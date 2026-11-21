Exclusive | Rajasthan Panchayat Election Results People's Verdict Against BJP's 'Hooliganism', Says Ashok Gehlot
In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat's Firoj Saifi, Gehlot accused the Bhajanlal Sharma government of renaming the previous Congress schemes.
Published : November 21, 2026 at 8:29 PM IST
Jaipur: With the Congress sweeping Fridays' local body elections in BJP-ruled Rajasthan, veteran party leader and former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said that the public had “taken revenge on the BJP for the hooliganism” during the campaigning.
In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Gehlot discussed several issues, including the Congress party's victory in the Panchayat elections, the 'discontinuation' of schemes started by the previous Congress dispensation and the 2028 assembly elections. Here are the key excerpts from the interview:
ETV Bharat (ETB): The Congress has secured a massive majority in the Panchayat elections; how do you view this?
Ashok Gehlot (AG): Ever since this government came to power, people realised within just six months that it was incapable of delivering results largely because it didn't get off to a proper start.
They spent all their time merely renaming the schemes launched during our administration. Many of our initiatives such as the Chiranjeevi scheme, the ₹25 lakh insurance cover, and the provision of free medicines were unprecedented in history. Instead of building on these, they set out to weaken various social security and welfare programs. The public became deeply dissatisfied with these decisions, as they were directly benefiting from these schemes.
Furthermore, the reign of terror unleashed by the government using the police during the local body elections was unprecedented; such actions had never been seen before. This fueled public anger. Following the precedent set in Assam, a delimitation process was carried out in Rajasthan affecting municipal corporations, municipalities, and Panchayats alike.
People were so frustrated that they seized the opportunity to teach the BJP a lesson. In the Panchayat elections, the public delivered such a decisive lesson that the BJP was completely wiped out.
ETB: The BJP government is preparing to celebrate its three-year milestone; there are speculations about the BJP comparing their three years against your five-year tenure. What are your thoughts?
AG: The public has already given the BJP its 'gift' for these three years through the election results. Their enthusiasm has now completely cooled down. Now, they simply spend crores of rupees on advertisements.
They have been making claims first comparing one year of their governance against five years of the previous administration, then two years against five, and now three years against five.
They assert that they have accomplished in one year what the Congress could not achieve in five. It is unlikely that any government in the history of India has ever used a slogan claiming that, after just one year in power, it has outperformed the previous government’s entire five-year tenure.
They are making these claims both inside the Legislative Assembly and through advertisements worth crores of rupees outside of it. However, the public has completely exposed them.
ETB: The BJP has lost in the constituencies of several of its own ministers; does this suggest that anti-incumbency has set in?
AG: The BJP faced defeat in the constituencies of 17 out of its 21 ministers. The party even lost in the Chief Minister’s own constituency. In the constituency of Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa, the BJP’s tally is zero.
The results of the Panchayat elections across Rajasthan have left even their own supporters stunned, wondering how this could have happened. They are completely baffled by the turn of events. We knew that our government’s schemes were sound; there were other reasons why our government lost power.
During the elections, they exploited the "5 lakh versus 50 lakh" narrative falsely claiming that 50 lakh [rupees/units of aid] were given to Muslims, while only 5 lakh were given to Hindus. The BJP won the election by spreading lies among the public. Now, they have been exposed.
The Bhajanlal government is marked by misgovernance and a deteriorating law-and-order situation; incidents of rape and murder are occurring across the state.
The Chief Minister himself holds the Home portfolio, yet he has not even conducted a single serious review meeting to date. They were blinded by the arrogance that they would inevitably win the elections. The mandate received is in favor of the Congress, and it is a clear mandate.
ETB: The BJP government also carried out a delimitation exercise during the Panchayat elections, but it yielded no benefit.
AG: Every government undertakes delimitation, and there is always an attempt to ensure that their own party does not suffer any disadvantage.
However, they crossed all limits. They structured the delimitation in such a way that they expected to secure a victory through it. They merged four Congress-leaning wards into a single ward which has now become a ward with 15,000 voters.
Conversely, they split a single ward comprising voters who support the BJP into three separate wards. This caused significant anger among the people.
ETB: Will the Congress party form the government in 2028?
AG: The Congress party will certainly form the government. We are consistently receiving such feedback. Wherever I travel, people become emotional; they remember the work we did.
We ensured there were no shortcomings in areas like social security pensions, healthcare, or education. We built excellent roads and introduced schemes so remarkable that people could hardly believe them. Even BJP MLAs were happy during our administration because their work was getting done.
Now, under the current BJP government, even the BJP’s own MLAs are unable to get their work accomplished. That is the kind of administration we ran, one that the public still remembers today.
ETB: Your recent visits to Delhi have been a subject of much discussion. Are you being considered for a specific role?
AG: There is nothing of the sort. Whenever there is a meeting or a program in Delhi, I attend it. As I have said before, my heart is dedicated to working for Rajasthan, regardless of whether I hold an official position or not.
It is up to the party high command to decide who should be appointed Chief Minister. Such matters will be addressed when the elections arrive. Having served as Chief Minister three times, I am more than content. However, the party’s directive is paramount to me, as both the party and the Gandhi family have always shown me great affection.
For the past 35 years, no member of the Gandhi family has held the position of Prime Minister or Chief Minister. Motilal Nehru and Jawaharlal Nehru each spent 10 years in prison.
Narendra Modi is Prime Minister today because the foundation of our democracy was laid by Pandit Nehru. Regardless of the nonsense they may spout about Pandit Nehru and the Congress, the policies, principles, and programs of the Congress party remain outstanding. They want to weaken democracy.
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