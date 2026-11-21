ETV Bharat / bharat

Exclusive | Rajasthan Panchayat Election Results People's Verdict Against BJP's 'Hooliganism', Says Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur: With the Congress sweeping Fridays' local body elections in BJP-ruled Rajasthan, veteran party leader and former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said that the public had “taken revenge on the BJP for the hooliganism” during the campaigning.

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat , Gehlot discussed several issues, including the Congress party's victory in the Panchayat elections, the 'discontinuation' of schemes started by the previous Congress dispensation and the 2028 assembly elections. Here are the key excerpts from the interview:

ETV Bharat (ETB): The Congress has secured a massive majority in the Panchayat elections; how do you view this?

Ashok Gehlot (AG): Ever since this government came to power, people realised within just six months that it was incapable of delivering results largely because it didn't get off to a proper start.

They spent all their time merely renaming the schemes launched during our administration. Many of our initiatives such as the Chiranjeevi scheme, the ₹25 lakh insurance cover, and the provision of free medicines were unprecedented in history. Instead of building on these, they set out to weaken various social security and welfare programs. The public became deeply dissatisfied with these decisions, as they were directly benefiting from these schemes.

Furthermore, the reign of terror unleashed by the government using the police during the local body elections was unprecedented; such actions had never been seen before. This fueled public anger. Following the precedent set in Assam, a delimitation process was carried out in Rajasthan affecting municipal corporations, municipalities, and Panchayats alike.

People were so frustrated that they seized the opportunity to teach the BJP a lesson. In the Panchayat elections, the public delivered such a decisive lesson that the BJP was completely wiped out.

ETB: The BJP government is preparing to celebrate its three-year milestone; there are speculations about the BJP comparing their three years against your five-year tenure. What are your thoughts?

AG: The public has already given the BJP its 'gift' for these three years through the election results. Their enthusiasm has now completely cooled down. Now, they simply spend crores of rupees on advertisements.

They have been making claims first comparing one year of their governance against five years of the previous administration, then two years against five, and now three years against five.

They assert that they have accomplished in one year what the Congress could not achieve in five. It is unlikely that any government in the history of India has ever used a slogan claiming that, after just one year in power, it has outperformed the previous government’s entire five-year tenure.

They are making these claims both inside the Legislative Assembly and through advertisements worth crores of rupees outside of it. However, the public has completely exposed them.

ETB: The BJP has lost in the constituencies of several of its own ministers; does this suggest that anti-incumbency has set in?

AG: The BJP faced defeat in the constituencies of 17 out of its 21 ministers. The party even lost in the Chief Minister’s own constituency. In the constituency of Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa, the BJP’s tally is zero.

The results of the Panchayat elections across Rajasthan have left even their own supporters stunned, wondering how this could have happened. They are completely baffled by the turn of events. We knew that our government’s schemes were sound; there were other reasons why our government lost power.

During the elections, they exploited the "5 lakh versus 50 lakh" narrative falsely claiming that 50 lakh [rupees/units of aid] were given to Muslims, while only 5 lakh were given to Hindus. The BJP won the election by spreading lies among the public. Now, they have been exposed.