for returns in the Indian market are low. We also have low levels of foreign direct investment. In addition, there are some shortcomings on our part, mainly in our tax policy. We have an inconsistent policy regarding Indian capital gains and foreign withholding taxes. We make some change or the other every year.
Foreign investors don't know what the tax policy will be like next year, and their doubts about us are causing investments to leave. The fall in the rupee is also partly due to gold and oil prices. Another factor is the instability abroad. Tensions and tariffs in various countries are also contributing factors. Most importantly, our rupee is fundamentally weak. Foreign investments also depend on the positive aspects of the domestic market. Foreign investors calculate whether consumption will increase or not.
Eenadu: Political parties are announcing large-scale freebies for electoral gains. The central government has warned against these on several occasions. However, even without budget allocations, Rs. 10,000 each was distributed to women before the Bihar elections. How should we understand this?
DS: This is a very important issue. It started with Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, and has now spread to Telangana, Maharashtra, Delhi, and most recently, Bihar.
Elections are coming up in Tamil Nadu soon. Who will back down? The impact of freebies will definitely be felt on the budget. These are not being given from surplus income; they are being distributed by taking on debt.
In a poor country like ours, we should help the poor. But we need to consider how much we can afford to do and whether we have the capacity for it. Interest rates are increasing due to these debts. This can be understood by examining the interest payments made by the states and the central government every year. The expenditure on freebies and the interest paid on them are eating into the investments that should be made in education, health, and infrastructure. That is why the impact of freebies on the budget is inevitable. The central government needs to take a stance on this.
